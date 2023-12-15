 Skip to main content
Our favorite Xbox Series X games of 2023: Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, and more

Tomas Franzese
By
A character from Starfield stands in front of text that Best Xbox Games 2023.
Digital Trends
This story is part of our 2023 in Gaming series. Follow along as we reflect on the year’s best titles.

This was a year of low lows and high highs for Xbox.

On one hand, Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition faced a whole lot of scrutiny and Bethesda’s Redfall was a bust. On the other, Xbox Game Studios finally started to release first-party games more consistently in 2023, some long-awaited games finally released, and the Activision Blizzard deal eventually went through. Microsoft now looks to keep that momentum going into 2024 as it integrates the Call of Duty publisher into its organization and tries to keep up the first-party consistency with games like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Avowed.

Before moving forward, it’s a good time to look back and analyze the best games on Xbox this year. Some were made internally, while others secured day one Xbox Game Pass releases. If you owned an Xbox Series X or Series S, or simply use Game Pass on PC, there were finally quite a few notable games for you to play this year. Here are seven of our favorites from a packed year for Xbox.

Starfield

Veronica asking if you're ready to change your life in Starfield.
Bethesda Softworks

Starfield was the biggest story of the year for Microsoft, giving Bethesda its first truly new IP in decades. While it can be too ambitious for its own good sometimes, it retains the magic that made games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim special. There’s a vast universe to explore, and in many corners of it, there’s an opportunity to find new quests and characters that make each playthrough feel emergent. Combine a surprisingly well-written sci-fi narrative and a level of character and ability customization commonplace in Bethesda Game Studios’ titles, and you have one of the most ambitious RPGs of the year. Microsoft needed Starfield to be great to change the tide of the conversation surrounding Xbox — and it delivered, even if it wasn’t the very best game of 2023.

Hi-Fi Rush

Chai points a finger gun at a robot in Hi-Fi Rush.
Xbox Game Studios

While Starfield might be the most notable Xbox console exclusive Microsoft released this year, Hi-Fi Rush was the most surprising. This rhythm-action game is unlike anything The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks had done before, so it was shocking when it surprise released in January following a Developer_Direct livestream. Even more impressive? It’s one of the best games of 2023. Tango Gameworks found the perfect way to meld the action and rhythm genres together, creating an experience that’s as rewarding to play as it is to listen to. It features a wealth of accessibility options that make it more approachable, so players of any skill level can give Hi-Fi Rush a shot. This should be the gold standard for Xbox exclusives going forward.

Forza Motorsport

EMBARGO 10/4 12:01 AM PT: A camera angle up close to a Forza Motorsport race.
Xbox Game Studios

Turn 10 Studios finally delivered a mainline Forza Motorsport this console generation, and it’s everything the racer needed to be. It’s one of the best-looking games on Xbox Series X and S, as every car and track is realized in stunning detail. Although it’s more simulation-focused than the free-roaming Forza Horizon 5, Forza Motorsport is still engaging because of how it consistently doles out experience points, even during races, depending on how well one zips through certain track segments. While there might not be much room for simulation racers to innovate or change things up anymore, Forza Motorsport executes the concept at such a highly polished level that I’m content with this being a foundation that Turn 10 can build on for the rest of this console generation.

Cocoon

An alien structure appears in Cocoon.
Annapurna Interactive

Those looking for a standout indie on Xbox can’t go wrong with Cocoon. This is the latest project from Jeppe Carlsen, who was the lead gameplay designer of the classic Playdead titles Limbo and Inside. The unique flair that made those games special is fully present in Cocoon, a unique adventure where players must solve puzzles by pushing orbs around. The twist: the orbs can contain worlds within them, and players will have to leap between the worlds in these orbs to solve some of the puzzles. Cocoon explores this concept to the fullest, presenting a singular and precise vision that’s a rarity in games nowadays. Playdead hasn’t released anything new since Inside, but Cocoon triumphantly carries that legacy on its back like an orb.

El Paso, Elsewhere

James dives in a meatpacking level in El Paso, Elsewhere.
Strange Scaffold

If you’re more of an action player, El Paso, Elsewhere might be more your speed. A modern interpretation of the gameplay formula established by the first two Max Payne games, Strange Scaffold’s latest uses its retro gameplay and aesthetic to reinforce this vampiric adventure’s otherworldly setting and narrative. Come for the badass combat against hordes of supernatural enemies, but stay for the gripping emotional narrative about moving on from relationships and abuse. This top-notch indie may have gotten overlooked at this year’s Game Awards, but that shouldn’t stop you from checking out El Paso, Elsewhere on Xbox (or PC) if you haven’t already.

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends player with a blue circle around them.
Mojang

Mojang continues to show how Minecraft can be much more than just a survival crafting game, and that was apparent this year with the real-time strategy spinoff Minecraft Legends. Developed with Blackbird Interactive, Minecraft Legends combines the base building of a game like Age of Empires with the unit-commanding of Pikmin to create a strategy experience that feels uniquely Minecraft. In multiplayer, it’s fulfilling to see your base dynamically built, destroyed, and rebuilt over a match. In single-player, raids on massive Piglin bases feel grandiose. This is likely an entryway into the RTS genre for many young gamers, and it’s honestly a solid starting point. It’s not an Xbox exclusive, but it is from an Xbox studio, so it just feels right to play one of the year’s best strategy games on the Xbox Series X or S.

