 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I tried three new VR gadgets that make Quest 3 and 3S even better

By
Alan Truly wears a Meta Quest 3S while driving a Real Racer XR RC car.
Alan Truly wears a Meta Quest 3S while driving a Real Racer XR RC car. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

While the midrange Meta Quest 3 and budget-friendly Quest 3S are already among the best VR headsets, there are plenty of ways to expand their capabilities.

I tried three incredible new hardware gadgets that make VR games and apps even better — and I’ve found myself having more fun in VR than ever before.

Recommended Videos

RotoVR Explorer

Alan Truly spins in place on a RotoVR Explorer while playing DigVR.
Alan Truly spins in place on a RotoVR Explorer while playing DigVR. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

RotoVR Explorer is simulation hardware that physically moves your body to synchronize what you feel with what you see in a VR game. It’s a perfect fit for games that work well when seated.

VR simulations have been around for decades. The U.S. Air Force trains pilots with flight simulators that safely re-create the experience of flying. Pilots get to practice maximum speeds and dangerous maneuvers with no risk to themselves or the multimillion-dollar jets. For flight sims at home, the Pimax Crystal Light is a low-cost alternative.

While RotoVR Explorer has a single turning axis, that’s all that’s needed to simulate heavy-duty construction in DigVR. I learned to operate several excavators with extra realism provided by my motorized Explorer seat.

When I hit a rock in DigVR, I felt the RotoVR Explorer rumble.
When I hit a rock in DigVR, I felt the RotoVR Explorer rumble. Digital Trends

DigVR pairs directly with RotoVR’s Explorer, so when I turn my digger or rotate the cab, the seat spins to match what’s happening in VR. The base has a powerful rumble pack built in, so if I crash into a tree or hit a rock, I feel that impact as a strong vibration. If you’re interested in DigVR, the RotoVR Explorer improves the experience. Since there’s no mismatch, it really feels like you are sitting behind the controls of an excavator.

The RotoVR Explorer kit is large and heavy but easy to assemble. I hooked the Explorer’s motion sensor onto the head strap of my Quest 3S and plugged in its USB-C port so sound could trigger the rumble feature. After setup, the chair rotated in the direction I looked. This clever design works with almost any game.

Batman fights Bolton in Batman: Arkham Shadow.
Batman fights Bolton in Batman: Arkham Shadow. Camouflaj

While driving and flying games are a good match, I found it worked well with games that I’d normally use standing. I turned my head to spin between attackers when challenging a gang of thugs in Batman: Arkham Shadow. My inner ear was pleased that what I saw matched what I felt. RotoVR Explorer could help if you struggle with VR motion sickness.

The RotoVR Explorer is heavy-duty hardware that costs $799 and includes the DigVR game/excavator simulation. You can learn more about the Explorer on RotoVR’s website.

Logitech MX Ink

Alan Truly draws in the air with Logitech's MX Ink stylus and the Meta Quest 3S.
Alan Truly draws in the air with Logitech’s MX Ink stylus and the Meta Quest 3S. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

With Logitech’s MX Ink, VR artwork is easier and drawing feels more natural than it is with a Meta Quest controller. If you like to be creative or have an interest in painting but never got started, it’s easy to explore art with apps like OpenBrush and PaintVR.

You can paint on a canvas or create three-dimensional shapes that you can walk around and through. The MX Ink feels like a thick pen, pencil, or marker, and it’s easy to use it just like that. I didn’t need to know anything about paintbrushes to enjoy it.

Gravity Sketch supports the pressure sensitive tip of Logitech's MX Ink stylus.
Gravity Sketch supports the pressure-sensitive tip of Logitech’s MX Ink stylus. Digital Trends

When I pressed MX Ink’s tip on my desk or table in mixed reality mode, it left a virtual line. Some apps, like Gravity Sketch and Gesture VR, support pressure sensitivity so I can press harder for a thicker line. I was writing notes with calligraphic flair and drawing doodles in seconds.

A drawing surface is optional since it works just as well for painting in the air. Logitech gave the MX Ink motion sensors with six degrees of freedom (6DoF). A fingertip button lets me control the pressure. There are a total of four buttons and a drawing nib, so I can interact with Horizon OS as if I’m holding a Quest 3 controller.

When I use Logitech's MX Ink with OpenBrush, I can paint in midair.
When I use Logitech’s MX Ink with OpenBrush, I can paint in midair. Digital Trends

The Logitech MX Ink is a unique and affordable accessory that will catch the eye of anyone interested in drawing or painting. A USB-C port on the MX Ink allows for charging, and it lasts for up to seven hours. I also tried the Inkwell dock that keeps the MX Ink charged and ready for use. When I’m finished drawing, painting, or sculpting, I simply drop the stylus into the dock for wireless charging. I found my desk worked well, but the optional MX Mat will extend the life of the stylus tip. Logitech includes two spare tips: one fine and one wide.

Logitech’s MX Ink retails for $130 or $170 with the Inkwell dock. The MX Mat costs $50. You can learn more at Logitech’s website.

