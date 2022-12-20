 Skip to main content
Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event introduces new cards, variants, and more

Tomas Franzese
By

The latest Marvel Snap update kicks off the Winterverse event, bringing many holiday-themed variants and brand-new cards to the mobile card game.

The two new cards coming to Marvel Snap this week are Darkhawk and Sentry. Darkhawk is a superhero who first emerged in the 1990s and has a techno-organic body with glider wings. In Marvel Snap, he’s a 4-Cost, 1-Power Ongoing card that gives +2 Power for each card in the deck of your opponent.

Meanwhile, Sentry is a hero that was introduced in 2000 that has Superman-like abilities, but is connected to an evil entity called the Void that’s just as powerful. In-game, that translates to Sentry being a 4-Cost On Reveal card with 8-Power that can’t be played at the right location, as playing Sentry will cast a -8 power Void card there.

The Winterverse Event is HERE!

With snowy, new variants and even more rewards this holiday season what are you most excited for during this MARVEL SNAP celebration? pic.twitter.com/mag0G0rkqB

&mdash; MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) December 20, 2022

We don’t know if Sentry and Darkhawk are Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 cards yet. It will take some time for Marvel Snap’s meta to evolve and really prove whether or not Darkhawk and Sentry are all that useful, but they do both have interesting abilities. Regardless, keep an eye out for them in Collector’s Reserves and in the Token Shop.

They’re not the only part of the Winterverse event, though. From December 20 until January 2, Second Dinner is giving away in-game awards for logging in each day. These range from 100 credits to a special Nick Fury card variant featuring Samuel L. Jackson’s signature. Five new winter-themed card variants will also start to show up in the shop and Collector’s Reserves. You can now find Winterverse cards for Abomination, Ebony Maw, Patriot, Rockslide, and Rogue.

A Winterverse bundle that includes a Sunspot Winterverse Variant, Avatar, 2000 Collector’s Tokens, 8000 credits, 100 Sunspot Boosters, and a “Tacos After This?” title will be added to the shop in the coming days as well. 

Marvel Snap is available now for iOS, Android, and PC, and it even made Digital Trends’ best games of 2022 list.

