Meta just accidentally revealed its next VR headset

Newly leaked images of Meta’s upcoming Quest 3S have surfaced online, including one found in an official Meta app. That leaves no room for doubt when it comes to how the upcoming Quest 3S will look.

If you have the Meta Quest Link app installed, you can see the image for yourself by searching for “oculus-link-hero-panther.png” in your computer’s program files. The image appeared online in a Reddit post by Gary_the_mememachine and was covered by UploadVR.

While the body has the familiar flat panel of the popular, low-cost Quest 2, the front sensors have a unique appearance. Two triangular clusters of sensors are placed roughly in front of the wearer’s eyes.

Passthrough cameras allow you to see your surroundings while wearing the headset, preventing accidents and collisions with unseen furniture. The Quest 3S is expected to feature better performance than the Quest 2 and full-color mixed reality experiences similar to the Quest 3.

Some third-party manufacturers are already selling accessories for the Quest 3S as seen in an X Formerly Twitter) post by TBluebox12. Along with the head strap and drop protection, the images seem to show the Meta Quest 3S from several angles.

Meta makes the best and most popular VR headsets, so each new release is worth taking a look at. The Meta Quest 3 launched in 2023, ushering in a new era of mixed reality gaming and spatial apps.

In many ways, the Quest 3 competes strongly with Apple’s Vision Pro at one-seventh the price. The Quest 3S could be even cheaper, perhaps as low as $250, though $300 seems like a more reasonable guess and is the same starting price as the original Quest.

We’ve rounded up the most interesting rumors and leaks about the Meta Quest 3S to give you a good idea of what to expect. And you won’t have long to wait for more details since Meta Connect 2024 is just a few weeks away.