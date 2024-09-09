 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Meta just accidentally revealed its next VR headset

By
An upscaled image of the Meta Quest 3S from the Quest Link app.
An upscaled image of the Meta Quest 3S from the Quest Link app. Meta

Newly leaked images of Meta’s upcoming Quest 3S have surfaced online, including one found in an official Meta app. That leaves no room for doubt when it comes to how the upcoming Quest 3S will look.

If you have the Meta Quest Link app installed, you can see the image for yourself by searching for “oculus-link-hero-panther.png” in your computer’s program files. The image appeared online in a Reddit post by Gary_the_mememachine and was covered by UploadVR.

Recommended Videos

While the body has the familiar flat panel of the popular, low-cost Quest 2, the front sensors have a unique appearance. Two triangular clusters of sensors are placed roughly in front of the wearer’s eyes.

Passthrough cameras allow you to see your surroundings while wearing the headset, preventing accidents and collisions with unseen furniture. The Quest 3S is expected to feature better performance than the Quest 2 and full-color mixed reality experiences similar to the Quest 3.

Some third-party manufacturers are already selling accessories for the Quest 3S as seen in an X Formerly Twitter) post by TBluebox12. Along with the head strap and drop protection, the images seem to show the Meta Quest 3S from several angles.

Meta makes the best and most popular VR headsets, so each new release is worth taking a look at. The Meta Quest 3 launched in 2023, ushering in a new era of mixed reality gaming and spatial apps.

In many ways, the Quest 3 competes strongly with Apple’s Vision Pro at one-seventh the price. The Quest 3S could be even cheaper, perhaps as low as $250, though $300 seems like a more reasonable guess and is the same starting price as the original Quest.

We’ve rounded up the most interesting rumors and leaks about the Meta Quest 3S to give you a good idea of what to expect. And you won’t have long to wait for more details since Meta Connect 2024 is just a few weeks away.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
The Meta Quest 3 will get an exciting new type of app
A Windows app extends into 3D space via a Meta Quest 3 VR headset.

A Windows app extends into 3D space via a Meta Quest 3 VR headset. Microsoft

At Build 2024, Microsoft announced it partnered with Meta to extend Windows apps into 3D space with the help of a Quest VR headset. When working on physical objects, it’s important to have spatial awareness of components.

Read more
5 headsets you should buy instead of the Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro

The Vision Pro is a great piece of technology that's built specifically to fit into Apple’s ecosystem, but there are plenty of other great VR headsets to choose from. Many cost less while offering similar experiences. A few even challenge Apple head-on, matching and exceeding the Vision Pro's advanced technology.

Here are five headsets you should buy instead of the Vision Pro and why you might like them better than Apple's spatial computer.
Meta Quest 3

Read more
Meta has a bold new strategy for VR
A concept image of someone playing a game in virtual reality.

Talk of the metaverse has waned in recent months, but Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shook things up with an Instagram post that could have a significant impact on the development of the best VR headsets and accelerate the pace of the metaverse.

The big news is that Meta will open-source the mixed-reality operating system it developed for the Quest 3 and earlier Quest VR headsets to expand the ecosystem to new partners.

Read more