Lies of P

A robot holds Pinocchio in Lies of P.
Neowiz

The idea of a Soulslike based on Pinocchio might sound stupid, but Neowiz made it work with Lies of P. The peculiar action-RPG understands what makes FromSoftware’s best titles work and is the closest thing to a Bloodborne successor that we have gotten since its release in 2015. The ties to Pinocchio are bizarre, but they also give Lies of P’s world a unique flair as this demented take on a childhood classic unravels. You’ll look forward to seeing which element of the classic story get twisted next. Soulslikes can be hit-and-miss, so for Lies of P to work with such an odd concept is a testament to the talent of its developers. It’s been on Xbox Game Pass since day one too, so that’s the place to check it out if your interest is piqued.

Hi-Fi Rush director reveals the secret to making a great music game
Chai points a finger gun at a robot in Hi-Fi Rush.

I’ve never played a rhythm game that keeps me on beat as well as Hi-Fi Rush. While I’m a musically inclined person who fronts his own band, even I have trouble keeping time in music games. I’ll inevitably start to drag behind notes and then speed up too much to overcompensate. Sometimes I lose the music altogether and need to stop clicking entirely just to rediscover the beat. But in Hi-Fi Rush, I always feel like I’m completely locked in as I attack, dodge, and zip to the sound of early 2000s alt-rock.

That’s no accident. For Game Director John Johanas and a small development team within Tango Gameworks, “accessibility” was a keyword when embarking on the unique passion project. Johanas knew that rhythm isn’t something that comes naturally to every player, putting a natural barrier to entry over any game that requires precise beat-matching and button timing. If Hi-Fi Rush was going to be a fun and welcoming experience for a wider range of players, it would require a more flexible approach to design.

Read more
Xbox and Bethesda’s Developer_Direct: how to watch and what to expect
Redfall Cover

Microsoft has confirmed rumors that it will be holding a game showcase later this month. Called a Developer_Direct, this livestream will take place later today and feature updates on Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda games launching over the next few months, like Redfall.  Xbox doesn't typically do that many games showcases outside of events like E3, so this Developer_Direct seems like Microsoft's own take on the Nintendo Direct or State of Play formula.
That said, it's being a bit more transparent that it will be a bit slower-paced than Nintendo or PlayStation's shows typically are. For those planning to watch the show live today, this is how to watch Xbox's Developer_Direct Showcase as well as what you can expect from games like Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and The Elder Scrolls Online at the event. 
When is Xbox and Bethesda's Developer_Direct? 
Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda's first-ever Developer_Direct will air live and for free later today, January 25, at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. 

How to watch Xbox and Bethesda's Developer_Direct
The Developer_Direct showcase will be officially livestreamed by Bethesda and Microsoft in the following four places: 

Read more
PS5 and Xbox Series X need to show us what they’re capable of in 2023
Miles Morales and Peter Parker stand together in Spider-Man 2.

True current-gen console exclusives have been few and far between this generation. Over two years in, even great games like Halo Infinite and God of War: Ragnarök are still shackled to the consoles that came before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. While they still look fantastic and benefit from better load times and DualSense gimmicks, there haven’t been enough exclusives to give this new console generation a true identity just yet.
That's going to be one of the most important tasks for Microsoft and Sony in 2023. This year, we'll see a much larger number of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S exclusives, especially from first-party studios. Games like Forspoken, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Forza Motorsport, and Starfield will be just some of the games this year that will demonstrate what exactly a ninth-generation console game feels and looks like. That means that the stakes are high for this year's biggest releases, as they need to prove that the games industry hasn't plateaued. 
A slow but steady start
It’s hard to believe we’re already over two years into this new console generation, considering that we're still seeing high-profile games launching on old platforms. That looks like it will change this year, though, as more games will release exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to give those consoles more of an identity. Still, that’s taken more time than it did for the eighth generation of game consoles: the PS4 and Xbox One.
Even the Xbox One, for all its faults at release, had games like Dead Rising 3, Forza Motorsport 5, and Ryse: Son of Rome early on to show what Microsoft wanted that new generation of games to look like. They did so through both impressive visuals for their time and via Xbox One gimmicks like SmartGlass and Kinect. We haven’t seen that as much with the Xbox Series X/S because early-generation games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 were intentionally cross-gen, and its more ambitious exclusives have suffered delays.
On the PlayStation front, the PS4 admittedly took a few years to get going on the exclusives front. Games like Infamous Second Son, Driveclub, and Bloodborne eventually impressed, though, and fantastic exclusives were consistently launching throughout each year by 2017. The PS5 is following a similar cadence, as Astro’s Playroom remains an outstanding PS5 and DualSense showcase, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and The Last of Us Part 1 show what the system is capable of.

Still, last year’s two biggest PlayStation Studios releases, Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarök, came out on PS4 and still felt "last-gen" as a result. One can’t help but think what both games could have done had they launched solely on PS5. That's a question I hope to see answered more firmly over the next 12 months.
The importance of 2023 console exclusives 
As we enter the PS5’s third year, its upcoming exclusives will be some of the most pivotal on the system. Forspoken could demonstrate some impressive visual effects early on, but Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in an even more crucial position. It will be the first sequel to a PS4-era hit that isn’t tied to the PS4. The PS5’s high frame rate and adaptive triggers already enhance Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man: Remastered when played on PS5.
I’m intrigued to see how Insomniac Games can push the visuals further, make more parts of New York City explorable, and take swinging around as the Spider-Men even further on PS5. Hopefully, any other PS5 exclusives launching this year will do similar things.

Read more