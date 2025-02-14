3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (February 14-16)

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Outer Worlds The Jackbox Party Pack 9 Chivalry 2

PlayStation surprised us earlier this week and a new State of Play showcase that highlighted a ton of upcoming PS5 games to look forward to, such as Metal Gear Solid: Delta and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. However, we have a long time to wait for most of those games, and even longer if you want to snag them on PlayStation Plus. This month has no shortage of new games coming out to play, but if you don’t have the time or money to get them all, PlayStation Plus has you covered. We picked out some gems from the catalog that might have gone under your radar at the time. Whether you want a deep RPG, fantastic party game, or hardcore multiplayer title, these are the games you should play this weekend.

The Outer Worlds

There’s a good chance that Avowed will eventually make its way to PS5, but right now, there’s no official word on that. What has been on PlayStation Plus for a while is the last major RPG from Obsidian, The Outer Worlds. Often compared to a Fallout in space, this is a more contained RPG experience where you explore several hub locations rather than a single open world. The entire game is a parody on corporations, capitalism, and class that hits way more than it misses. You are given a ton of different build options, and the companions are some of the best we’ve had the pleasure to meet. This isn’t a huge game, but we do need to give you fair warning that it is leaving the service this month so you will need to commit to it if you want to finish it all. Even if you don’t, it is worth a purchase to be ready for The Outer Worlds 2.

The Outer Worlds is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

The ultimate party game for PS5 has to be the Jackbox titles. Players only need to have a smartphone and a sense of humor to come together and have a blast with these hilarious games. With the ability to play with up to 10 people either in the same room or even remotely, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is a no-brainer to whip out at a game night or chill gathering. This box comes with Fibbage 4, Quixort, Junktopia, Nonsensory, and Roomerang. Like a Mario Party mini-game, each one is super easy to understand and play. Give it a whirl with your friends courtesy of PS Plus.

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is available now on PS4, PS5 Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Chivalry 2

Between Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Avowed, February feels like the month of first-person medieval combat. However, both those games are only single-player experiences (and not available on Plus). Chivalry 2 takes the hardcore, directional combat of something like Kingdom Come and puts it into massive online battlefields. Learning to block, parry, and get through an enemy’s defense is tough, but the chaotic nature of so many soldiers clashing at once makes every battle a mess in the best possible way. You can try a ton of weapons, modes, and maps alone or with some friends to hopefully not accidentally cleave your head off.

Chivalry 2 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.