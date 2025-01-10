 Skip to main content
The best video game DLCs of all time

A rider approaching a flame golem Shadow of the Erdtree.
FromSoftware

There’s a certain sadness to finishing one of the best games of all time. While the experience itself was great, seeing it come to an end leaves you looking for the next upcoming game or waiting for its sequel, which could be years away. However, some developers stick with their current game a bit longer and add in DLC down the road, which gives you a new reason to revisit that title. These expansions can add new areas, quests, modes, weapons, stories, characters, and more. Some even act as small sequels themselves to bridge the gap into new games or maybe add backstory and context to the world only hinted at before. There are also DLC packs that only add in some cosmetics, but those aren’t the kind that will make this list. These are the best DLC expansions that are arguably even better than the main game.

If you need a place to start before getting into DLC, we also picked out the best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, best PC games, and best Switch games.

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters
94%
Platforms
PlayStation 4
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
FromSoftware
Publisher
Sony Computer Entertainment
Release
November 24, 2015
Bloodborne is one of the most requested games to get a remake, remaster, or even just a patch of perhaps any game to date. This left-turn by FromSoftware into gothic horror enraptured gamers like a cosmic nightmare and has yet to let us go. Even after the game ended, we got one last dive into madness with The Old Hunters. The one aspect that was lacking in the base game was that it was a bit limited. There were far fewer items and weapons than any other Souls game, but they made up for it with trick weapons. This DLC adds a few new toys to play with to add more build variety, creepy new locations and lore to uncover, and, of course, bosses. This DLC has some of the coolest (and most difficult) bosses in any FromSoftware game, making it a true test of your skills.
Bloodborne The Old Hunters - Expansion DLC Trailer | PS4
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
87%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
FromSoftware
Publisher
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Release
June 21, 2024
What can we say? FromSoftware doesn’t miss. We could list all its DLCs here, but the only other one we have to pay tribute to is the incredible Shadow of the Erdtree. Eldin Ring itself was borderline too large for its own good, so even a fraction of that scope as a DLC is still large enough to rival a full game in terms of length and content. It takes all the intrigue and sense of awe we felt while exploring the main game and manages to recapture it. While it doesn’t introduce a ton of new weapons, the real treat here is all the new enemies and bosses.
ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
96%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Role-playing (RPG)
Developer
CD Projekt RED
Release
May 30, 2016
There was nothing like The Witcher 3 when it first came out. It fulfilled all our greatest RPG fantasies in a dark, morally gray world that felt consistent and true. Much like Eldin Ring, the base game was so massive that it would’ve been more than fair to leave the game alone, but instead, we got two giant DLC chunks. We feel Blood and Wine is slightly superior between the two, but you can’t go wrong with either (or both). This new chapter brings you to the land of Toussaint to do what a Witcher does best: track and hunt a monster. Naturally, things aren’t as simple as that, and you end up with around 30 hours of content to keep you occupied.
The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine - Developer Diary (Official)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
90%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
CD Projekt RED
Publisher
CD Projekt RED
Release
September 26, 2023
Cyberpunk 2077 needed a DLC like Phantom Liberty to save its reputation. The game had been steadily improving since launch, but it needed a big punctuation mark to bring people back to see how far it had come. This expansion feels like the game Cyberpunk was meant to be. It is a mysterious thriller full of espionage, action, and deceit that feels right at home in the world of Night City. The story and performances are top-notch, and the completely revamped gameplay and skill systems are fully fleshed out and satisfying.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Accolades Trailer

Mass Effect 3: Citadel

Mass Effect 3: Citadel
92%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
Genre
Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Tactical
Developer
BioWare
Release
March 05, 2013
A lot of weight was placed on Mass Effect 3′s shoulders before release. This series was not only announced as a trilogy but one in which your decisions from each game would impact how the final game ended. After two games of incredible characters, tough decisions, and buildup, the finale was a letdown, to say the least. While BioWare did make tweaks to that original ending, it couldn’t fully incorporate everything fans wanted. Instead, it gave us the proper farewell to our friends that we all really wanted more than anything. Letting off the gas of saving the entire galaxy, Citadel is a much more personal and character-driven experience full of callbacks, fanservice, and heartfelt moments. We will all still be sore about our endings being one of three colors, but at least we got to party with our companions one last time.
Mass Effect 3 | Citadel DLC Trailer

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass
85%
Platforms
Nintendo Switch
Genre
Racing
Developer
Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 7
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
March 18, 2022
Nintendo is still getting its toes wet in the world of DLC. Some games get tons of it, others a little, and some none, even though we all want it. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was never expected to get DLC because, well, it already did on the WiiU. The Deluxe meant that it came bundled with everything added. Little did we know that Nintendo would eventually commit to multiple seasons of DLC, adding new tracks and characters that doubled the game’s original content. This included a mix of new and old tracks from past Mario Kart games to capitalize on that nostalgia that only Nintendo can. When the game is as good as this and sells as much as it has, there’s nothing better than a host of new tracks to race through.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC - Nintendo Switch

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Adventure
Developer
Double Eleven
Publisher
Rockstar Games
Release
August 17, 2023
With the exception of GTA 5, Rockstar has delivered some of the best DLCs, starting with GTA 4. Red Dead Redemption was such a different beast that some weren’t sure if it would get DLC, but even those of us who did could never guess the direction that it would end up taking. Instead of giving us a new storyline or region to explore full of cowboy antics and shootouts, Undead Nightmare completely transforms the entire game’s world into a zombie-infested wonderland. John needs to revisit all his old friends to try and figure out what is going on and if there’s a way to save his family while fighting a completely unique type of enemy. But zombies are just the tip of the iceberg. The world is filled with all kinds of new horrific and mythical creatures to hunt and even ride.
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare - Full Game Walkthrough in 4K [PS5]

Jesse Lennox
