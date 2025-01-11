 Skip to main content
PS5 overheating problem and how to fix it

A PS5 Pro that's floating in front of a gray background. It's turned to the side.
Sony

The PS5 overheating problem has once again become a hot topic amid the release of CPU-hungry games like Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Gamers have been here before. Four years ago, when Cyberpunk 2077 and Ghosts of Tsushima released, comment threads were full of cynical gamers questioning what next-gen truly means after their consoles had randomly shut down mid-gameplay. Plenty of the best PS5 games have been met with similar feedback over the years.

Fortunately, overheating doesn’t rank among the most common problems with the PS5, but gamers should know what to do to prevent it, especially with such graphically impressive upcoming PS5 games slated for next year and beyond. First, though, you need a proper diagnosis.

How to tell if your PS5 is overheating

A PS5 sits on a table with a DualSense standing up next to it.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

Hot to the touch

It’s perfectly normal for the PlayStation 5 to heat up when in action. In fact, your system will almost always be warm to the touch. According to Sony, a normal operating temperature is between 65°C and 75°C (149°F and 167°F), and temps can climb even higher as the PS5 works harder to process graphics, especially during long gameplay sessions. There isn’t a way to get a direct temperature reading without buying a separate temperature gauge or thermal imaging camera. Still, if it’s uncomfortably hot to the touch, that’s your first sign of trouble.

Nonstop noises

Another cause for concern is if your console sounds like a small plane taking off. The internal fans work to keep temperatures optimal, so hearing them spin isn’t by itself an immediate cause for concern. In fact, if you don’t hear any noise coming from inside the console, your fans are likely malfunctioning and causing overheating. At the same time, if your fans seem unusually loud for long periods — even during an idle state — overheating is likely to blame.

Sudden shutdowns

Unexpected shutdowns may also occur. The PS5 may turn itself off spontaneously to prevent damage. This is an automatic built-in protective measure.

Performance problems

Glitches, game freezes, long load times, out-of-sync audio, and corrupted save files can all be symptoms of overheating. While annoying, these are the ways your PS5 is trying to reduce its CPU and GPU speeds to bring down the heat.

Critical communication

If you’re still not confident the temperature is to blame for any issues, your Playstation will send you this unambiguous warning message: “Your PS5 is too hot. Turn off your PS5, and wait until the temperature goes down.”

How to prevent and address overheating issues

A PS5 Pro sits on a table with a DualSense.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

Move the PS5 to a well-ventilated area

The majority of overheating issues arise from blocked airflow due to improper placement. Make sure your PS5 is placed in a well-ventilated area with at least 4 inches of wiggle room on all sides. I recommend placing it on an open desk setup and avoiding placing it in cabinets or drawers where dust can easily accumulate. You should also avoid placing the PS5 on a rug or piece of fabric because those surfaces trap the heat, and you want to do the opposite.

Consider the orientation and use a stand

Despite claims that placing the console in its vertical position can cause overheating, Sony insists that both orientations are safe. This feels true. After all, Sony wouldn’t sell a stand that works with the PS5 standing up or lying down if it risked damaging the entire console. You should use that stand, by the way. It comes with every console and helps with ventilation.

Clean the internal fan

PS5 owners should periodically take the console cover off and clean the internal cooling fan. I recommend a can of compressed gas that’s typically used for cleaning keyboards and other electronics. Remember dust and dirt can clog the console and lead to overheating. 

Clean the power supply 

If you’ve already gone as far as removing and cleaning the internal fan, you should double-check the system’s power supply. With the internal fan gone, you can now shine a light down into the system and look for the honey-combed-shaped vent. If the vent is covered with dust, the risk of your console catching a fever increases. Unfortunately, the only way to clean this vent is by completely taking the system apart with a screwdriver. But you can avoid having to even do that in the first place by following step 3 and dusting off the internal fan at least once a month. 

Set your system to Performance Mode and clear the cache

Head to System settings > Saved data and game/app settings > Game presets > Performance mode. This prioritizes game performance over resolution, a setting that requires more from the graphics processor. The final thing you can do is try clearing the old system cache files, followed by rebuilding the system’s database. Do this by putting your PS5 in safe mode by holding down the Power button until it beeps twice and then selecting Clear system cache > Rebuild database.

Be gentle with the PS5

Fortunately, instances of liquid metal coolant leaks appear to be extraordinarily rare. Sony has also strongly refuted claims that leaks are caused solely by using the PS5 in its upright position. However, it can happen, and a leak can cause your console to constantly overheat, if not destroy it altogether. The liquid metal layer is actually solid at room temperature and is located between the PS5’s heat sink and the APU chip, kept inside a compartment sealed by a foam cover. If that seal gets damaged, it’s easy for the liquid metal underneath to seep out and cause serious problems. This is why it’s important to always handle your console with care. If it’s ever dropped, mishandled, or abused, the foam compartment can come off, and the next thing you know, you’re dealing with a coolant leak, which can sometimes even prevent your PlayStation from ever turning on again.

Contact Sony

If all else fails, contact Sony. If you’ve had your PS5 for longer than 30 days, you can contact PlayStation Support, although they will likely ask you to first complete the troubleshooting steps included in this guide. For a professional fix, head to Sony’s repair page to receive a return authorization form and shipping instructions. You’ll need to provide proof of purchase before you send it off to get repaired. Be advised that if your console is still under warranty, don’t do step 4 and use tools to open up the console, as this can void the warranty.

