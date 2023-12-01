 Skip to main content
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer: when it’s coming and how to watch

Tomas Franzese
By

Rockstar has confirmed exactly when it will drop the first trailer for the next mainline Grand Theft Auto game. It has been over a decade since the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, so excitement and hype surrounding the next GTA installment is at an all-time high. The release of Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 1 will be the biggest game reveal of 2023, so you don’t want to miss it. Here’s everything we know about when it’ll air and how you can watch it.

The teaser art for the first trailer for GTA 6.
Rockstar Games

When will Rockstar post GTA 6 Trailer 1?

Rockstar has confirmed that it will post “Trailer 1” for the next GTA game at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on December 5. Make sure you don’t oversleep Tuesday morning if you want to see the trailer right when it drops.

How to watch GTA 6 Trailer 1

Rockstar is expected to drop the trailer on its YouTube channel and X account, as the studio typically does for each trailer it releases. It has not set a premiere for the trailer on YouTube, so you’ll need to keep an eye on and keep refreshing their YouTube page on Tuesday morning until Trailer 1 releases.

What to expect from GTA 6 Trailer 1

Rockstar Games has not revealed much regarding what will be shown in the trailer. The developer refers to it as “the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto” in its official messaging, so everything Rockstar Games decides to show off in the trailer will be a nice surprise. I’ve previously written about what I want to see from GTA 6’s first trailer, so check that out if you’re looking for more speculation.

