How to upgrade armor in Monster Hunter Wilds

By

Staying alive shouldn’t be a surprising tip or trick you need to learn in Monster Hunter Wilds. While upgrading your weapons comes down to forging new ones with Gemma, which is made all the easier with the wishlist feature, the early hours of Monster Hunter Wilds will force you to make new armor sets if you want to increase your defense. Once you get a bit further into the story, though, you will be able to upgrade your existing armor so you can keep all your favorite perks and skills associated with it. Here is when you can upgrade your armor and how it works.

How to upgrade armor

A hunter upgrading armor in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

You won’t be able to upgrade your armor until the early parts of Chapter 2. Once you reach the Oilwell Basin region and can access the forge again, Gemma will tell you about armor upgrades.

To upgrade any piece of armor, enter the forge and got to the Forge/Upgrade Armor menu. Select the currently equipped armor you want to upgrade, and you can now select Upgrade. This will pop open a new menu where you need to spend Armor Spheres to add XP to an armor. Add enough Spheres that it levels up and it will get stronger.

Related

Normal Armor Spheres will give 10 points, Armor Sphere + 50 points, and Advanced Armor Spheres 200 points toward leveling up. However, each piece of armor can only be leveled up so many times so don’t spend one of your more expensive Spheres on a piece of gear that will max out before using all the points.

Armor Spehres are earned as rewards from quests and assignments. You can see if a quest will give you any, and what kinds, by looking at the quest info before accepting it.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
How long is Avowed?
An environment shot of the Dawnshore Eastern Overlands in Avowed.

When it was first revealed, Avowed drew a lot of comparisons to Skyrim. Both are fantasy RPGs playable in first or third-person and set in open worlds, so it made some sense to compare the two. However, Obsidian later clarified that Avowed was not an open world in the same sense as an Elder Scrolls, and was more hub-based like The Outer Worlds. This left fans wondering just how long of an RPG this would be. Even though the game will be available on Game Pass, it is important to know how long or short of a time investment is before deciding when you want to start it. Here's how long you can expect to spend exploring the Living Lands in Avowed.
How long is Avowed?

Even though the world in Avowed isn't anywhere close to as big as Skyrim, each zone is dense with activities, side quests, and secrets. Your playtime will heavily depend on how much optional content you decide to partake in. In our experience, doing most of the primary side content, our playthrough took around 35 hours. Had we focused only on the main story, we predict it could be finished in between 15 and 20 hours depending on the difficulty level and your individual skill. This is roughly the same as The Outer Worlds.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds preload guide: release date, file size, and more
Gameplay from Monster Hunter Wilds

It might only be February but one of the most anticipated upcoming video games of the year is already coming in the form of Monster Hunter Wilds. This latest entry in the hit hunting franchise promises a ton of new features, such as dynamic weather and the ability to swap weapons during the hunt. Thanks to it being a cross-platform game as well, you can even enjoy taking down all the massive monsters with friends on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Veteran hunters will know that preparing for a hunt is the most important part, and the same is true for getting ready for the game's February 28 release date. Here's all the preload information you need to be ready to hunt as soon as possible.
Monster Hunter Wilds release date

Monster Hunter Wilds will be released on February 28. There are no options to get early access to the game, so hopefully you were able to participate in one of the open betas beforehand if you wanted to try the game out early.
Monster Hunter Wilds file size

Read more
How Influence works in Civilization 7
Civilization 7

One of the foundations of the Civilization franchise has always been learning the tips and tricks for how to engage with the other Leaders. Whether they are players or NPCs, relations between the other major players are unavoidable. You still have the choice to be friendly or hostile, but Civilization 7 introduces a new system that adds even more strategies and options to how you interact called Influence. There are a lot of similarities to Influence as other resources you need to manage, such as Gold and Food, but what you need and use it for is vastly different. We'll help you be the best leader you can be by explaining everything you need to know about Influence in Civilization 7.
How Influence works
Influence is a new form of currency you can accumulate in Civilization 7 each turn based on what structures you build, social policies you research, Wonders you make, and more. Anything you see the Influence icon for, which looks like a circle with a grid, will impact your Influence. But, there are ways to lose Influence besides spending it as well. If you do things like surprise attack another civ or razing settlements will cost you Influence. You can see how much Influence you are earning per tern on the top of the screen next to your gold total and income.

As you build Influence, you will need to decide how you want to spend it. Your first opportunities will be when you first meet a new civ and are given the option to give them a friendly, neutral, or hostile greeting. Either of the extremes will cost 20 Influence and impact your relationship with them right off the bat.

Read more