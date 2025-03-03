 Skip to main content
L.A. Noire developer Video Games Deluxe becomes Rockstar Australia

By
A screenshot from LA Noire.
Rockstar

Rockstar Games has acquired Video Games Deluxe, soon to be renamed Rockstar Australia. The studio is based in Sydney and is responsible for the 2017 re-release of L.A. Noire as well as the more recent Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

The news might come as a surprise; after all, the two studios have worked alongside one another for years. However, it was just a partnership until this point. “It’s been an honor to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade,” said Brendan McNamara, founder of Video Games Deluxe. “We are thrilled to part part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible.”

Rockstar’s acquisition of Video Games Deluxe opens the door to more games in each franchise, although neither studio has given any hint as to what’s to come. L.A. Noire was well-received, but has become something of a cult classic — although its fanbase has expressed enthusiastic interest in a follow-up or another game in the same vein.

Key art for Grand Theft Auto VI.
Rockstar Games

Of course, the most-anticipated Rockstar Games title at the moment is Grand Theft Auto 6, and rumors have swirled regarding the possibility of Red Dead Redemption 3. There’s always the possibility of future games from other franchises, but the chance of seeing a follow-up to Bully or Max Payne is slim to none. Sorry, folks.

When two studios come together like this, especially when one is a powerhouse like Rockstar Games, it’s always an exciting endeavor. Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to launch this fall, possibly around mid-September, and will take players back to the familiar streets of Vice City. PC players might have to wait until 2026 to get their hands on the game, but that will give them time to make some (probably) much-needed upgrades; GTA 6 is expected to place some serious demands on PC hardware.

