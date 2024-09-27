Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater: everything we know so far

Kept you waiting, huh? That’s right, Snake is back and looking better than ever. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a project that was rumored for a long time before being officially announced recently. This remake of the hit PlayStation 2 title, which was the third mainline entry in the Metal Gear Solid franchise, is often considered the best by fans and critics alike. However, with the departure of series creator Hideo Kojima from Konami, the idea of a remake being handled by a different team was met with skepticism. It seems that Konami is confident in the project, so we’ll just have to wait until we get our hands on it to see how the final product shakes out. Here’s everything we know about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Release date window

There hasn’t been a solid release date listed for this remake, but Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was quietly featured in an official Sony video previewing 2024 releases. Pending any delays, it sounds like we’ll get to play the remake this year.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is currently confirmed for all current-gen systems, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.

Developer

As mentioned, Kojima is no longer at Konami (and is off working on Death Stranding 2 and OD), so the task of developing this remake would need to go to another studio. Many possibilities were floating around when the game was still a rumor, and the trailer itself didn’t shed any light on the subject, but Konami did issue a statement on who would be leading this project: “In addition to Konami’s development team, who is involved in the development of the Metal Gear series, the game is fully supported by Virtuos, which is a development company that has been cooperating with the past Metal Gear series.”

Trailers

The reveal trailer is all cinematics and showed no gameplay. It focused on the jungle aspect of the original Metal Gear Solid 3, following a bird through the jungle and giving a glimpse at the natural food chain as one predator after another attempts to make the other their meal. It’s only in the closing shot that we see a camouflaged Snake emerge from the shadows.

(4K) METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER - Official Trailer #1 | KONAMI

The Official Trailer No. 1, which was shown off during the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2024 gives us a nice mix of cinematics and gameplay to look over. The first thing fans will notice is that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be reusing the audio from the original game and not recasting any characters. We see Snake preparing for his mission and landing in the jungle after being flown in during the opening cutscene. The rest of the trailer mainly focuses on showing the game in action to avoid spoiling any of the story for those new to the series.

At Tokyo Game Show, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater once again emerged from the shadows with a new trailer. This time, we get a little overview of the mission Snake will be on, what the stakes are, and a few of the mysterious villains he will face off against. Otherwise, nothing new or notable was revealed.

Gameplay

The last trailer showed the game in action for the first time. Snake will be able to pull off plenty of stealth maneuvers to remain undetected, such as the usual crouching, crawling, and shimmying, but the camouflage system is also back in full effect. The first instance we see is Snake wading through a river wearing an alligator head to fool a nearby enemy, as well as covering himself in mud to blend into the riverbank as a soldier walks by.

CQC, or close-quarters combat, is also back in a big way. Snake can approach and dispatch guards with a few swift moves to incapacitate or kill them depending on your style. Going for a non-lethal approach allows you to interrogate guards for information in the same way you could in Metal Gear Solid 5. We don’t see what kind of intel you can gather from guards this way, however.

You can, of course, still go in guns blazing.

Preorder

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has no release window whatsoever, meaning preorders are quite a ways away. Keep checking your Codex for when we call in with new intel.