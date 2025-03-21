 Skip to main content
FBC: Firebreak: release window, trailers, gameplay, and more

By
Three players pose together in FBC: Firebreak.
Remedy

It wasn’t until late into the game that we realized Control was part of the Alan Wake universe. After its DLC and Alan Wake 2 solidified the connection, excitement for Control 2 rose to the level of other upcoming video games like Death Stranding 2While we still don’t have a ton of information about the true sequel, we are getting a strange spinoff in the Control universe in the form of FBC: Firebreak. This is Remedy’s first fully online multiplayer game, but loses none of that creative and off-kilter edge the studio is defined by. The walls are always shifting in the Oldest House but we managed to sneak in and grab all the documents we could on this new game.

This is just one upcoming PS5 game, upcoming Xbox Series X game, and upcoming PC game that deserves your attention so check them all out.

Release window

Hiss enemies are attacked by sticky notes in FBC: Firebreak.
Remedy

FBC: Firebreak only has a release window of Summer 2025 at the moment. It was last shown off in March without a date, so we assume it will be a late summer game if it doesn’t get a delay.

Platforms

A player throwing a grenade in FBC: Firebreak.
Remedy

FBC: Firebreak will launch on only modern systems, including the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Last-gen systems and the Switch will not be able to handle the madness of this game, but perhaps the Switch 2 might.

Trailers

FBC: Firebreak was first announced at the Xbox Partner Preview in October 2024. It begins with shots of the Oldes House and the Hiss, but doesn’t waste time establishing the main difference this game has from Control, which is that it is a 3-player co-op FPS. It wraps up with a montage showing off a range of traditional and obtuse weaponry being used against swarms of enemies.

The gameplay trailer focuses on, you guessed it, gameplay. While we will dive into it more deeply in the next section, the setup of rogue sticky notes threatening to overtake the Oldest House feels perfectly in line with the tone of Control. The same trailer was also shown during the Future Games Show in March 2025.

Looking deeper, this spinoff does have some narrative background to investigate. FBC: Firebreak takes place six years after the ending of Control and puts you in the shoes of a member of Firebreak who are tasked with trying to clean up the situation to break the lockdown. There are teases of more connections to the original game, but the story isn’t going to be a huge focus here from what we gather.

Gameplay

A team shooting in FBC: Firebreak.
Remedy

FBC: Firebreak might appear like any other traditional co-op PvE game, but we know better than to assume anything Remedy makes would be traditional. You should read our full preview for an in-depth look at our experience actually playing the game, but we will also give you the short version here.

The mode shown in the trailers, and one we played, is called Paper Chase. Besides fending off the Hiss, your main objective is to clear out a growing infestation of sticky notes. Not only can they attack and attempt to cover your vision, but they can coat enemies to create more powerful elites. The conclusion features a massive sticky note boss apparently named Sticky Ricky who is composed of 1 million sticky notes that represent its health.

Before beginning each mission, players will be able to outfit themselves with weapons, perks, and something known as a Crisis Kit. These are the more specialized tools, such as a water blaster and a tool that can fix broken systems in the Oldest House.

Players choose when to extract from any given mission, but the difficulty and risk ramp up over time. Balancing the risk of getting more currency with the risk of losing it all will be a key component. You also will decide the diffiulty of the missions, but also how many zones you want to go through. This makes the length of each run completely up to you and your team.

Preorder

Without a release date, there is no way to preorder FBC: Firebreak. That said, most people won’t even have to: it will be available on day one as part of Game Pass (PC or Ultimate) and PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium.

