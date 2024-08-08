 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Marvel Snap’s latest feature stopped me from quitting the game

By
Key art for Marvel Snap Alliances.
Second Dinner

I’ve played Marvel Snap almost every day since May 2022, essentially making it a daily hobby for myself. But the disastrous launch of Deadpool’s Diner almost made me quit the comics-based collectible card game (CCG) last month.

My hobby started to feel more like work. Excitement for the first new mode to hit the game in over a year transformed into dread when it asked me to spend real money or wait over an hour after losing my first game and all of my mode-specific currency along with it. While Second Dinner eventually fixed Deadpool’s Diner to make it more newcomer-friendly, playing this high-stakes mode to get Cassandra Nova burnt me out because it did something Marvel Snap never had before: it made losing not fun.

Recommended Videos

I considered quitting a game that had become a core part of my daily routine. Thankfully, before I could do that, a new feature arrived and saved Marvel Snap for me. That feature is Alliances, Marvel Snap‘s take on a clan system that finally added a stronger in-game social element to the CCG. Speaking to developers from Second Dinner about the creation of this mode, I came to understand that Alliances were tailor-made to appeal to players like me, who just needed the encouragement to break out of the grind and not feel burnt out.

Rebounding from Deadpool’s Diner

Marvel Snap design director Kent-Erik Hagman told Digital Trends in a roundtable Q&A that the overarching goal for Alliances was to “do something new that hasn’t been done in CCGs, and that is really bring a big, strong social system.” In practice, it does just that. Up to 30 players can join a clan and then work together to accrue points from earning cubes in Marvel Snap matches and completing Bounties. Those can range from moving or discarding a certain number of cards to winning matches with specific card combos. Along the way, Alliance members can chat with a new in-game function, see each other’s 8-cube wins, and enjoy a big payout of rewards every Tuesday if they earn enough points from Bounties.

An image showcasing how Marvel Snap's Alliances feature works.
Second Dinner

It’s a fairly simple system, but smartly designed in ways that got its hooks into me and prevented burnout. First off, it fits right into Marvel Snap aesthetically and mechanically, not rocking the boat too much in the way that Deadpool’s Diner did. Lead UI designer CJ Robinson tells Digital Trends that the original ideas for Alliances were a bit more esoteric: transporting players to an alleyway or spaceship. “While we loved those, it just wasn’t Snap,” Robinson says, adding that Second Dinner instead needed to focus on “what was the most fun and usable out of everything we worked on.”

Mechanically, Alliances encourages players to play the preexisting modes of Marvel Snap, just from a different angle. Many of its first-week bounties focused on archetypes that aren’t that “meta” at the moment, such as Move or Discard. While I hadn’t played either in quite a bit, Alliances got me to pick up and enjoy those decks, which were some of the first I fell in love with in Marvel Snap. Revisiting these decks added more variation to how I played the game and made me not feel guilty about it. I didn’t care about losing and instead focused on having fun, which is the exact opposite of the feeling I got while playing Deadpool’s Diner.

Not a job

If I had to pinpoint a specific feeling that stopped me from quitting Marvel Snap altogether, it was that Alliances made playing feel more like a fun hobby than an excruciating treadmill to stay meta-relevant. This is why I was relieved that this was the exact kind of gameplay encouragement that Second Dinner wanted Alliances to give players.

“What I’ve found is that players just want an excuse to play a deck that they know is suboptimal. They need the game to tell them, ‘No, it’s okay.’” Hagman says. “You can play that Move deck, even though your win rate might take a 3% hit. If the game gives you an excuse, like giving you all these Bounty points for slamming Heimdall into your deck, you can finally blow the dust off that Heimdall deck. The game gives you an excuse to play the deck you want to play, and now you feel like you’re doing the right thing and starting to have fun again.”

Art featuring some of the different bounties in Marvel Snap.
Second Dinner

The mishap of Deadpool Diner’s launch and some other recent controversies left me feeling in the dumps about Marvel Snap, a game I still think is genuinely fantastic at its core. While the Deadpool’s Diner’s grind could feel like a second job, Alliances just felt like an added bonus that encouraged experimentation during play. It can be ignored if you don’t care about its booster and credit rewards, which makes it feel like another part of my hobby I can engage with whenever I like rather than a checklist item I need to complete.

We were looking to build a social feature, not a job, and I think we succeeded in doing that,” Robinson says, and I couldn’t agree with that sentiment more. Marvel Snap is starting to feel like a hobby to me again. 

Marvel Snap is available now on PC, iOS, and Android.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Before Your Eyes devs explain why Netflix works as a gaming platform
The Ferryman points to a blink symbol in Before Your Eyes.

