 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Starfield ends 2023 as a commercial success and marketing hype disaster

Gabriel Moss
By
This story is part of our 2023 in Gaming series. Follow along as we reflect on the year’s best titles.

Starfield fans are “gaming’s smartest fans” — or so Bethesda’s Todd Howard said in the spacefaring RPG’s bustling subreddit. It’s a bit of warm flattery fused with careful marketing hype, all wrapped in a feel-good message. Still, I appreciated it nonetheless as one of the first few eager Starfield players bursting through the doors of the game’s iconic Frontier starship in late August. But like many others, I only needed to dig slightly past the veneer of new-Bethesda-game excitement to realize Starfield’s release was underwhelmingly normal in a year of unexpected top-tier releases like Cocoon, Humanity, and yes, Baldur’s Gate 3.

Don’t get me wrong. Starfield ends 2023 as a massive commercial success, topping the Steam charts in September and pushing Xbox back onto the map after a relatively disastrous year. It did exactly what Microsoft needed it to do, and yet, between the mind-numbing repetitiveness of its rather empty universe and Bethesda’s recent trend of clapping back against negative Steam reviews, I’m starting to feel a little less “smart” the older it gets.

Recommended Videos

Building expectations

Remember when Bethesda was busy calling Starfieldone of the most important RPGs ever made” back at Summer Games Fest in June, and that a not insignificant portion of its fan base simply ate up the hype at face value? Ever the optimist, I was also reasonably stoked about Starfield at that point, so it was a personal shock when the middling reviews came out later across the board, including our own three-and-a-half star score. The response thoroughly shook up the expectations fans had built up over the summer.

Trending Deal:

After watching June’s in-depth Starfield Direct, I expected it to be a blowout release with the magnitude to face off against the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was, at the time, still deep in its post-launch zeitgeist as it celebrated one of the most successful releases in video game history. Bethesda games have historically captured the hearts and minds of players for years and decades; they’re typically massive, genre-defying universes that gradually become living platforms for a never-ending stream of (often, high-quality) user-created content.

Approaching an unknown vessel in Starfield.
Bethesda Softworks

This brand-new IP, built with longevity in mind, was positioned to bring a whole new Bethesda universe into existence. All while building upon, hypothetically, everything the developer had learned over 25 years. Be still my beating heart!

Fast-forward to the end of 2023, and I’ve thoroughly cooled on Starfield. It’s not so much that Starfield is a bad game, but it just wasn’t everything fans expected it to be, myself included. Not only did it have a slow official rollout of important features like DLSS, Frame Generation, and HDR — the former of which took mere hours to become available to PC players via unofficial mods — but it just wasn’t the bold new galaxy many gamers hoped it would be.

Bethesda’s maiden voyage into space was unremarkable, due to a mostly empty galaxy with minimal unique stuff to find between lackluster spaceflight sequences filled with loading screens. Plus, the hundreds of “abandoned” structures found on its procedurally generated planetary surfaces looked exactly alike once you landed on any of its 1,000 carbon copy planets. Even then, the roleplaying quests and the unique New Game+ twists gave fans enough enjoyment for their time, especially if you opted to download it via Xbox Game Pass rather than buying it outright.

Long-term woes

After some initial excitement at launch, the response to Starfield quickly began to cool. That would lead Bethesda to respond to some Steam reviews to defend the game’s more maligned parts. I have to wonder if the developer famed for inventing the gorgeous, historically rich, and culturally diverse Elder Scrolls universe is justified in fighting back against negativity instead of simply improving upon its product. On one hand, it goes without saying that if you have to tell your players how to play your game “correctly,” you’ve failed to some degree at creating a product that people intuitively want to play (even if added context can help the end user make a better-informed decision on how to approach gameplay).

Speaking to an NPC in Starfield.
Bethesda Softworks

On the other hand, I don’t think Bethesda has actually failed at what it set out to do. I fundamentally believe it’s a solid game with strong bones. It made a shockwave of positive momentum for Xbox too, which was critical for the brand coming out of a quiet 2022. I also think it needs a lot of work to meet the expectations that come when you promise your players a dynamic and exciting universe. With this group of developers at the helm — largely the same devs behind the incredible worlds of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout — there’s no reason Starfield couldn’t improve upon its systems and universe over time, eventually meeting that mark.

I’m just hoping that the 250-person team Bethesda established to continue developing Starfield does more to expand its universe over time. Right now, it’s simply too empty. Even the cities and factions set up in the main quests, such as the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, feel too sequestered to their own particular quadrants of the map to carry the weight of a galaxy-spanning space odyssey.

