 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Marvel Snap is the first game to nail MCU movie tie-ins

Tomas Franzese
By

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hit theaters this weekend, and you will know that’s the case even if your only connection to comic books is through Marvel Snap. Throughout February, Marvel Snap is in its “Into the Quantum Realm” season. It’s all centered around content themed on that microscopic world from the new Marvel movie. It introduces cards based on Ant-Man movie characters like M.O.D.O.K., Ghost, Stature, and Kang the Conqueror, as well as new locations based on places that have been in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like the Quantum Realm, Quantum Tunnel, Camp Lehigh, and the Sacred Timeline.

Into the Quantum Realm Season | Developer Update | February 2023

Developer Second Dinner made similar tie-in seasons for Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year. As a fan of both Marvel movies and Marvel video games, these Marvel Snap seasons have done a fantastic job thus far integrating the two. Marvel’s film and gaming efforts have mostly remained separate, often intentionally, since a couple of terrible tie-in games during the MCU’s Phase 1.

Often, it feels like comic book games have to be  either direct tie-ins or wholly disconnected from the films in theaters at the time. However, Marvel Snap shows that any comic book game can still feel relevant to what’s happening in theaters in subtle but satisfying ways.

A seamless crossover

With each new Season of Marvel Snap, I love keeping an eye out for what’s new in the card game. Because of how wildly different each round can be, new cards and locations can impact games differently every time they appear. M.O.D.O.K., in particular, opens up some interesting strategies as it can discard your entire hand upon its reveal. Before I know it, I find that I’m using new cards and looking up information on the characters and locations I am playing with.Some of the new content that's part of Into the Quantum Realm in Marvel Snap.

One of the unspoken strengths of Marvel Snap is how casually it can introduce or reexpose its players to a vast amount of characters and locales from the Marvel universe. Not only is that approach good for shedding light on less popular corners of the universe, like The Savage Land, but it also makes it a good marketing and crossover tool for the latest Marvel movie.

M.O.D.O.K., Ant-Man, and the Quantum Realm are on the top of my mind right now, as Marvel Snap is one of the games I play the most. Now, I find myself a bit more excited to see Quantumania than I was based on the trailers, even after mixed reviews. That’s just effective marketing.

This is technically not a direct crossover event or a brand-new tie-in game; it’s just exposing me to the right Marvel content to supplement what I’m seeing in the cultural zeitgeist. Then, once Quantumania being in theaters isn’t as relevant, Marvel Snap can move on and continue exploring new parts of the Marvel universe with future seasons.

Finding success

This seasonal tie-in approach Marvel Snap takes is an effective and clever piece of marketing that keeps me engaged with both the game and MCU films. In fact, no superhero game before has been able to tie into movies quite like this. Marvel Strike Force and Contest of Champions character cameos feel a little too ham-fisted, while Sega’s licensed Marvel games from the late 2010s were too much of a mixed bag to ever work. Marvel’s Avengers, a live service game featuring many characters getting new movies and shows, was also never able to get this cadence right.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | New Trailer

While Marvel’s Avengers would get costumes based on the MCU, it rarely ever felt in line with what the MCU released at the time. Occasionally, additions like the Red Room and Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor would line up correctly, but those felt like exceptions rather than the rule when the game didn’t have a consistent seasonal structure. Even though its narrative purposefully wasn’t connected to the MCU, Marvel’s Avengers’ post-launch support could have attracted more attention and even bolstered the movies had it lined things up as well as Marvel Snap has.

As Marvel’s Avengers loses support later this year, its failure to capitalize upon and enhance the game with MCU tie-ins in compelling ways can be seen as one of its many failures. It also raises questions on how future D.C. games will connect to their universe. James Gunn’s current plan seems to incorporate video games heavily, having them filling gaps in his narrative’s story rather than directly tying into a specific film or just serving as supplementary hype material like Marvel Snap.

Admittedly, the resources and effort required for a new game are very different from what’s needed for a new Marvel Snap season. Still, Second Dinner has shown how comic book movies and video games can nicely tie together without stepping on each other’s feet. Simply getting players in the correct headspace and theming for whatever’s in theaters is enough, especially if the game in question is a live service title with a seasonal structure.

Editors' Recommendations

Marvel Games panel at San Diego Comic Con 2019 will be jam-packed with surprises
Charles Singletary Jr.
By Charles Singletary Jr.
July 3, 2019
marvel games san diego comic-con 2019 announcement surprise exclusive avengers ultimate alliance iron man VR

If you’re headed to San Diego Comic-Con 2019, or at least staying tuned in for all the announcements, prepare yourself for some serious gaming news. The latest update for the show’s panels includes a synopsis of the Marvel Gaming panel -- and there are some surprises planned.

There’s always hope that one of the year’s Comic-Con events will yield some cool gaming news alongside all the talk about movies, comics, and film. Typically, fans are left wanting, but San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is going to be flush with gaming content. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and Marvel’s Avengers will give the panel crew plenty to discuss. 

Read more
PS4’s ‘Spider-Man’ adds two new and free Fantastic Four suits
Gabe Gurwin
By Gabe Gurwin
January 28, 2019
spider man ps4 two fantastic four suits spidermanbag

Marvel's Fantastic Four superhero team hasn't exactly been treated all that well in recent years. The most recent film version was savaged by critics, and the comic series was even canceled as Fox and Marvel continued to compete with their own adaptations. But things are looking better for Mister Fantastic and company, as the team is now represented with new free suits in Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation 4.

Available as part of patch 1.14, Spider-Man has added two new suits based on the Fantastic Four. The first is a costume Spider-Man actually wore during a crossover event in an issue of Amazing Spider-Man, during which he borrowed one of the team's suits and then put a bag over his face to conceal his identity. Sure, Mister Fantastic is a handsome guy, but we don't think Peter is ugly enough to have to wear a bag over his face during his crime-fighting sessions! The suit is, appropriately enough, called the "Bombastic Bag-Man" suit.

Read more
Tribute to Marvel legend Stan Lee added as Easter egg to ‘World of Warcraft’
Gabe Gurwin
By Gabe Gurwin
January 10, 2019
stan lee dead marvel death

Stan Lee Tribute in World of Warcraft - Stormwind Patch 8.1.5

Legendary comic creator -- and frequent Marvel movie cameo actor -- Stan Lee passed away in November 2018, and though his appearances in films will soon come to an end, Blizzard Entertainment added a tribute of its own to World of Warcraft.

Read more