How to use the wishlist in Monster Hunter Wilds

The core loop of Monster Hunter Wilds is unchanged from previous entries; hunt monsters, gather materials, and either forge or upgrade gear. You will repeat this process dozens, maybe even hundreds, of times over the course of your journey taking on bigger and more deadly beasts with friends. In previous entries, you would need to either remember or otherwise take note of what materials you were missing for your next upgrade in order to get them, but no longer. There’s a new wishlist feature that the game doesn’t do a great job of teaching you the value of or how to use it. Here are all the tips and tricks everyone should learn about the wishlist in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to use the wishlist

To use the wishlist, you first need to talk to Gemma at the forge. Choose to either browse the new armor or weapons and find the piece of equipment you want next but lack all the materials to make right away. From here, press the Sub Menu button to bring up a hidden list of options where you can add it to your wishlist.

Recommended Videos

Putting something on your wishlist does two important things. First, it adds it to a separate wishlist crafting menu in the forge so you can quickly see and remember the gear you were aiming to make next. The second, and even more useful, function is never stated. Once one or more items are on your wishlist, any monster or quest where you can get the materials you are missing to forge it will have a pin icon attached to it. That allows you to know at a glance which hunts you need to take to get your missing materials as fast as possible.