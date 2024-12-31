Mafia: The Old Country: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Release date window Platforms Trailers Gameplay Preorder

In the era of Grand Theft Auto clones, one series managed to stand out by offering a unique setting and a compelling crime drama. Mafia gave us a deep dive into the world of organized crime in various time periods across American history, with rich open worlds to explore and plenty to do and see. Now, an upcoming video game is reviving the series as a prequel to them all. It’s called Mafia: The Old Country and it will show us the underworld in a completely new setting, somewhat like Ghost of Yotei. We managed to smuggle out all the information there is about this upcoming PS5 game.

Mafia: The Old Country is also on our lists of upcoming Xbox Series X games and upcoming PC games, but you won’t find it on the list of upcoming Switch games.

Recommended Videos

Release date window

Mafia: The Old Country is currently slated to arrive in the summer of 2025, but no specific date has been given just yet. We expect a more specific date to be given sometime in early 2025.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Platforms

Mafia: The Old Country is a current-gen-only title. That means it will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Last-gen consoles and the Switch will sadly not be supported. There is a possibility it will later come to the Switch 2, but we will have to wait and see.

Trailers

The initial teaser trailer for Mafia: The Old Country came during Opening Night Live in 2024 and was purely cinematic. It shows us the game’s new setting of 1900s Sicily, though it doesn’t give us a clear look at much aside from the interior of a large villa and one vista. We see a knife, shotgun, wine, and other iconic mafia items.

The entire trailer is narrated by an unknown speaker talking about how the mob is a brotherhood where trust is paramount. It concludes by asking another unknown character if they are ready to commit themselves to the family. We suspect this will be our protagonist joining the mafia to kick off the game. We do know that it is intended to focus on the origins of the mafia itself

It wasn’t until The Game Awards 2024 that Mafia: The Old Country showed up with a new Story Teaser Trailer. We learned that the game will center around a character named Enzo who has just joined the Torrisi mafia as a new recruit and is looking to prove himself as a worthy family man. Sadly, the “story teaser” is otherwise incredibly light on any story details.

The Initiation Trailer is a bit longer, but doesn’t add much of substance to dissect in terms of story. It mainly details Enzo taking his oath to the family while showing small segments of gameplay and cutscene moments with no context.

Gameplay

While prior games have always been open-world games, Mafia: The Old Country might be taking a different approach. According to the game’s website, “In Mafia: The Old Country, we’re going back to the roots of what fans love about the franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling, visiting a stunning new setting, and delivering it all in a tight, focused package perfect for fans of immersive experiences.”

The Story Teaser featured more gameplay moments than story, oddly enough. The game will feature hand-to-hand, melee weapon, and firearms combat with period-accurate weaponry. In addition, there will also be both horses and early automobiles to travel across the countryside.

Preorder

Mafia: The Old Country preorders aren’t available right now, but you can wish-list the game on the platform of your choice. Once preorder details are up, we will update this article with all the details.