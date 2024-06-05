Xbox has had a rough year. From the divisive reactions to its multiplatform plans to layoffs and the shuttering of lauded studios like Tango Gameworks, there hasn’t been much of a reason to be excited for Xbox recently. Microsoft is hoping to change that on Sunday as it will hold its annual Xbox Games Showcase to give us a glimpse at titles coming from its first-party studios and third-party partners over the course of the next year or two.

It’s even holding a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct right after. If you’re an Xbox fan, this is obviously an event that you need to tune into. To help with that, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about where and when to watch 2024’s Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct, as well as what your expectations for the presentation should be.

Recommended Videos

When is the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct

The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase will begin at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, June 9. The Black Ops 6 Direct will begin immediately after that multigame showcase concludes. Although Microsoft has not committed to an exact start time for that Direct, the Xbox Games Showcase has historically lasted anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half.

Where to watch the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct

This year, you’ll be able to stream the Xbox Games Showcase and Black Ops 6 Direct across Microsoft’s official Xbox YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch pages, its ASL Xbox Twitch, Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch pages, and Activision’s YouTube channel. The Game Awards and many other outlets and influencers will also be co-streaming the event. I’ve embedded a livestream of the showcase above, so click on that to tune into the Xbox Games Showcase when it begins.

What to expect from the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct

If Microsoft delivers, this year’s Xbox Games Showcase feels set to be a good one. Right now, games like Ara: History Untold, Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 are all slated to launch this year, so they’ll almost certainly show up at this showcase. Other announced titles that I hope show up are Starfield’s first expansion, Fable, Perfect Dark, Contraband, and State of Decay 3. Based on leaks, we could get new looks at the next Doom and Gears of War titles as well.

Third-party and indie announcements will be sprinkled in at the show too. As for the Black Ops 6 Direct, expect that to be a thorough deep dive into the next Call of Duty game. Starfield got one of those in 2023, and it offered a comprehensive look at the game and got a lot of people excited about it. Hopefully, this year’s direct can do the same with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Editors' Recommendations