The best video game DLCs of all time

There’s a certain sadness to finishing one of the best games of all time. While the experience itself was great, seeing it come to an end leaves you looking for the next upcoming game or waiting for its sequel, which could be years away. However, some developers stick with their current game a bit longer and add in DLC down the road, which gives you a new reason to revisit that title. These expansions can add new areas, quests, modes, weapons, stories, characters, and more. Some even act as small sequels themselves to bridge the gap into new games or maybe add backstory and context to the world only hinted at before. There are also DLC packs that only add in some cosmetics, but those aren’t the kind that will make this list. These are the best DLC expansions that are arguably even better than the main game.
If you need a place to start before getting into DLC, we also picked out the best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, best PC games, and best Switch games.