The Quest 3 may undergo a significant pricing change

Meta Connect 2024 is tomorrow, which means the much-leaked Meta Quest 3S is about to be revealed (we hope). Despite the event being only hours away, however, there are still more leaks to be had.

The latest information, spotted by TechRadar, suggests that with the launch of the 3S, Meta will discount both Meta Quest 3 models and stop production of the 128GB model sometime in November.

Recommended Videos

These leaks come from X (formerly Twitter) users CezaryXR, the editor-in-chief at XR Daily News, and Lunayian, who has posted multiple Quest 3S leaks before, including images of what appears to be marketing material for the 3S.

Finally, later in March 2023 u/LuffySanKira on Reddit claims they were shown these "Meta Quest 3s" mockups in what was likely a User Research Zoom call. They were deleted shortly after. The account has an age of 3 years with little activity in VR, and is still active. 13/x 🧵 pic.twitter.com/kq0wTdDodz — Luna (@Lunayian) March 26, 2024

According to CezaryXR, there will be two models of the Quest 3S — a 128GB model priced at around $300 and a 256GB version for about $400. These prices are very similar to the Quest 2 and much lower than the Quest 3’s current $499 and $649 price tags.

If the leak is accurate, Meta will also stop producing the 128GB Quest 3 model sometime in November, meaning it won’t be available to buy after stock runs out. At the same time, both Quest 3 models will get a discount — but we don’t know how low the prices will go.

Exclusive Leak before Meta Connect: Meta will stop production of the 128GB Quest 3 by mid-November, leaving only the 512GB variant. Both versions will be discounted until the 128GB stock runs out, after which only the 512GB model will be available. — Cezary Sobociński (@CezaryXR) September 23, 2024

Although a discount sounds like a good thing, in the long run, it could raise the price overall. Once 128GB stock runs out, people will have no choice but to buy the 512GB model — and with that much storage, it seems very unlikely that even its discounted price will be close to the cheaper model’s $499.

Assuming the Quest 3S pricing estimates are accurate, that will leave buyers with three options:

The 128GB Quest 3S for around $300

The 256GB Quest 3S for around $400

The 512GB Quest 3 for something like $600

Our first thoughts in looking at these prices are that people would love the super affordable Quest 3S models, but sales for the Quest 3 would surely go down. It’s hard to believe that’s what Meta wants, so there’s definitely room for these leaks to be a little off. It’s all unofficial speculation anyway, so it’s always best to take it with skepticism

The best part about this leak is that we only need to wait 24 hours to have the record set straight. Make sure to check our coverage of Meta Connect tomorrow for all the latest news on the Quest 3S and the fate of the Quest 3.