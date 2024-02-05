 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Xbox teases a new future for Xbox as multiplatform rumors circulate

Tomas Franzese
By
Phil Spencer at BlizzCon 2023
Blizzard Entertainment

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, announced that Xbox will hold a “business update event” sometime next week in response to a flurry of discourse online about Xbox exclusives going multiplatform.

Leaks and rumors about games that were previously Xbox-exclusives, like Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves, going multiplatform have been circulating for a couple of weeks, but they hit a fever pitch over the weekend. An XboxEra report claimed that a PlayStation 5 version of Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield is in the works, and that was followed by other Xbox insiders claiming that they heard everything from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to Gears of War was going multiplatform. Because Microsoft is one of gaming’s three major console manufacturers that have garnered a loyal fan base through a variety of exclusive games, these rumors proved quite divisive.

Recommended Videos

Although Xbox doesn’t typically comment on rumors, Spencer broke his silence regarding this discourse on X on Monday afternoon. “We’re listening and we hear you. We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned,” his post said.

Related

Microsoft has not gotten any more specific than that, so we don’t know exactly when this “business update event” will take place or in what format it will be presented and delivered to Xbox fans. You can expect us to report on and let you know what Xbox’s future holds after this event takes place sometime next week.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Xbox just surprise announced and released a stylish new Game Pass title
The heroes of Hi-Fi Rush stand together.

During today's Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct presentation, Tango Gameworks announced Hi-Fi Rush, a rhythm-action game for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It launches later today and will be included on Xbox Game Pass.

Hi-Fi RUSH | Official Launch Trailer

Read more
Xbox Game Pass welcomes in Halloween with some spooky new additions
A pile of bodies sits on a floor in Soma.

The second monthly release of titles for Game Pass have been fully revealed. Aside from known big hitters such as Persona 5 Royal and A Plague Tale: Requiem, the entire Amnesia series will also arrive in time for the spooky season.

As detailed by Xbox, eight titles will be added to Game Pass. For the second half of October, the focus appears to be on delivering horror experiences, such as Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth, and Soma. Of course this also marks the first time Xbox users will be able to play the critically acclaimed JRPG Persona 5 Royal, plus a few other surprises. Here's a full list of the games coming to the service and what date you can access them:

Read more
Xbox confirms Phil Spencer shared an old prototype of streaming device
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

Xbox chief Phil Spencer seemed to reveal the design of Xbox's upcoming cloud-focused game-streaming device in a tweet celebrating Fallout's 25th anniversary, but a Microsoft spokesperson explained in a tweet to Digital Trends that this is just an old prototype.
“The device on Phil’s shelf was an old prototype of Keystone," the Xbox representative explained. "Earlier this year, we announced that we made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of Keystone and are taking our learnings to refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future. We have nothing more to share today.” 
In the tweet, Spencer congratulated Bethesda and its Fallout team for hitting this milestone and included a picture of his shelf that contains some Fallout merch. Spencer's followers quickly spotted a small, never-before-seen white Xbox device on the top shelf underneath a large sword. This small piece of technology is the old version of a game-streaming device Microsoft was developing code-named Keystone.
https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/1579495370786496512
Microsoft affirmed that Keystone was in development to Windows Central earlier this year, but also mentioned that Xbox decided to "pivot away from the current iteration" of the device. "We've been working on a game-streaming device, code name Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console," a spokesperson told Windows Central in May 2022. "As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device."
According to Microsoft, the device in Phil Spencer's photo is what Xbox planned on releasing before deciding to "refocus our efforts on a new approach." It's not a surprise that people thought this was going to actually be what Microsoft released, as Spencer also teased the Xbox Series S and Kojima Productions collaboration by hiding them on his shelf. For now, we'll just have to wait until Microsoft decides to share more about its new approach. 

Read more