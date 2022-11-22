 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Marvel Snap will fix its biggest problem by adding a new shop

Tomas Franzese
By

Marvel Snap from the former Hearthstone devs at Second Dinner made a strong first impression when it launched and is considered one of the best mobile games of 2022. Unfortunately, one issue that’s plagued the game since its beta days: it’s impossible to unlock specific cards intentionally. Thankfully, the next season of Marvel Snap will change that. During a developer update video teasing The Power Cosmic, Marvel Snap’s next in-game season, Second Dinner detailed the Collector’s Token and Token Shop system that will make targeting cards easier. 

Currently, Marvel Snap cards are split into Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 sets, and players earn cards within each series randomly before progressing to the next. The random nature of it means that players might have to wait for a long time before they actually get the helpful cards they want. Once The Power Cosmic season begins, players will be able to purchase specific cards with a new type of currency called Collector’s Tokens. This is not a paid currency, players can only earn it through gameplay rewards after Collection Level 500.

Players can then spend Collector’s Tokens in the Token Shop, which features one new card every eight hours. Players can pin cards they really want, earn Collector’s Tokens to spend, and then purchase the specific card for themselves via the Token Shop. It’ll still probably be faster to get cards through raising your collection level, but giving a non-randomized way to earn cards is much appreciated as a longtime Marvel Snap player.

Token Shop and The Power Cosmic Season | Developer Update | December 2022

Of course, the addition of this system increases the need for more high-level cards, so Second Dinner will also add brand new Series 4 and Series 5 cards when The Power Cosmic season rolls around. The following heroes are part of this new Series.

  • She-Hulk
  • Titania
  • Luke Cage
  • Absorbing Man
  • Maria Hill
  • Agent Coulson
  • Helicarrier
  • M’Baku
  • Attuma
  • Orka
  • Galactus
  • Valkyrie 
  • Super Skrull
  • Shuri
  • Baster
  • Thanos and the six Infinity Stones

Currently, Second Dinner plans for Series 3 cards to cost 1,000 tokens, Series 4 cards to cost 3,000 tokens, and Series 5 cards to cost 6,000 tokens. When The Power Cosmic Season begins, players will get a certain amount of Collector’s Tokens depending on their Collection Level and must then earn more via Collector’s Caches and Reserves. Specific rates for Collector’s Token rewards are detailed on Marvel Snap’s blog

Marvel Snap is available now for PC, iOS, and Android.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Marvel Snap: best decks for beginners
Marvel Snap promo image of multiple Marvel characters.
Marvel Snap: tips and tricks for beginners
Marvel Snap trailer shot of Miles Morales, America Chaves, Iron Heart, Venom, and Black Panther in a mech.
Marvel Snap’s simplicity is its ultimate superpower
Venom affects a Marvel Snap playng field.
Electronic Arts and Marvel partner for three-game deal
Iron Man
Marvel’s Midnight Suns draws inspiration from Persona, Fire Emblem, and Heroclix
Spider-Man using his spider sense in his Midnight Suns outfit.
GameStop’s current clearance sale: You can buy online and pick up in-store
The GameStop logo on a black background.
The best Meta Quest 2 games
beat saber star wars day
‘Wordle’ today, November 21: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#520)
Woman holding an iPhone with Wordle.
High on Life takes surprising design cues from Metroid Prime
A player battles Krubis in Light on Life.
Best GameStop Deals: Save on controllers, hard drives and more
Shoppers walking in front of a GameStop storefront.
Harvestella Jobs guide: How to unlock, how to upgrade, and more
A Harvestella player engaged in combat.
Bizarre Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glitch doubles your running speed
Four character run in different direction in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Harvestella fishing guide: how to unlock, how it works, and more
A hooked fish in Harvestella.