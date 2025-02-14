 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (February 14-16)

By
Players charge at each other in Chivalry 2's Arena mode.
Tripwire Interactive

PlayStation surprised us earlier this week and a new State of Play showcase that highlighted a ton of upcoming PS5 games to look forward to, such as Metal Gear Solid: Delta and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. However, we have a long time to wait for most of those games, and even longer if you want to snag them on PlayStation Plus. This month has no shortage of new games coming out to play, but if you don’t have the time or money to get them all, PlayStation Plus has you covered. We picked out some gems from the catalog that might have gone under your radar at the time. Whether you want a deep RPG, fantastic party game, or hardcore multiplayer title, these are the games you should play this weekend.

The Outer Worlds

There’s a good chance that Avowed will eventually make its way to PS5, but right now, there’s no official word on that. What has been on PlayStation Plus for a while is the last major RPG from Obsidian, The Outer Worlds. Often compared to a Fallout in space, this is a more contained RPG experience where you explore several hub locations rather than a single open world. The entire game is a parody on corporations, capitalism, and class that hits way more than it misses. You are given a ton of different build options, and the companions are some of the best we’ve had the pleasure to meet. This isn’t a huge game, but we do need to give you fair warning that it is leaving the service this month so you will need to commit to it if you want to finish it all. Even if you don’t, it is worth a purchase to be ready for The Outer Worlds 2.

Recommended Videos

The Outer Worlds is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Related

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

The ultimate party game for PS5 has to be the Jackbox titles. Players only need to have a smartphone and a sense of humor to come together and have a blast with these hilarious games. With the ability to play with up to 10 people either in the same room or even remotely, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is a no-brainer to whip out at a game night or chill gathering. This box comes with Fibbage 4, Quixort, Junktopia, Nonsensory, and Roomerang. Like a Mario Party mini-game, each one is super easy to understand and play. Give it a whirl with your friends courtesy of PS Plus.

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is available now on PS4, PS5 Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Chivalry 2

Between Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Avowed, February feels like the month of first-person medieval combat. However, both those games are only single-player experiences (and not available on Plus). Chivalry 2 takes the hardcore, directional combat of something like Kingdom Come and puts it into massive online battlefields. Learning to block, parry, and get through an enemy’s defense is tough, but the chaotic nature of so many soldiers clashing at once makes every battle a mess in the best possible way. You can try a ton of weapons, modes, and maps alone or with some friends to hopefully not accidentally cleave your head off.

Chivalry 2 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Forza Horizon 5 races onto PlayStation 5 this spring
Multiple cars race in Mexico in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 is on its way to the PlayStation 5 sometime this spring, along with crossplay right out of the gate. Interested gamers can wishlist it starting today and will be notified when Forza Horizon 5 comes available. As an added bonus, Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios is releasing a free update called Horizon Realms for all platforms.

When it launches on PlayStation 5, Forza Horizon 5 players will have access to all existing content. That includes almost 900 different cars, two full expansions, over 40 game updates, and all of the wide-0pen roads to explore across Mexico's countryside. Playground Games says more details about the Horizon Realms update will be released at a later date.

Read more
The PlayStation 6 could launch in 2027 according to chipset leak
A PlayStation 5 connected to a TV, showing the Sony Pictures Core interface.

According to a known tipster, the PlayStation 6 chipset is nearly ready for fabrication, with estimates giving it a release window as early as 2027 — as long as current patterns continue. Take the news with a grain of salt, though; none of this is confirmed, and this is one of the earliest supposed leaks we've seen.

User KeplerL2 shared the initial information in a NeoGaf forum post. The estimated release window of 2027 is based on previous Sony trends; each Sony console is released typically two years after entering the fabrication stage. The range also fits the typical seven-year lifespan for Sony consoles. The PS3 dropped in 2006, the PS4 in 2013, and the PS5 in 2020, according to Android Authority.

Read more
3 new PS Plus games to play this weekend (January 24-26)
Kratos looks at the Leviathan Axe.

The initial batch of PS Plus games for the Essential tier left many subscribers disappointed with the likes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League headlining. Thankfully, the second wave of Extra and Premium titles more than makes up for that with some of the best PlayStation 5 games now available as part of the service. The upcoming PS5 games in February are stacked with amazing games, many of which are sequels so we've found the best games you should play this weekend that were just added to PS Plus to prepare for the likes of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.
God of War: Ragnarok
GOD OF WAR: RAGNAROK - Official Trailer

If you somehow missed one of the biggest games on PS5, you no longer have an excuse. God of War: Ragnarok is the definition of a modern AAA game in every way. The graphics are superb, the gameplay meaty and satisfying, and the story compelling and well-acted across the board. This is said to be the end of the Norse chapter of the series, but sets up plenty of new paths the series could eventually take. Plus, you will also be able to play the amazing free Valhalla DLC to really test your mastery of the combat once the main story is done.
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name | PS5 Gameplay Action! ?? PART 2

Read more