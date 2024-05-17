 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 PS Plus free demos you should try this weekend (May 17-19)

By
Peter attacks enemies with the Symbiote Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

One of the most underrated features of PlayStation Plus Premium is the game trials that it offers. Although Sony does not put its AAA games on the service the day they release, it and several other third-party publishers offer up free demos that essentially give players full access to the game for a limited period of time. It’s a great way to test a new game before you buy and it also gives you an excuse to try out a variety of different games this weekend without making the time commitment to beat them all. I looked through the full list of game trials that PlayStation Plus Premium offers and pinpointed three of the demos that are most worth your time.

The first is a two-hour demo for one of the PlayStation 5’s biggest exclusives. The next will give you a two-hour taste of the latest fighting game in a long-running franchise. Finally, the one-hour trial of one of the year’s best indies will get you hooked on the card-based roguelike that consumed my life for a bit.

Recommended Videos

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man soars through the air in a biomechanical suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the best AAA games on the PS5. Developed by Insomniac Games, this game feels like the pinnacle of the gameplay and narrative concepts introduced across Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Web-swinging feels better than ever and flows even smoother than before thanks to the addition of mechanics like the Web Wings. Combat still feels great, and the gameplay remains rock solid when control shifts to characters that aren’t Spider-Man. Narratively, Insomniac knocks it out of the park with its interpretation of the Symbiote storyline from the comics, which is nuanced and takes a closer look at how some of Spider-Man’s villains can be redeemed.

Related

This two-hour trial of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gives you plenty of time to play through the bombastic opening fight against Sandman — which is one of the best parts of the entire game — and get a feel for swinging around its open world as both Peter and Miles. If you haven’t picked up this game yet, checking out this game trial is well worth your time as long as Sony doesn’t bring the full game to the PS Plus game catalog.

The full version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a PS5 exclusive.

Mortal Kombat 1

Havik ripping his own arm off.
WB Games

While Mortal Kombat 1 has a “1” in its title, this game is actually the 12th in a storied fighting game franchise. Mortal Kombat is known for being a fighting game that doesn’t shy away from brutality. The gruesome fatal blows and fatalities that the series is known for are as bloody as ever in Mortal Kombat 1. Gameplay, in general, feels even better as it has been sped up and “Kameo” assist characters have been added. WB Games and NetherRealm are still actively updating this game with new characters, including guest stars like Omni-Man from Invincible and Homelander from The Boys, so it’s an ever-evolving game that PS Plus Premium subscribers can check out for no additional cost.

Within the two hours that Mortal Kombat 1’s game trial encompasses, it’s possible to get through quite a bit of the game’s main story. You can also just hop into online and offline matches right away if that’s all you tend to come to fighting games for. Either way, experiencing the brutality of Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun way to spend the weekend.

You can keep playing Mortal Kombat 1 by picking it up on PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch.

Balatro

Gameplay from Balatro.
LocalThunk

Balatro is one of 2024’s breakout indie hits for good reason. This roguelike is fairly straightforward. You have a deck of cards and play poker hands in order to earn enough points to beat a score threshold for that encounter. While those number thresholds start low, they increase exponentially, so players will have to take advantage of card upgrades and Joker cards with special abilities in order to increase the points earned a multiplier applied to every hand played. Once you grasp those core elements of Balatro, it’ll be hard to tear its hooks out of you.

This game trial may only be one hour, but that’s more than enough time to learn the basics and get several runs of Balatro in. I recommend turning up the game’s speed in its settings so each run goes by even faster. By the end of that limited playtime, I can assure you that you’ll want more than what this brief demo offers. I’m sorry for ruining any other plans you may have had this weekend by introducing you to this game.

If you want to buy the full game after the trial expires, Balatro is available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
You need to try PlayStation VR2’s most psychedelic game yet
Key art for Akka Arrh shows psychedelic images.

You know that it's a busy year for gaming when a project by an industry legend launches with hardly any fanfare. That's exactly what happened in February 2023 with Akka Arrh. Created by Jeff Minter and his eccentric studio Llamasoft, the neon-tinted shooter is a remake of a 1982 Atari game that never saw the light of day after being deemed too difficult. Minter got the greenlight to revive the project, bringing it to life as a retro arcade shooter built in his unmistakable style.

While the project was exciting for game historians, it didn't exactly crack into the mainstream (it only has 37 user reviews on Steam). Thankfully, Akka Arrh getting a second chance to shine this week as its new PlayStation 5 version adds PlayStation VR2 support. While that might not be enough to make it a commercial hit, it does give PSVR2 owners a good reason to dust off their headset and check out a delightfully oddball project from one of gaming's true visionaries.
It's a trip
Akka Arrh is the rare example of a game that might be easier to explain on paper than in practice. In this throwback arcade shooter, players control a stationary ship that's tasked with protecting pods from attacking aliens. To fend off foes, players drop bombs that blow up in a different geometric pattern on each level's map. Every time an enemy touches that blast radius, it blows up in the same pattern, chaining to other enemies. The goal is to keep an uninterrupted chain going as long as possible by using a limited number of bullets to knock out foes that can't be destroyed by bombs and grabbing power-ups by hovering the cursor over them.

Read more
You need to check out this killer action game on PS Plus this month
A character in Rollerdrome skates in an arena.

Of the three games available for no additional cost with a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription this February, the best game isn’t the highest-profile one. A lot of attention is going to Foamstars, the odd multiplayer game Square Enix launched free on PS Plus, but the real gem of February 2024’s PS Plus Essential lineup is Rollerdrome from Roll7 and Private Division.

First released for PS5 and PC in August 2022, I previously described this game as Max Payne meets Skate. Essentially, Rollerdrome is a sports combat game where players must roller-skate around and do tricks in order to accrue ammo used to shoot enemies with guns. It’s a simple gameplay loop and premise that Rollerdrome gets the most out of, and it's a must-play for those looking for some simple yet satisfying action.
Blood sport
In Rollerdrome, players control a character named Kara Hassan as she ascends the ranks in the titular sport, which sees “players” combat each other with deadly weapons. While many of the enemies Kara takes on are mostly static, she can skate around on a pair of rollerblades. Rollerdrome features a full-on combo system like a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater or Skate titles, although it’s not as punishing if you mess up an input or chain together a combo properly.

Read more
The most underrated Final Fantasy game is coming to PS Plus this month
Garland towers over Jack, Ash, Jed, Sophia, and Neon in

Sony unveiled December 2023's new titles for PlayStation Plus Premium and the Extra Game Catalog, and it contains some heavy hitters. While the addition of the PlayStation 4 and PS5 versions of Grand Theft Auto V will probably be the biggest draw for most players, I want to shout out the addition of what might be the most underrated modern Final Fantasy game: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Released in March 2022, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is technically a prequel to the original Final Fantasy that reveals the origin story of that game's villain, Garland. In reality, Stranger of Paradise becomes a metacontextual analysis of the cyclical nature of the Final Fantasy series, serving as both a celebration and a biting critique of one of gaming's oldest RPG franchises. It also features one of the most bonkers video game endings I've ever experienced, so going through the adventure is worth it for that alone. Thankfully, it's enjoyable to play along the way as a more approachable class-based Soulslike from Team Ninja, the developer behind NioH and next year's Rise of the Ronin.

Read more