 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

A busy 2023 wasn’t enough to pull me away from my go-to mobile game

Tomas Franzese
By
This story is part of our 2023 in Gaming series. Follow along as we reflect on the year’s best titles.

I play lots of games across every platform for work, but my most-played game in 2023 was one I primarily engaged with for personal enjoyment. While I sunk dozens and dozens of hours into games like Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Fire Emblem Engage, Fortnite, Starfield, and more, my most played game was something that didn’t even come out in 2023.

That honor goes to Marvel Snap, a collectible card game from Second Dinner for PC and mobile

Recommended Videos

Playing it for extended periods daily, I racked up over 300 hours in Marvel Snap throughout 2023. It’s been a year of ups and downs for the deck-building game as it found its footing after a wildly successful launch in late 2022. Through everything, it has retained its core strengths, benefitted from transparent communications from its developers, and constantly added exciting new cards that shook up the meta. With all of that, Marvel Snap has become a comfort game I can play no matter the time or where I’m at.

Trending Deal:

Keeping me hooked

The core gameplay loop of Marvel Snap is just as captivating to me now as it was the first time I played it over a year-and-a-half ago. Matches are quick and exhilarating, removing much of the fluff that can lengthen or drag down other card games. It has also stayed fresh thanks to the variety of viable decks and random locations. The carrot of progression is continually dangled in front of me, as there’s always a daily or weekly mission for me to complete, a new card to collect, or boosters for me to earn.

These gameplay strengths were present when the game entered beta in May 2022 and still are. While the meta has evolved significantly over time, the core game experience has remained intact. Second Dinner has shown restraint when it comes to changing what works for Marvel Snap, and that has worked in the game’s favor because the game’s systems encourage experimenting with different decks.

PC gameplay from Marvel Snap.
Second Dinner

Particular standouts include a discard-focused deck centered around M.O.D.O.K. and Apocalypse, which I played a lot throughout the first half of the year, and a summoning deck where The Collector and Loki served as the backbone. Currently, I’m having a lot of fun trying to find which deck compositions work best with Blob, a card that absorbs and gains the power of every card left in my hand. Even if Second Dinner were to stop adding cards altogether, I still think I could continue to play the games for years, experimenting with corners of the meta I haven’t even explored yet even after hundreds of hours of play.

Thankfully, Second Dinner shows no signs of slowing down. A new card is added to the game almost every week, and we’re at the point where Second Dinner tests some truly off-the-wall ideas, like Blob. On top of that, a patch or over-the-air (OTA) hotfix comes almost every week to adjust game balance. Its feature set has also expanded, with new cards now being easier to obtain thanks to the Token Shop .Spotlight Caches and Conquest also provide a longer-lasting battle mode. The game is also on PC now, even though most of my playtime is still on mobile.

Second Dinner is underappreciated as one of the most transparent live-service developers working today, as it thoroughly explains every decision made in an OTA or patch and frequently responds to player questions on the official Discord. That’s not to say every update is flawless. Marvel Snap is ending the year on a somewhat lower note for me, as a December 2023 update added a flawed deck-builder system, a controversial change to America Chavez’s card, and some new bugs. I’ve also noticed that gold prices for new card variants have increased, with new emotes locked as albums of purchased variants.

Heading into 2024, Second Dinner has some work to do in terms of balancing cards and making radical changes without much notice. I appreciate the constant communication the developers provide and how frequently Marvel Snap updates, though, and I hope it doubles down on this next year. Because Second Dinner is so transparent, I feel safe spending so much time (and some money) on the game, even with the troubles publisher Nuverse encountered this year.

The Motorola Razr Plus running Marvel Snap.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Very few live-service games click with me, and Marvel Snap addresses many issues that tend to disappoint me with these kinds of games. Its developers are readily transparent, updates are frequent, and progression systems give me a reason to play it not just every day, but multiple times within a day. Above all, Marvel Snap is a fun comfort game for me. It’s the only thing I could will myself to play after my dog passed away earlier this year, and it’s something I can play to de-stress or distract myself when life gets too hectic.

A lot of games I play can feel like work, even if they’re fantastic. While I came to terms with that several years ago and don’t have many problems anymore, when a title like Marvel Snap connects with me on a deeper level, it nestles itself into my daily routine in a way few games can. That allowed Marvel Snap to come out on top as my most-played game in one of the industry’s most hectic years ever.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Legends of Runeterra 2023 road map outlined by Riot Games
Jinx fires her special weapon in Legends of Runeterra key art.

