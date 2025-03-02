How to upgrade armor in Monster Hunter Wilds

Staying alive shouldn’t be a surprising tip or trick you need to learn in Monster Hunter Wilds. While upgrading your weapons comes down to forging new ones with Gemma, which is made all the easier with the wishlist feature, the early hours of Monster Hunter Wilds will force you to make new armor sets if you want to increase your defense. Once you get a bit further into the story, though, you will be able to upgrade your existing armor so you can keep all your favorite perks and skills associated with it. Here is when you can upgrade your armor and how it works.

How to upgrade armor

You won’t be able to upgrade your armor until the early parts of Chapter 2. Once you reach the Oilwell Basin region and can access the forge again, Gemma will tell you about armor upgrades.

To upgrade any piece of armor, enter the forge and got to the Forge/Upgrade Armor menu. Select the currently equipped armor you want to upgrade, and you can now select Upgrade. This will pop open a new menu where you need to spend Armor Spheres to add XP to an armor. Add enough Spheres that it levels up and it will get stronger.

Normal Armor Spheres will give 10 points, Armor Sphere + 50 points, and Advanced Armor Spheres 200 points toward leveling up. However, each piece of armor can only be leveled up so many times so don’t spend one of your more expensive Spheres on a piece of gear that will max out before using all the points.

Armor Spehres are earned as rewards from quests and assignments. You can see if a quest will give you any, and what kinds, by looking at the quest info before accepting it.