3 underrated PS Plus games you should play this weekend (May 3-5)

The main character of Tales of Kenzera: Zau stands with two elemental items.
EA

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra have been around for almost two years, and during that time the subscription service has established itself as an ample competitor to Xbox Game Pass. That means there is a wealth of great games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners to check out if they’re looking for something to play this weekend. I think PS Plus subscribers should be looking toward some of the more underrated games in the subscription service this weekend too.

I have three particular picks in mind. The first is an enjoyable Metroidvania that came to PS Plus’ game catalog when it launched just a couple of weeks ago and deserves a lot more attention than it’s getting. After that, there’s an action-platformer that pays homage to series like Ninja Gaiden that you should check out before it leaves the catalog. Finally, there’s a PS2-era Star Wars game that fills the niche a recently canceled game would have.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Zau fights a dragon in Tales of Kenzera: Zau.
EA

Late April was surprisingly crowded with new game releases, and I feel like Tales of Kenzera: Zau flew more under the radar than it should’ve as a result. You might remember it from its announcement at The Game Awards 2023 when director Abubakar Salim passionately revealed the game as a love letter to his deceased father in one of that show’s rare personable moments. Well, the full game launched on April 23, and it’s a solid Metroidvania in a year that’s been very kind to that genre.

Following in the footsteps of titles like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Tales of Kenzera: Zau is a Metroidvania with excellent combat. Players have masks connected to the sun and moon and can quickly switch between them during combat to access a full suite of unique moves that are all satisfying to pull off. It’s not just fun to play, though; it tells a poignant story about processing grief that I think anyone can learn something from. If you didn’t know this game had come out or was included in PS Plus Extra’s game catalog, you should give it a shot.

You can access Tales of Kenzera: Zau through PS Plus’ game catalog on PS4 or PS5. It’s also available on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

The Messenger

Gameplay from The Messenger.
Devolver Digital

While you’ve probably heard of 2023’s excellent RPG throwback indie Sea of Stars, the game developer Sabotage Studio made before that is equally enjoyable. The Messenger pays tribute to Ninja Gaiden in the same way Sea of Stars honors Chrono Trigger. It plays even better than those NES classics, but goes a step beyond just copying the aesthetics and gameplay mechanics.

While The Messenger starts as an 8-bit adventure, time-travel shenanigans ensue, and the game begins to switch to and from a 16-bit look. That makes this adventure a loving tribute to two generations of thrilling action platformers. Fans of that style of game need to play The Messenger, but if you want to do so through PS Plus, you only have a couple of weeks left to do so.

The Messenger will be available through PS Plus’ game catalog until May 21. After that, you’ll have to buy it on PC, PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Jango Fett in Star Wars Bounty Hunter
Disney Interactive

Those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium, the most expensive PS Plus tier, also have access to a suite of retro PlayStation titles that they can play. Many of these are iconic classics like Jak & Daxter, but others have fallen out of the gaming zeitgeist since their release. I’m talking about the PS2 game Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, which feels like it may be the closest thing we ever get to EA’s canceled Mandalorian Star Wars FPS. Not enough people talk about how neat this game is as one of the rare space bounty hunter games that actually got released and was good.

It follows Jango Fett ahead of the events of Attack of the Clones, providing more insight into how Fett fell into working with Count Dooku and recruited Zam Wesell. Although its third-person-shooter combat is clunky by modern standards, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is far from unplayable. If you’re a Star Wars fan like me, you’ll have a great time with this galaxy-trotting space bounty hunter adventure that was only possible during the peak LucasArts era.

If you’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium, you can check out Star Wars: Bounty Hunter.