Riot Games has laid out its plans to revitalize its collectible League of Legends card game, Legends of Runeterra, in 2023. The backbone of the road map is a recurring three-month release cycle that rotates through the releases of Expansions, Live Balance Patches, and Variety Sets.
Each quarter of the 2023 road map will feature an Expansion, which Riot Games says will primarily focus on new champions and game mechanics. As such, these will be the biggest updates of the year, with Riot Games teasing that brand-new and returning champions are coming alongside a reworking of PvP. The month after an Expansion drops, players can expect a big Live Balance Patch, which Riot Games describes as "dedicated spaces where we’ll be focused on addressing anything that may have room for improvement."

After releasing an Expansion and making any needed adjustments with the big Live Balance Path, Riot Games will conclude the cycle with the release of a Variety Set, which is the developers say are akin to a "quarterly booster pack or a mini-expansion" that contains new non-Champion cards, as well as even more balance updates. After that, the cycle will start anew, ensuring that Legends of Runeterra will get a notable update every month for the rest of 2023.
On top of that cycle, Riot Games also shared a higher-level road map outlining what players can expect in 2023. The developers are promising that new Legends of Runeterra champions and items, relic balance updates, a competitive PvP revamp, and new play formats are coming very soon. After that, new achievements, ways to get legacy content, and monthly Path of Champions adventures will be part of future updates. Riot Games is also working to add ways to play with international players and support player-hosted tournaments, although those updates are further out.
Regardless, it looks like 2023 is going to be a busy year for Legends of Runeterra, and Riot Games is being pretty clear about how it's rolling everything out. Legends of Runeterra is available for PC, iOS, and Android; Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get some special bonuses by syncing their accounts, too. 

Read more
Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event introduces new cards, variants, and more
Marvel Snap art highlights Winterverse variants for Rogue, Ebony Maw, Patriot, and Rockslide.

The latest Marvel Snap update kicks off the Winterverse event, bringing many holiday-themed variants and brand-new cards to the mobile card game.
The two new cards coming to Marvel Snap this week are Darkhawk and Sentry. Darkhawk is a superhero who first emerged in the 1990s and has a techno-organic body with glider wings. In Marvel Snap, he's a 4-Cost, 1-Power Ongoing card that gives +2 Power for each card in the deck of your opponent.
Meanwhile, Sentry is a hero that was introduced in 2000 that has Superman-like abilities, but is connected to an evil entity called the Void that's just as powerful. In-game, that translates to Sentry being a 4-Cost On Reveal card with 8-Power that can't be played at the right location, as playing Sentry will cast a -8 power Void card there.
https://twitter.com/MARVELSNAP/status/1605269381176758272
We don't know if Sentry and Darkhawk are Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 cards yet. It will take some time for Marvel Snap's meta to evolve and really prove whether or not Darkhawk and Sentry are all that useful, but they do both have interesting abilities. Regardless, keep an eye out for them in Collector's Reserves and in the Token Shop.
They're not the only part of the Winterverse event, though. From December 20 until January 2, Second Dinner is giving away in-game awards for logging in each day. These range from 100 credits to a special Nick Fury card variant featuring Samuel L. Jackson's signature. Five new winter-themed card variants will also start to show up in the shop and Collector's Reserves. You can now find Winterverse cards for Abomination, Ebony Maw, Patriot, Rockslide, and Rogue.
A Winterverse bundle that includes a Sunspot Winterverse Variant, Avatar, 2000 Collector's Tokens, 8000 credits, 100 Sunspot Boosters, and a "Tacos After This?" title will be added to the shop in the coming days as well. 
Marvel Snap is available now for iOS, Android, and PC, and it even made Digital Trends' best games of 2022 list.

Read more
The best mobile games of 2022: 6 must-download titles from a shockingly great year
A character from Lucky Luna stands in front of text that says 2022 Best Mobile Games.

Mobile games have a bad reputation due to many games on the platform utilizing overwhelming microtransactions and other questionable features meant to squeeze the most play time and money out of players. Despite that, plenty of awesome games still emerge on mobile platforms -- ones that don't use those practices at all. In fact, 2022 was a fantastic year for gaming as companies like Netflix and Apple continued to invest heavily in the space with more traditional video games.

As such, those who write off mobile gaming might have missed some truly great games that came out this year. If you're looking for some new mobile games to play when you're bored or need to kill some time, we recommend giving the following six 2022 standouts a shot.
Marvel Snap (iOS, Android)

Read more