After months of reflection, I realize that part of my frustration stems from the fact Starfield fails to instill a sense of wonder. In The Elder Scrolls series, there’s a breadth of lore and landscapes that are always visible to you; you can read about or even sometimes meet the inhabitants of a distant land, but each game is generally contained in a specific part of Tamriel. The world exists as a place in my mind, and each location feels like a distinct part of that greater world.

Starfield, which allows players to circumnavigate many of its 1,000 planets, feels empty by comparison. Going out and digging into its vast expanse rarely comes up with anything exciting, and this instantly collapses the size of Starfield’s “world” as it exists in my mind. I currently have to go to very specific locations to get involved with quests, and that can make Starfield frustratingly small. This is a huge leap backward from past Bethesda games, and a massive shot in its own foot when it came to the expectations the developer instilled in excited fans during its 45-minute Starfield Direct.

Alien interaction on a remote planet in Starfield.
Bethesda Softworks

At least there’s some good news around the bend. Shattered Space, the first expansion for Starfield, is set to release at some point in early 2024. As an added positive, it’s slated to come free for anyone who ordered the Premium Edition. Not much is known about the content of that expansion pack, but I’m still holding out hope that Shattered Space begins to fill out this new universe with way more unique stuff to find. Likewise, when the official Creation Kit releases (hopefully around the same time!), we could also start seeing a plethora of user-made content mods filter into the game’s universe, closing the galaxy-wide gaps Bethesda left open in Starfield’s initial launch.

But it could be too little, too late to convince many players to return, let alone view Starfield as the picture-perfect image of innovation that Bethesda seems to desperately want us to believe it is.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Gabriel Moss
Gabriel Moss
Contributor
Gabriel is a freelance writer with a keen interest in gaming and technology. He has written at several sites including IGN…
Every blockbuster reveal from the Xbox leak: new consoles, Bethesda games, and more
Xbox's logo used during the Extended Games Showcase

Unredacted documents submitted and made publicly available to view as part of the ongoing Microsoft vs. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) trial just led to what may be the biggest leak in video game history.
A flood of files have revealed deep secrets about Xbox's upcoming plans for the bulk of the decade, giving us unprecedented insight into what's on the horizon for the gaming giant. That includes information on upcoming hardware refreshes, next-gen consoles, and unannounced Bethesda titles, as well as a further peek into Microsoft's acquisition ambitions. It's a lot to trudge through, so we've rounded up five key revelations that you'll want to know.
A new Xbox Series X model is coming next year
https://twitter.com/stephentotilo/status/1704121068519133313
The most shocking thing to leak as part of the trial is a new Xbox Series X model. Referred to as "Brooklin -- Xbox Series X Refresh" in the leaked documents, this is a diskless, cylindrical version of the Xbox Series X with 2TB of internal storage, a USB-C port, and smaller technical improvements to the system's Wi-Fi, PSU, standby mode, and more. An upgraded Xbox Series S code-named Ellewood may also be in the works and released before Brooklin.
If Microsoft still follows the plan laid out in this "Roadmap to 2030" document created in May 2022, it would release Brooklin in late October 2024 for $500. If Microsoft still plans to release Brooklin next year, it does contradict recent statements from Xbox chief Phil Spencer, who acted bearish on the idea of a mid-gen refresh in Gamescom interviews. It's possible Microsoft's plans have changed since these leaked documents were made, but if not, we now know what to expect in terms of Microsoft's console refreshes.
A new Xbox controller is in the works
https://twitter.com/charlieINTEL/status/1704088621475598345
Throughout that Brooklin leak, a new version of the Xbox Series X controller is also teased. The Xbox Series X controller is great, but lacks the unique features of controllers like the DualSense or Joy-Cons, so it makes sense Microsoft would want to change that. Referred to as "Sebile -- The New Xbox Controller," this controller can seamlessly pair and connect to the cloud.
It also will feature haptic feedback, an accelerometer gyro, quieter buttons, modular thumbsticks, a rechargeable and swappable battery, and the ability to wake just by being picked up. The same road map that lists Brooklin and Ellewood's release windows says the Sebile controller will launch sometime in late May 2024 for $70.
First details on Microsoft's next-gen console leak
https://twitter.com/AR12Gaming/status/1704102055206322389
It's hard to believe we're almost already three years into this console generation and that Microsoft is planning for its next major console release, but that is the case. Unfortunately for Microsoft, its current technical ambitions for the platform were included in this leak. A leaked document states that Microsoft's ultimate goal is to "develop a next-generation hybrid game platform capable of leveraging the combined power of the client and cloud to deliver deeper immersion and entirely new classes of game experiences." 
In practice, a list of technical improvements lays out that we can expect an ARM64 CPU that balances big and little cores, a GPU co-designed with AMD, and an NPU that balances "the desire for flexible, programmable ML silicon versus high-performance silicon for targeted workloads," as well as support for better ray tracing, global illumination, micropolygon rendering, and an ML-based Super Resolution. Microsoft also mentions a "thin OS" meant for cheaper consumer and handled devices, likely to play games via the cloud.
This next-gen console is currently slated for a 2028 launch.
Several upcoming Bethesda games leak