Most developers like to make their games as widely available as possible. For large companies that need to make a profit, it makes sense to put a game on as many platforms as possible and ensure that it has the type of gameplay people might already be familiar with and are interested in picking up. GoodbyeWorld Games and Skybound Games' indie title Before Your Eyes bucks that trend in many ways.
Before Your Eyes' primary method of control is blinking. It's a game about someone remembering their life after they died, but they can only stay in a particular memory until they blink. On PC, the player's webcam tracks their eyes and moves the story forward every time you blink. The player's body commands the experience, even if it's not always possible to control blinking. It's a poignantly emotional experience that will have you in tears by the end, but it's also a game that only works on specific platforms and isn't comparable to much else.
Before Your Eyes - Launch Trailer
That's why its arrival on iOS and Android via the Netflix app on July 26 is a logical evolution for GoodbyeWorld's underrated gem. Ahead of Before Your Eyes' Netflix Games release, Digital Trends spoke to creative director and writer Graham Parkes and game director and composer Oliver Lewin to learn how they brought Before Your Eyes to life and how its bold rejection of gaming norms is the key to this atypical experience's success.
Seen on mobile
Before Your Eyes started as a capstone project at USC. Parkes admitted that they didn't really think about if the game needed to have broad appeal and compatibility with every gaming platform. The PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch don't have built-in webcams, so GoodbyeWorld couldn't put Before Your Eyes on those platforms with their desired controls. As a result, there are only specific platforms to which it can expand. Mobile was the most logical place to go next from Parkes' point of view.
"We always knew that mobile was a great fit and wanted the game to come to mobile because we're using a mode of control that everybody is inherently familiar with," Parkes explained. "Everyone has eyes and everyone blinks, so we always wanted to design the game to be played by gamers and non-gamers alike. We feel like mobile is a perfect home because you can get those casual gamers who might check something out on their phone but don't have a Steam account or console."
Of course, bringing the game to phones presented a unique set of challenges. Modern phones all have high-quality cameras, so that wasn't as much of an issue. Still, GoodbyeWorld and the port developers at BKOM Studios did have to account for things like arm positioning and phone rotation. 

Before Your Eyes on mobile can seamlessly switch between a horizontal and vertical perspective if someone turns their phone so that people can play in the most comfortable position for themselves. This feature presents challenges with localization and camera framing, though.
"The way text appears on screen actually requires a ton of programming and design work, and to be able to just completely change it from vertical to horizontal means we need a pretty robust solution for how that text is going to swap smoothly, so it doesn't look jumbled," Lewin said. "Another challenge was camera framing and getting it to flow cinematically. The PC version has a traditional landscape ratio, and while we liked the comfort of playing it vertically in your hand, it felt too zoomed in and claustrophobic. We had to find ways to pull the camera back a little bit when you swap to vertical, so it retains that cinematic, lifelike quality in the look."
"Netflix is a platform that's known for stories."

Read more
Marvel Snap is a perfectly balanced trading card game
Marvel Snap promo image of multiple Marvel characters.

I've been playing what I'd categorize as an unhealthy amount of Marvel's new digital trading card game, Marvel Snap, since its beta began this week. What I quickly found out is that the game does everything it promised almost flawlessly. It's a perfect card game for anyone who loves Marvel comics, like myself, because there's no way I could ignore any game that includes both Nova and Magik.

MARVEL SNAP | GAMEPLAY WALKTHROUGH

Read more
The Winter Olympics gets a new video game … featuring NFTs
Olympic NFT game key art shows athletes participating in various sports.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid developer nWay and the International Olympic Committee have teamed up to announce Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022. This free-to-play mobile game launches today, but before you get too excited, know that this competitive multiplayer game is based around NFTs that give players an in-game advantage and have proven to be controversial recently.
Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 features several sports minigames based on Olympic events like Snowboard Cross, Ski Cross, Skeleton, Slopestyle, and Slalom. Players can make customizable avatars and compete against other players in a series of randomized events, getting a gold medal if they are the last one standing. The developer even plans on constantly updating the game with new sports, events, and modes.
While it seems like the kind of harmless Olympics minigame collection we've seen before, it's actually a play-to-earn game meant to bolster nWay's Olympic NFT digital pins.

Before the game's release, nWay sold Olympic NFT digital pins on its nWayPlay marketplace. Players can earn and then sell these pins by playing Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022. In-game, these NFT digital pins will give players access to better rewards and even extend power-ups that make the player go faster, control better, and resist hazards.
Those who spend the most money on pins will theoretically do the best in the minigames. This all makes Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 seem like a pay-to-win game, which would be antithetical to the friendly and respectful competition that the Olympic Games represent. It also shows how challenging it could be for game developers to incorporate NFTs without hurting the experience of those who don't want to use them.
Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 launches today for iOS and Android. 

Read more