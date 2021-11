The last of the three Grand Theft Auto games to come on the PS2 and Xbox era of consoles is considered by many to be the absolute best of the trilogy. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which is in no subtle way meant to represent Los Angeles, was designed to be the best playground possible for the street gang adventures of protagonist CJ as he is swept into a plot that will bring him across multiple regions within San Andreas, including Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. This game is where RockStar really started to draw direct parallels between the events and characters in game and real-world events.

As serious and enthralling as the main plot of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Definitive Edition is, this new and improved version doesn’t forget what kept so many people coming back to it for hours after the credits rolled. That’s right, cheats are back and can change the game in all sorts of ways. Whether you want to make the game a bit easier, or just cause as much damage and chaos as possible, there’s a cheat for it. If you want to relive the old days of messing around in this essential open-world title, here are all the cheats in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Definitive Edition.

Note: Using cheats will make you unable to earn some trophies or achievements. To avoid any issues, we recommend creating a save before activating any cheats so you can reload once you’ve had your fun.

All cheats on PlayStation

Weapon Set #1 R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon Set #2 R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Weapon Set #3 R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down (x3) Max Skill with All Weapons Down, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Down, Down, L1 (x3) Chaos Mode L2, Right, L1, Triangle, Right, Right, R1, L1, Right, L1 (x3) Get $250,000 Cash, Full Health, and Full Armor R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Instant Death Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1 Infinite Ammo L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1 Infinite Health Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle Infinite Lung Capacity Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down Raise Wanted Level R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Remove Wanted Level R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Lock Wanted Level Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up Maximum Fat Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down Minimum Fat Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Right Maximum Muscle Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left Maximum Respect L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1 Maximum Sex Appeal Circle, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Circle, R1, L2, Up Triangle, L1 (x3) Super Jump Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2 Super Punch Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle (x3), L2 Armed Pedestrians R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 Rioting Pedestrians Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Elvis Pedestrians L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left Ninja Pedestrians X, X, Down, R2, L2, Circle, R1, Circle, Square No Pedestrians X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left Faster Gameplay Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square Slower Gameplay Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1 Improved Handling Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Aggressive Traffic R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2 Flying Cars Square, Down, L2, Up, L1, Circle, Up, X, Left Flying Boats R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle All Cars Have NOS Left, Triangle, R1, L1, Up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1 All Taxis Have NOS Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right Drive on Water Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2 Pink Cars Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle Black Cars Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle Spawn Rhino Tank Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Spawn Jetpack Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right Spawn Monster Truck Right, Up, R1 (x3), Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1 Spawn Parachute Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1 Spawn Bloodring Banger Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left Spawn Caddy Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Spawn Dozer R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left Spawn Hotring Racer #1 R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Spawn Hotring Racer #2 R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2 Spawn Hunter Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Hydra Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up Spawn Limo R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Spawn Quad Bike Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2 Spawn Rancher Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2 Spawn Stunt Plane Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle Spawn Tanker R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Trashmaster Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Spawn Vortex Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down Morning Sky R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Square Night Sky R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Triangle Cloudy Weather L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1 Rainy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Circle Foggy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), X Sandstorm Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2

