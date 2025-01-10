Sony’s flip-up XR headset costs even more than an Apple Vision Pro

Sony is one of the biggest names in VR gaming with the popular PlayStation VR2. Now it’s launching a high-end XR headset with specifications that rival the Apple Vision Pro. To be clear, this isn’t the Sony XYN headset powered by Google’s new Android XR, and it won’t connect to a PlayStation 5. It’s aimed at enterprise customers that design products, and it costs even more than the ultra-premium Vision Pro.

Priced at $4,750, the Sony SRH-S1 is a powerful system with integrated hardware and software, a flip-up visor, and unique controllers optimized for manipulating virtual 3D objects. Being able to lift the visor for face-to-face conversations is convenient. The halo strap design also removes all facial pressure. A ring on one finger lets you grasp items, and a 3D stylus that looks like something from a sci-fi movie allows precise adjustments.

Many specifications match the Vision Pro. It features 4K-per-eye microOLED panels and full-color passthrough so you can see your surroundings without removing the headset. It also has head-, hand-, and eye-tracking for intuitive control. It can be used as a standalone device or connected to a computer for more performance. That makes it one of the best VR headsets in terms of display and sensor quality.

Recommended Videos

There are plenty of Apple Vision Pro competitors arriving soon, and we’ve known about this Sony headset since last year. What we didn’t know were pricing and availability. The Sony SRH-S1 will be available starting January 23, 2025, from Siemens, who develops the integrated NX Immersive Designer CAD software. Shipping is expected to start in February.

While the Sony SRH-S1 is clearly aimed at enterprise, 2025 will be a big year for XR headsets that might catch your eye for immersive gaming, watching room-filling movies, and general computing while enjoying the peace and beauty of some exotic landscape.