Enough about hardware -- several upcoming Bethesda games also leaked. A document from 2020 outlining Bethesda's game road map through fiscal year 2024 includes some games we don't know about. Alongside games we know of like MachineGames' Indiana Jones project, the list also includes several code-named projects, remasters of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3, a GhostWire: Tokyo sequel, Doom Year Zero, and Dishonored 3.
Another document also confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI won't launch until at least 2026. Some of these games have missed the release windows listed in the documents, so it's very possible that these dates are no longer accurate and that some may not be released at all. Still, it lays out a clear picture of what was in development at Bethesda just a few years ago and provides insight into the lineup that enticed Microsoft to purchase Bethesda in the first place. 
Microsoft considered acquiring Nintendo and Warner Bros. Interactive
https://twitter.com/tomwarren/status/1704021807341203802
A leaked email from 2020 gives some insight into Spencer's acquisition ambitions at that point. Namely, it sounds like he'd love to acquire Nintendo as it would be a "career moment" for him.
"I totally agree that Nintendo is THE prime asset for us in gaming, and today gaming is a most likely path to consumer relevance," he wrote. "I've had numerous conversations with the LT of Nintendo about tighter collaboration and feel like if any U.S. company would have a chance with Nintendo, we are probably in the best position ... At some point, getting Nintendo would be a career moment and I honestly believe a good move for both companies."
Ultimately, Spencer didn't want to do a hostile takeover of Nintendo, so he settled for playing the "long game" when it came to acquiring it. This same email also reveals that Microsoft was interested in acquiring Warner Bros. Interactive around the same time as Bethesda, although the lack of any WB IP ownership was its undoing, Spencer is also as intrigued about acquiring Valve as it was Nintendo.
It's worth noting that this email is from over three years ago, and these acquisition ambitions might have been quelled following changing economic conditions and the rocky and expensive process of acquiring Activision Blizzard. 

Read more
You don’t need an Xbox Series X to play Starfield. Here’s how
Key art for Starfield

Starfield is the highest-profile Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game since Halo Infinite, but the game isn't locked to those two consoles. Thanks to cloud gaming and Microsoft's more open-ended mentality of making its games available on a wide variety of platforms, you don't have to own one of Microsoft's current-gen systems or have the Xbox app installed on your PC.
No, it's not on PS5 or Nintendo Switch, but if you want to play Starfield while it's at the center of the video game industry zeitgeist, here are some places where it's playable other than the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and Xbox PC app.
Steam

The most obvious choice if you want to play Starfield elsewhere is to pick it up on Steam. While Microsoft does have a proprietary PC launcher of its own, Microsoft now consistently releases its own games through Valve's launcher. Bethesda joined Xbox Game Studios in 2021 and has a long history of making its games available on Steam as well, so it's not too surprising that Starfield is available on the platform.
Starfield already proving quite popular on the platform too, having peaked at 266,000 concurrent players, according to SteamDB at the time I'm writing this. If you're looking for a way to play Starfield natively on the hardware you own without using a Microsoft platform or service, this is your best option. It'll run on Steam Deck too, although that's not the only way to experience Starfield on the go.
Xbox Game Pass app on Android

Read more
Nvidia DLSS support for Starfield teased alongside stability-improving update
A ship lands on a planet in Starfield.

Bethesda Game Studios just released the first update for its sci-fi issue Starfield. It's a smaller hotfix-level patch mainly focused on improving the game's stability and fixing some quest-blocking bugs. A message from the developer also confirmed that a lot of major features that are in the works for future patches, including Nvidia DLSS support on PC.

The list of patch notes for Starfield update version 1.7.29 explains that it made "various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve frame rate," including one related to installations on Xbox Series X/S. Also, quest-blocking issues in All The Money Can Buy, Into the Unknown, and Shadows of Neon are now all fixed. While that list isn't long, a blog post and tweet from Bethesda explains that it's just the start of "a regular interval of updates that have top community-requested features."

Read more