All cheats on Xbox

Weapon Set #1 RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon Set #2 RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Weapon Set #3 RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down (x3) Max Skill with All Weapons Down, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Down, Down, LB (x3) Chaos Mode LT, Right, LB, Y, Right, Right, RB, LB, Right, LB (x3) Get $250,000 Cash, Full Health, and Full Armor RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Instant Death Right, LT, Down, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, LT, LB Infinite Ammo LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Down, LB, LB Infinite Health Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Down, Up, Y Infinite Lung Capacity Down, Left, LB, Down, Down, RT, Down, LT, Down Raise Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Remove Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Lock Wanted Level B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, Y, Up Maximum Fat Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Down Minimum Fat Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Right Maximum Muscle Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left Maximum Respect LB, RB, Y, Down, RT, A, LB, Up, LT, LT, LB, LB Maximum Sex Appeal B, Y, Y, Up, B, RB, LT, Up, Y, LB (x3) Super Jump Up, Up, Y, Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, RT, RT Super Punch Up, Left, A, Y, RB, B (x3), LT Armed Pedestrians RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RT, RB, LT, LT Rioting Pedestrians Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB Elvis Pedestrians LB, B, Y, LB, LB, X, LT, Up, Down, Left Ninja Pedestrians A, A, Down, RT, LT, B, RB, B, X No Pedestrians A, Down, Up, RT, Down, Y, LB, Y, Left Faster Gameplay Y, Up, Right, Down, LT, LB, X Slower Gameplay Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RT, RB Improved Handling Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB Aggressive Traffic RT, B, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, RT, LT Flying Cars X, Down, LT, Up, LB, B, Up, A, Left Flying Boats RT, B, Up, LB, Right, RB, Right, Up, X, Y All Cars Have NOS Left, Y, RB, LB, Up, X, Y, Down, B, LT, LB, LB All Taxis Have NOS Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RT, Right Drive on Water Right, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT Pink Cars B, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, Right, B Black Cars B, LT, Up, RB, Left, A, RB, LB, Left, B Spawn Rhino Tank B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Spawn Jetpack Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Right Spawn Monster Truck Right, Up, RB (x3), Down, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB Spawn Parachute Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Up, Down, Right, LB Spawn Bloodring Banger Down, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, Left, Left Spawn Caddy B, LB, Up, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Spawn Dozer RT, LB, LB, Right, Right, Up, Up, A, LB, Left Spawn Hotring Racer #1 RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn Hotring Racer #2 RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Up, B, RT Spawn Hunter B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB Spawn Hydra Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LB, Down, Up Spawn Limo RT, Up, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right Spawn Quad Bike Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, X, B, Y, RB, RT Spawn Rancher Up, Right, Right, LB, Right, Up, X, LT Spawn Stunt Plane B, Up, LB, LT, Down, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y Spawn Tanker RB, Up, Left, Right, RT, Up, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB Spawn Trashmaster B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right Spawn Vortex Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LT, Down, Down Morning Sky RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), X Night Sky RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Y Cloudy Weather LT, Down, Down, Left, X, Left, RT, X, A, RB, LB, LB Rainy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), B Foggy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), A Sandstorm Up, Down, LB, LB, LT, LT, LB, LT, RB, RT

All cheats on Switch

Weapon Set #1 R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon Set #2 R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Weapon Set #3 R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down (x3) Max Skill with All Weapons Down, Y, B, Left, R, ZR, Left, Down, Down, L (x3) Chaos Mode ZL, Right, L, X, Right, Right, R, L, Right, L (x3) Get $250,000 Cash, Full Health, and Full Armor R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Instant Death Right, ZL, Down, R, Left, Left, R, L, ZL, L Infinite Ammo L, R, Y, R, Left, ZR, R, Left, Y, Down, L, L Infinite Health Down, B, Right, Left, Right, R, Right, Down, Up, X Infinite Lung Capacity Down, Left, L, Down, Down, ZR, Down, ZL, Down Raise Wanted Level R, R, A, ZR, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Remove Wanted Level R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Lock Wanted Level A, Right, A, Right, Left, Y, X, Up Maximum Fat X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Down Minimum Fat X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Right Maximum Muscle X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Left Maximum Respect L, R, X, Down, ZR, B, L, Up, ZL, ZL, L, L Maximum Sex Appeal A, X, X, Up, A, R, ZL, Up, X, L (x3) Super Jump Up, Up, X, X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, ZR, ZR Super Punch Up, Left, B, X, R, A (x3), ZL Armed Pedestrians ZR, R, B, X, B, X, Up, Down Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Up, Up, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL Rioting Pedestrians Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L Elvis Pedestrians L, A, X, L, L, Y, ZL, Up, Down, Left Ninja Pedestrians B, B, Down, ZR, ZL, A, R, A, Y No Pedestrians B, Down, Up, ZR, Down, X, L, X, Left Faster Gameplay X, Up, Right, Down, ZL, L, Y Slower Gameplay X, Up, Right, Down, Y, ZR, R Improved Handling X, R, R, Left, R, L, ZR, L Aggressive Traffic ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL Flying Cars Y, Down, ZL, Up, L, A, Up, B, Left Flying Boats ZR, A, Up, L, Right, R, Right, Up, Y, X All Cars Have NOS Left, X, R, L, Up, Y, X, Down, A, ZL, L, L All Taxis Have NOS Up, B, X, B, X, B, Y, ZR, Right Drive on Water Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR Pink Cars A, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, Right, A Black Cars A, ZL, Up, R, Left, B, R, L, Left, A Spawn Tank A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X Spawn Jetpack Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, Up, Down, Left, Right Spawn Monster Truck Right, Up, R (x3), Down, X, X, B, A, L, L Spawn Parachute Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, Up, Down, Right, L Spawn Bloodring Banger Down, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, Left, Left Spawn Caddy A, L, Up, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B Spawn Dozer ZR, L, L, Right, Right, Up, Up, B, L, Left Spawn Hotring Racer #1 R, A, ZR, Right, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R Spawn Hotring Racer #2 ZR, L, A, Right, L, R, Right, Up, A, ZR Spawn Hunter A, B, L, A, A, L, A, R, ZR, ZL, L, L Spawn Hydra X, X, Y, A, B, L, L, Down, Up Spawn Limo ZR, Up, ZL, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right Spawn Quad Bike Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Y, A, X, R, ZR Spawn Rancher Up, Right, Right, L, Right, Up, Y, ZL Spawn Stunt Plane A, Up, L, ZL, Down, R, L, L, Left, Left, B, X Spawn Tanker R, Up, Left, Right, ZR, Up, Right, Y, Right, ZL, L, L Spawn Trashmaster A, R, A, R, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right Spawn Vortex X, X, Y, A, B, L, ZL, Down, Down Morning Sky ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Y Night Sky ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), X Cloudy Weather ZL, Down, Down, Left, Y, Left, ZR, Y, B, R, L, L Rainy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), A Foggy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), B Sandstorm Up, Down, L, L, ZL, ZL, L, ZL, R, ZR

