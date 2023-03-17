 Skip to main content
Marvel Snap road map reveals new competitive mode, token shop rework

Tomas Franzese
By

Second Dinner released a road map that revealed several significant updates coming to Marvel Snap over the next couple of months, including a new competitive mode called Conquest and revamps of the mobile card game’s Token Shop and ranked modes.

The developer went into more detail about all of these features in Marvel Snap’s in-game blog. Conquest was thoroughly explained, and we learned it’s a competitive version of Friendly Battles’ health-based fights. Conquest mode will be split into multiple leagues (Proving Grounds, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Vibranium, Infinite), and players must win three consecutive battles in one to move up to the next and get better rewards. Players will be rewarded with Conquest medals, which can then be used in a new cosmetic-driven Conquest Shop. This major new feature is expected to launch in June, but some updates are coming before then.

In Marvel Snap’s next patch, Second Dinner will increase the number of Collector’s Tokens players get from opening Collector’s Caches and Collector’s Reserve, and add the ability for players to claim a free Series 3 card once per season. This should shorten the amount of time it takes to get new cards, and set the stage for a Token Shop revamp in April. That rework will make the Marvel Snap Token Shop much more comprehensive by featuring new Series 5 cards in a weekly spotlight and giving Series 4 and 5 cards their own dedicated shop sections.

More modes and easier card acquisition have been some of the most-requested things from Marvel Snap players since launch, so it’s great that Second Dinner will finally deliver on these fronts in the coming months. 

A 2023 roadmap for Marvel Snap.

Looking at the long term, the road map also teases several features that are in the development in concept stages at Second Dinner. These updates include widescreen support on PC, Smart Decks, the ability to equip avatars and titles by deck, personalized shops, global matchmaking, social Guilds, card emotes and emojis, mythic variants, PC controller support, season audio, and a Test Deck mode that will let players try out certain deck builds in an unranked mode against AI.

Marvel Snap is available now for PC, iOS, and Android.

