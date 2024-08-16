3 new PS Plus games you should play this weekend (August 16-18)

More games will be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra game catalog in less than a week, so now is the best time to catch up on some July additions you might have missed. Last month was a surprisingly strong one for the service, as it got plenty of compelling additions across all fronts. While additions like Remnant II and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion garnered the most attention as the highest-profile releases, several games that are more underrated than those slipped into PS Plus’ game catalog at the same time. As such, I’m recommending three of those games to people looking for something to play on PS Plus this weekend.

No More Heroes 3

No More Heroes 3 is a ridiculous game from eccentric game developer Suda51 and his development studio Grasshopper Manufacture. It’s an entertaining action game with hilarious writing and an enjoyable story about Travis Touchdown working his way up the Galactic Superhero Rankings to take on an alien prince named FU. What really gives the No More Heroes games their distinct flair is the fact that they aren’t afraid to get meta. No More Heroes 3 will constantly call out the player directly and will sometimes even change up its gameplay, so it’s better that I don’t spoil that much and just recommend that you go and check this one out for yourself. No More Heroes 3 is available on PS4 and PS5 through the PS Plus Premium and Extra Game Catalog. It’s also on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Recommended Videos

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

The Jackbox Party Pack games are some of the most approachable multiplayer games out there, so it’s always a good thing when you can get access to one for three. The Jackbox Party Pack 9 features five different social multiplayer games, with the headliner being the latest version of Fibbage. Outside of that, you can try out the reality-show-themed Roomerang, the sales-pitch and haggling-focused Junktopia, the prompt-based drawing game Nonsensory, and the block and word sorting game Quixort. Fibbage 4 and Nonsensory were the standouts to me. The PS4 and PS5 versions of The Jackbox Party Pack 9 are now in PS Plus Extra’s game catalog. It’s also available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and iOS.

Deadcraft

Deadcraft is a zombie survival game from Marvelous and XSEED that flew under the radar when it was released in 2022. Players control a character named Reid, who’s actually half-zombie. This gives Reid special powers in combat and even allows players to create zombie works to help them out. Players use these skills to help them on their revenge quest as they progress through the main story, build up their home base, and consume enough to satiate Reid’s hunger and thirst. It’s a little rough around the edges, but a hidden gem within the diverse catalog of a subscription service like PS Plus. You can try Deadcraft on PS4 or PS5 if you’re subscribed to PS Plus Extra or Premium, and it’s also available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.