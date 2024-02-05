Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, announced that Xbox will hold a “business update event” sometime next week in response to a flurry of discourse online about Xbox exclusives going multiplatform.

Leaks and rumors about games that were previously Xbox-exclusives, like Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves, going multiplatform have been circulating for a couple of weeks, but they hit a fever pitch over the weekend. An XboxEra report claimed that a PlayStation 5 version of Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield is in the works, and that was followed by other Xbox insiders claiming that they heard everything from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to Gears of War was going multiplatform. Because Microsoft is one of gaming’s three major console manufacturers that have garnered a loyal fan base through a variety of exclusive games, these rumors proved quite divisive.

Although Xbox doesn’t typically comment on rumors, Spencer broke his silence regarding this discourse on X on Monday afternoon. “We’re listening and we hear you. We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned,” his post said.

Microsoft has not gotten any more specific than that, so we don’t know exactly when this “business update event” will take place or in what format it will be presented and delivered to Xbox fans. You can expect us to report on and let you know what Xbox’s future holds after this event takes place sometime next week.