Kobotix Real Racer

A closeup shows the Kobotix logo on the Real Racer XR RC car.
Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

There are plenty of VR racing games but few that put you behind the wheel of a real radio-controlled car. Kobotix Real Racer XR comes with an RC car that I can control with my Quest 3.

I raced through my kitchen and drove between barstool legs. Crashes are an inevitable part of learning, and the Real Racer XR is sturdy. The controls are intuitive. I grab a virtual steering wheel, then squeeze the right trigger to go forward or left trigger to back up.

A camera integrated into the top of the RC car just above the windshield provides a first-person view and rumbling motor sounds as I zip across my floor, dodging furniture and avoiding obstacles. It’s as if I’ve been miniaturized and get to drive around my home in a tiny electric car.

Real Racer XR lets me drive and RC car like I'm behind its tiny wheel.
Real Racer XR lets me drive an RC car like I’m behind its tiny wheel. Digital Trends

The RC car measures 5.5 inches long, 2.9 inches wide, and 2.5 inches tall, small enough to fit through the narrow gaps and short openings. The biggest threats are moving objects. If you veer too closely to a moving person, it could get trampled. The wheels have shock absorbers and it seems sturdy, but I wouldn’t want to risk the Real Race XR car being stepped on. It’s too much fun and too expensive.

It works best on smooth floors but can power over some low-pile rugs and ridges. It’s possible to rock the RC car free if it gets stuck, but I did need to rescue it or call for help sometimes.

Boxes and loafers loom large when speeding along the floor in Real Racer XR.
Boxes and loafers loom large when speeding along the floor in Real Racer XR. Digital Trends

I could see spending a little time constructing an obstacle course from household items or racing against another RC car. Kobotix includes a basic headset that works with a phone and a regular RC controller. While a Meta Quest VR headset isn’t required, it makes the driving experience much more immersive and fun.

You can learn more about the $150 Real Racer XR at the Kobotix website.

Meta Quest 3 accessories

There are plenty of great Meta Quest 3 and 3S accessories that extend run time with battery packs, make the headset more comfortable, and enhance the experience.

If you want to get serious about VR flight or racing simulations, you’ll want a high-performance PC VR headset with better resolution than a Quest and a gaming PC with a strong GPU to render crisp, realistic images for each eye at a fast pace.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan Truly is a Writer at Digital Trends, covering computers, laptops, hardware, software, and accessories that stand out as…
AMD’s RX 9070 XT might beat Nvidia’s $1,000 GPU
Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.

AMD unveiled its RDNA 4 architecture at CES 2025, but the announcement failed to generate much hype, as many questions were left unanswered. However, thanks to leaked benchmarks, we now have unofficial data that shows the card beating Nvidia's $1,000 RTX 4080 Super, which helps us figure out where it'll rank among some of the best graphics cards.

The benchmarks originated from the Chiphell forum, where admin user nApoleon shared 3DMark scores and GPU-Z details. The post also urged users to delay buying Nvidia's RTX 50-series, claiming the GPU market has "completely changed" based on the results.

Read more
Elon Musk says the world is running out of data for AI training
Grok app on an iPhone.

Tesla/X CEO Elon Musk seems to believe that training AI models with solely human-made data is becoming impossible. Musk claims that there's a growing lack of real-world data with which to train AI models, including his Grok AI chatbot.

“We’ve now exhausted basically the cumulative sum of human knowledge … in AI training,” Musk said during an X live-stream interview conducted by Stagwell chairman Mark Penn. “That happened basically last year.”

Read more
Sick of spam calls? Us too – which is why we got Incogni (and saved 55%!)
Incogni remove personal information from identity thieves

By now, you may be absolutely sick of spam calls. I have the Pixel 8 Pro, which does a pretty nice job of telling me when a spam call might be incoming, but I still waste time and get distracted parsing it every time that happens. To make the situation better, improve my overall data privacy, and save some money on a limited time offer, I might consider signing up for Incogni. Incogni removes personal info from the web and other data brokers to help you regain privacy and reduce annoying calls. And, right now, it is 55% off for the year if you use code DIGITALDEAL upon checkout. That means you can get a 2025 with reduced spam calls (and better overall privacy) for just $81. That's a savings of $99 over the usual $180, which is a pretty good deal if you ask us. Tap the button below to check it out for yourself, or keep reading to see why Incogni is a good choice for spam reduction.

Why you should get Incogni
Incogni is a very well-rounded personal data removal service. That means that it targets the people search sites that anyone can stumble upon via a simple Google or Bing search, as well as more complex data brokerages that contain detailed information about your financial records, medical history, and more. Of course, in addition to this sort of information, these databases also have access to your phone number, which can generate further calls. Incogni uses its large knowledgebase in the sector to target these data brokerages on your behalf, reducing both the amount of knowledge available about you and spam calls along the way. There's no simpler way to reduce your personal data than to have a team do it for you, and Incogni remains one of the best teams to do that job.

Read more