All cheats on PC

Weapon Set #1 THUGSARMOURY Weapon Set #2 PROFESSIONALSKIT Weapon Set #3 NUTTERSTOYS Get $250,000 Cash, Full Health, and Full Armor INEEDSOMEHELP Instant Death GOODBYECRUELWORLD Infinite Ammo FULLCLIP Infinite Health INEEDSOMEHELP Infinite Lung Capacity MANFROMATLANTIS Raise Wanted Level TURNUPTHEHEAT Remove Wanted Level TURNDOWNTHEHEAT Lock Wanted Level IDOASIPLEASE Maximum Fat WHOATEALLTHEPIES Maximum Muscle BUFFMEUP Maximum Respect WORSHIPME Super Jump KANGAROO Super Punch STINGLIKEABEE Armed Pedestrians SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS Angry Pedestrians STOPPICKINGONME Rioting Pedestrians STATEOFEMERGENCY Elvis Pedestrians BLUESUEDESHOES Ninja Pedestrians NINJATOWN No Pedestrians GHOSTTOWN Faster Gameplay SPEEDITUP Slower Gameplay SLOWITDOWN Improved Handling STICKLIKEGLUE Aggressive Traffic ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS Flying Cars CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG Flying Boats FLYINGFISH All Cars Have NOS SPEEDFREAK All Taxis Have NOS VKYPQCF Drive on Water GKPNMQ Pink Cars PINKISTHENEWCOOL Black Cars SOLONGASITSBLACK Spawn Rhino Tank TIMETOKICKASS Spawn Jetpack ROCKETMAN Spawn Monster Truck MONSTERMASH Spawn Parachute LETSGOBASEJUMPING Spawn Bloodring Banger OLDSPEEDDEMON Spawn Caddy 18HOLES Spawn Dozer ITSALLBULL Spawn Hotring Racer #1 VROCKPOKEY Spawn Hotring Racer #2 JUSTTRYANDSTOPME Spawn Hunter OHDUDE Spawn Hydra JUMPJET Spawn Limo CELEBRITYSTATUS Spawn Quad Bike FOURWHEELFUN Spawn Rancher DOUGHNUTHANDICAP Spawn Stunt Plane FLYINGTOSTUNT Spawn Tanker HITTHEROADJACK Spawn Trashmaster TRUEGRIME Spawn Vortex IWANTTOHOVER Morning Sky PLEASANTLYWARM Night Sky NIGHTPROWLER Cloudy Weather DULLDULLDAY Rainy Weather STAYINANDWATCHTV Foggy Weather CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING Sandstorm SANDINMYEARS

