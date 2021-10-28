  1. Gaming

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to VR

By

During the annual Facebook AR/VR Conference, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be heading to the Oculus Quest 2 as a VR port. The conference also highlighted other games that will be coming to the Oculus Quest 2 such as Blade & Sorcery: Nomad.

The Facebook AR/VR Conference is an annual showcase that highlights new features and design upgrades for the (newly renamed) Meta’s virtual reality and augmented reality products. A full segment was dedicated to the Oculus Quest 2 and the games that are featured on the product. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, announced that it has been working with Rockstar to develop a version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that will natively work on the Oculus Quest 2.

Alongside GTA: San Andres, Blade & Sorcery: Nomad will be an exclusive release on the Oculus Quest 2 later this year.

The conference also focused on games that are already supported on the Oculus Quest 2. A multitude of events was announced for Population: One, Oculus’s battle royale game, including autumn and winter events. Beat Saber has also surpassed $100 million lifetime revenue on the Oculus and teased a new way for players to interact with the music and gameplay. Meta is also working with Vertigo Games, a developer that is focused on VR gaming, to bring five titles to the Oculus Quest 2, including games from Deep Silver, the publishers of Saints Row, and Chivarly 2. 

Currently, there is no release date for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for the Oculus Quest 2. It’s not clear if it will come to other VR headsets down the line.

