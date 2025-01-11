I tried three new VR gadgets that make Quest 3 and 3S even better

Table of Contents Table of Contents RotoVR Explorer Logitech MX Ink Kobotix Real Racer Meta Quest 3 accessories

While the midrange Meta Quest 3 and budget-friendly Quest 3S are already among the best VR headsets, there are plenty of ways to expand their capabilities.

I tried three incredible new hardware gadgets that make VR games and apps even better — and I’ve found myself having more fun in VR than ever before.

RotoVR Explorer

RotoVR Explorer is simulation hardware that physically moves your body to synchronize what you feel with what you see in a VR game. It’s a perfect fit for games that work well when seated.

VR simulations have been around for decades. The U.S. Air Force trains pilots with flight simulators that safely re-create the experience of flying. Pilots get to practice maximum speeds and dangerous maneuvers with no risk to themselves or the multimillion-dollar jets. For flight sims at home, the Pimax Crystal Light is a low-cost alternative.

While RotoVR Explorer has a single turning axis, that’s all that’s needed to simulate heavy-duty construction in DigVR. I learned to operate several excavators with extra realism provided by my motorized Explorer seat.

DigVR pairs directly with RotoVR’s Explorer, so when I turn my digger or rotate the cab, the seat spins to match what’s happening in VR. The base has a powerful rumble pack built in, so if I crash into a tree or hit a rock, I feel that impact as a strong vibration. If you’re interested in DigVR, the RotoVR Explorer improves the experience. Since there’s no mismatch, it really feels like you are sitting behind the controls of an excavator.

The RotoVR Explorer kit is large and heavy but easy to assemble. I hooked the Explorer’s motion sensor onto the head strap of my Quest 3S and plugged in its USB-C port so sound could trigger the rumble feature. After setup, the chair rotated in the direction I looked. This clever design works with almost any game.

While driving and flying games are a good match, I found it worked well with games that I’d normally use standing. I turned my head to spin between attackers when challenging a gang of thugs in Batman: Arkham Shadow. My inner ear was pleased that what I saw matched what I felt. RotoVR Explorer could help if you struggle with VR motion sickness.

The RotoVR Explorer is heavy-duty hardware that costs $799 and includes the DigVR game/excavator simulation. You can learn more about the Explorer on RotoVR’s website.

Logitech MX Ink

With Logitech’s MX Ink, VR artwork is easier and drawing feels more natural than it is with a Meta Quest controller. If you like to be creative or have an interest in painting but never got started, it’s easy to explore art with apps like OpenBrush and PaintVR.

You can paint on a canvas or create three-dimensional shapes that you can walk around and through. The MX Ink feels like a thick pen, pencil, or marker, and it’s easy to use it just like that. I didn’t need to know anything about paintbrushes to enjoy it.

When I pressed MX Ink’s tip on my desk or table in mixed reality mode, it left a virtual line. Some apps, like Gravity Sketch and Gesture VR, support pressure sensitivity so I can press harder for a thicker line. I was writing notes with calligraphic flair and drawing doodles in seconds.

A drawing surface is optional since it works just as well for painting in the air. Logitech gave the MX Ink motion sensors with six degrees of freedom (6DoF). A fingertip button lets me control the pressure. There are a total of four buttons and a drawing nib, so I can interact with Horizon OS as if I’m holding a Quest 3 controller.

The Logitech MX Ink is a unique and affordable accessory that will catch the eye of anyone interested in drawing or painting. A USB-C port on the MX Ink allows for charging, and it lasts for up to seven hours. I also tried the Inkwell dock that keeps the MX Ink charged and ready for use. When I’m finished drawing, painting, or sculpting, I simply drop the stylus into the dock for wireless charging. I found my desk worked well, but the optional MX Mat will extend the life of the stylus tip. Logitech includes two spare tips: one fine and one wide.

Logitech’s MX Ink retails for $130 or $170 with the Inkwell dock. The MX Mat costs $50. You can learn more at Logitech’s website.

Kobotix Real Racer

There are plenty of VR racing games but few that put you behind the wheel of a real radio-controlled car. Kobotix Real Racer XR comes with an RC car that I can control with my Quest 3.

I raced through my kitchen and drove between barstool legs. Crashes are an inevitable part of learning, and the Real Racer XR is sturdy. The controls are intuitive. I grab a virtual steering wheel, then squeeze the right trigger to go forward or left trigger to back up.

A camera integrated into the top of the RC car just above the windshield provides a first-person view and rumbling motor sounds as I zip across my floor, dodging furniture and avoiding obstacles. It’s as if I’ve been miniaturized and get to drive around my home in a tiny electric car.

The RC car measures 5.5 inches long, 2.9 inches wide, and 2.5 inches tall, small enough to fit through the narrow gaps and short openings. The biggest threats are moving objects. If you veer too closely to a moving person, it could get trampled. The wheels have shock absorbers and it seems sturdy, but I wouldn’t want to risk the Real Race XR car being stepped on. It’s too much fun and too expensive.

It works best on smooth floors but can power over some low-pile rugs and ridges. It’s possible to rock the RC car free if it gets stuck, but I did need to rescue it or call for help sometimes.

I could see spending a little time constructing an obstacle course from household items or racing against another RC car. Kobotix includes a basic headset that works with a phone and a regular RC controller. While a Meta Quest VR headset isn’t required, it makes the driving experience much more immersive and fun.

You can learn more about the $150 Real Racer XR at the Kobotix website.

