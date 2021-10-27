How to connect an Oculus Quest 2 to a PC

You can connect an Oculus Quest 2 to a PC in two ways: using an Oculus Link cable (or another high-quality USB-C cable) or wirelessly, using Air Link. This will unlock a range of PC-only VR experiences and let you use the power of your PC to deliver greater on-screen visuals.

Here’s how to connect your Oculus Quest 2 to a PC in just a few steps.

Connect an Oculus Quest 2 to a PC: Using Oculus Link

If you’d prefer to use a wired connection, follow the steps below to connect your Oculus Quest 2 to a PC via Oculus Link. This method should work for both Oculus Quest and Quest 2 headsets. You can use the official Oculus Link cable, or a high-quality USB-C 3.0 cable. Do check individual reviews of third-party cables, though, as not all of them are rated for VR performance.

Step 1: Review the compatibility requirements to make sure that your PC and headset meet all of the hardware and software requirements.

Step 2: Go to the Oculus app on your computer and power on your headset.

Step 3: You’ll need to plug in one end of the USB or Oculus Link cable into your PC’s USB 3.0 port. The other end should then be plugged into your headset.

Step 4: In virtual reality, you’ll see an Allow Access to Data prompt. Be sure to select Deny.

Step 5: When you see the Enable Oculus Link prompt, choose Enable.

Connect an Oculus Quest 2 to a PC: Using Air Link

If you’d prefer to use a wireless connection and you have a Quest 2 headset, follow the steps below to connect your headset via Air Link. This method only works for Quest 2 headsets. You’ll need to make sure that your Quest 2 and that the Oculus app on your PC are both updated to version 28 (v28) or later.

Step 1: On your PC, navigate to the Oculus app and choose Settings. On the Beta tab, choose the button beside Air Link.

Step 2: Wear your headset and press the Oculus button to open the menu. Choose the Settings gear icon and select Experimental Features.

Step 3: Select the button beside Air Link. Select Continue.

Step 4: From the Available PCs list that appears, choose your PC and select Pair. After it’s done pairing, select Launch.

The above instructions are what it takes to pair your PC with your Quest 2 the first time. After the first pairing, future connections should only require switching Air Link on via the Quick Actions menu in Settings.

