  1. Computing

How to connect an Oculus Quest 2 to a PC

By

You can connect an Oculus Quest 2 to a PC in two ways: using an Oculus Link cable (or another high-quality USB-C cable) or wirelessly, using Air Link. This will unlock a range of PC-only VR experiences and let you use the power of your PC to deliver greater on-screen visuals.

Here’s how to connect your Oculus Quest 2 to a PC in just a few steps.

Connect an Oculus Quest 2 to a PC: Using Oculus Link

Oculus Quest 2 headset connected with an Oculus Link cable.
Oculus VR

If you’d prefer to use a wired connection, follow the steps below to connect your Oculus Quest 2 to a PC via Oculus Link. This method should work for both Oculus Quest and Quest 2 headsets. You can use the official Oculus Link cable, or a high-quality USB-C 3.0 cable. Do check individual reviews of third-party cables, though, as not all of them are rated for VR performance.

Step 1: Review the compatibility requirements to make sure that your PC and headset meet all of the hardware and software requirements.

Step 2: Go to the Oculus app on your computer and power on your headset.

Step 3: You’ll need to plug in one end of the USB or Oculus Link cable into your PC’s USB 3.0 port. The other end should then be plugged into your headset.

Step 4: In virtual reality, you’ll see an Allow Access to Data prompt. Be sure to select Deny.

Step 5: When you see the Enable Oculus Link prompt, choose Enable.

Connect an Oculus Quest 2 to a PC: Using Air Link

A person wearing and using an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset in front of a gray background.
Oculus.com/Facebook

If you’d prefer to use a wireless connection and you have a Quest 2 headset, follow the steps below to connect your headset via Air Link. This method only works for Quest 2 headsets. You’ll need to make sure that your Quest 2 and that the Oculus app on your PC are both updated to version 28 (v28) or later.

Step 1: On your PC, navigate to the Oculus app and choose Settings. On the Beta tab, choose the button beside Air Link.

Step 2: Wear your headset and press the Oculus button to open the menu. Choose the Settings gear icon and select Experimental Features.

Step 3: Select the button beside Air Link. Select Continue.

Step 4: From the Available PCs list that appears, choose your PC and select Pair. After it’s done pairing, select Launch.

The above instructions are what it takes to pair your PC with your Quest 2 the first time. After the first pairing, future connections should only require switching Air Link on via the Quick Actions menu in Settings.

Editors' Recommendations

Need a creepy Halloween game? Mundaun is a must-play this year

A beekeeper unleashes a swarm of bees in Mundaun.

The best Android apps you can download now for Windows 11

Android Apps on Windows 11

Best Black Friday tablet deals 2021: What to buy today

black friday tablet deals bfcm2020 201106

Here are the new Best Buy Black Friday deals added today

Best Buy BetaÙ

How to watch Intel’s ‘Innovation’ Alder Lake launch event today

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger delivers the Day 1 closing keynote at IAA Mobility

Best Black Friday smartwatch deals 2021: What to buy today

best black friday smartwatch deals bfcm2020 201028

Apple’s smart glasses could feature futuristic projection tech

biometric sensors security scanners in vehicles 49818131 close up of woman eye process scanning

Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2021: Deals you can shop today

The best cheap Xbox Series X and Series S deals for November 2021

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

Best cheap Xbox One deals and bundles for November 2021

Xbox One S bundle deals

Best cheap Xbox One controller deals for November 2021

microsoft xbox one review controller angle

NASA lets you meet its Mars rover and helicopter here on Earth

mars 2020 perseverance rover

SpaceX ‘Gateway to Mars’ video shows off its Starship spacecraft

watch spacex land next gen starship rocket for first time sn10 high altitude flight test edit