 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best Monster Hunter Wilds mods

By
A hunter dodges a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Monster Hunter Wildsis is packed with more content than any previous game at launch. There are more weapons, armors to upgrade, and, of course, monsters to hunt. It will take a new player more than a few hours to learn all the tips and tricks, but experienced hunters can rush through the campaign and into the High Ranks fairly quickly. Either way, eventually, there will be some rough edges or aspects of the game that feel like they could be improved. Or, it might just be time for some fun additions. Modders provide nearly endless amounts of options to polish, add, and enhance the core experience. With such a popular title, there are hundreds of mods to look through. These are the best Monster Hunter Wilds mods you should try.

Shop Tweaks

An expanded item shop in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Odds are most players never visit the item shop in Monster Hunter Wilds. For those who have, they know how woefully barebones the selection is. Shop Tweaks is a simple mod that gives you three options to add a much wider stock to purchase, including everything, consumables, or materials. The only things not included are tools, specific gatherables that reward you with points, and gems. This doesn’t make all these items free, so you will still need cash on hand, but it will make preparing for a hunt much easier.

Recommended Videos

MHWilds Overlay

Monster hunter with boss hp mods.
Capcom

One thing new players might not be too comfortable with in Monster Hunter Wilds is the lack of information on the UI. The only way to know how close you are to beating a monster or how much damage you’re doing is to look for subtle tells. The MHWilds Overlay mod takes all the guesswork out of knowing how close you are to victory and how effective your attacks are. It shows you the monster’s HP, DPS, and more helpful data. It is integrated fairly well into the UI so it doesn’t clutter up the screen too much.

Related

No Crafting Requirements

The crafting menu in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

The entire gameplay loop of Monster Hunter Wilds revolves around hunting monsters, gathering their parts, and using them to craft better gear to hunt stronger monsters. Well, if you wanted to skip the most fun part and craft whatever you want for free, the No Crafting Requirements mod is here for you. While you could use it to bypass most of the game, it is also handy if you just want to get an armor set because you like how it looks and don’t feel like grinding hunts all day. You still need to spend cash and can choose whether you need to unlock items via story progression before you can craft them or not.

Unlimited Character and Palico Edits

The character edit screen in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

One of the most annoying aspects of Monster Hunter Wilds is the fact that it charges you for character edit vouchers to edit your appearance after starting the game. Many players, including the creator of Unlimited Character and Palico Edits, thought this was a bit exploitative and made a mod that allows you to bypass this requirement. If you already have vouchers, they will still be used first, but the mod will simply let you use the function even with 0 vouchers.

Damage Adjuster

A hunter changing their damage in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Even though Monster Hunter Wilds is likely the easiest game in the series, especially early on, newcomers might struggle with how long some hunts take. That’s the intended experience, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use the Damage Adjuster mod to make the game a bit more comfortable. As the name implies, this mod lets you edit how much damage your weapons do. You are free to buff them to the point where every fight is trivial or even nerf yourself to give yourself an extra challenge if you think the game is too easy.

Wilds Rehydrated

A scenic view in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Even on powerful PCs, Monster Hunter Wilds can look rather drab. The desert landscapes in particular can look particularly poor. The Wilds Rehydrated mod is a reshade that adds clarity, depth, and reworks the color balance without tanking your FPS even more than the game does. It really shows how beautiful this game can be without all those blurry textures. It doesn’t completely change the game, but it is a great improvement.

Wilds Optimizer FPS Boost Low CPU Cleaner Visuals and Better Stability

PC performance on Monster Hunter Wilds
Capcom

A name like Wilds Optiomizer FPS Boost Low CPU Cleaner Visuals and Better Stability says everything you need to know right there. We already mentioned how the performance of this game leaves quite a bit to be desired, so a mod like this was bound to come around sooner rather than later. Depending on your GPU, this mod claims to increase your FPS by at least 10 and lower your CPU usage by 10-15%. It achieves this by removing some post-processing effects, optimizing the CPU load, and tweaking some GPU settings. Considering how poor this game runs on some rigs out there, a mod like this might be the thing that makes the game even playable for you.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
How long is Monster Hunter Wilds
A hunter leaps at a Monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Hunters have been preparing meals, sharpening their weapons, and sharing all the best tips and tricks for months waiting for Monster Hunter Wilds to arrive. Now that it has arrived, we're all ready to gather our friends and hunt down the most epic beasts yet. Fans have come to expect these games to last dozens, if not hundreds, of hours beyond just the main campaign. Going into High Rank hunts, grinding to upgrade gear, and taking on rare species can extend the fun for those who want to dive deep into the systems. But the question remains if Capcom had to scale down this latest entry, at least at launch, to account for all the new systems and improved visuals. Let's take a break at camp to find out just how long Monster Hunter Wilds is.
How long is Monster Hunter Wilds

Determining how long Monster Hunter Wilds is depends on what you consider finishing the game. If reaching the game's credits is your definition of the end, which comes after beating the main story, then you could expect the game to last anywhere from 15 to 20 hours depending on how many optional quests and hunts you decide to take. However, the main story only lasts through the end of Low Rank, with High Rank being where the game really starts for most players and also includes even more story content.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds is Capcom’s most sucessful PC launch ever
A hunter about to eat meat in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds hasn't even been available for a full 24 hours, and it has already reached the number-six spot for the most-played games of all time on Steam. It has also firmly secured its position as Capcom's most successful PC launch by more than 500,000 players, and that number just keeps growing. Right now, as of roughly 9:40 AM ET, the game currently has more than 1.3 million concurrent players.

That's a lot of players at one time — more than Elden Ring or Baldur's Gate 3 ever achieved. It's also an astronomical increase from Monster Hunter World, which peaked at just over 330,000 players. Wilds is a runaway success, especially when you consider that neither PlayStation nor Xbox players are included in this count.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds: tips and tricks for the perfect hunt
A hunter dodges a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.

After Monster Hunter World and Rise introduced millions of players to the thrill of hunting massive monsters, Monster Hunter Wilds is poised to be the most popular entry in the long-running franchise yet. Even though Wilds does a lot to smooth over the rough edges of the past, it is still meant to be a long and complex experience, especially for newcomers. This isn't a game where you can grab your weapon, a couple friends, and rush toward your next target without a plan and expect to come back alive. Seasoned hunters will know some of the basics, but there are plenty of new mechanics and tips to get familiar with in order to reach those high rank hunts. Let's set up camp and go over the essential tips and tricks for Monster Hunter Wilds before mounting our Seikrets and rushing off.
It's all in the preparation

In Monster Hunter Wilds, your hunt begins before you even take your first step out of your base. You can get by for a little while just rushing your next target, but soon enough you will need to spend a little time in your tent making preparations. The most important part is filling your hunter's belly with a good meal. Once you unlock the grill, you should be giving yourself the best buffs possible before each hunt. Basic buffs like more HP and stamina are always great, but you can also be more specific and give yourself stronger resistance to whatever damage type your target uses.

Read more