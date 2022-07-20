 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to cancel PlayStation Plus

Joseph Yaden
By

Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service has evolved over the years, initially beginning as a way to get new games each month, then giving access to online multiplayer. Now, the service has built upon both of those features, functioning like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and offering a lengthy catalog of games for a monthly fee. It still gives you new games each month and enables online play just as before, but now, the PS Now pillar has been folded into PS Plus to make things more streamlined. But what if you no longer want to be a member?

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

If for whatever reason you want to cancel your PS Plus membership — whether you have the Essential, Extra, or Premium version — you can do so from your smartphone, computer, or a PlayStation console itself. It's not the most complicated process, but knowing the steps before you start will no doubt save you time. Here's how to cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription.

How to cancel PlayStation Plus on PS5 and PS4

First, you should be aware of how to cancel your subscription from a PS5 system, as it's the most straightforward. You can also cancel from a PS4 console, and the process is nearly identical to its current-generation counterpart.

Step 1: From the home screen, navigate to the Settings menu.

Step 2: Select Users and accounts.

Step 3: From the Account menu, select Payment and subscriptions.

Step 4: Navigate to Subscriptions and select PlayStation Plus.

Step 5: Then, select Cancel subscription on the bottom left.

Step 6: You'll be brought to a screen that asks you if you're sure you want to cancel. Select Confirm cancellation. This will end your services on the next expiration date, coinciding with however long your subscription is due to last. You'll be able to enjoy the benefits until that expiration date.

How to cancel PlayStation Plus through a browser

If you don't currently have access to your PS5 or PS4 system but still want to cancel your PS Plus membership, you can do so via a web browser on a computer and/or smartphone, and it's pretty simple, thankfully!

Step 1: First, visit the Sony website and log in using your PlayStation credentials.

Step 2: Select Subscriptions from the list of menu options on the left. It'll ask if you want to go to another page, so confirm this to move on to the next step.

Browser page with account info for PS Plus.

Step 3: Once you arrive at the next page, a new list of options will appear on the right side of the screen, one of which is Cancel subscription at the bottom.

Step 4: Select Confirm cancellation and you'll be all set.

What happens when you end your PlayStation Plus subscription?

It's important to be aware of what happens when you cancel your PS Plus membership. After your subscription end date (which is clearly displayed during the cancellation process), you'll lose access to any games acquired via PS Plus. This means you won't have access to any of the monthly games, titles from the PS Plus collection, or any games available from the catalog across Essential, Extra, and Premium memberships. You also won't be able to play online multiplayer (with the exception of free-to-play games).

If you decide to resubscribe, you will gain access to any of the aforementioned games included with PS Plus.

Editors' Recommendations

What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in August 2022

Tom Sturridge as Morpheus stands with his back to the camera in an image from the adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

Nvidia’s new flagship may offer a huge 4K boost — but at a staggering cost

Fans on the Nvidia RTX 3080.

The best cheap 5G phones for 2022

Google Pixel 4A 5G

Want to put a USB-C port on your AirPods case? This video shows you how

AirPods 3, AirPods, and AirPods Pro sitting in their charging cases.

Are smartphone depth cameras pointless? Samsung might think so

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G's camera module.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for July 2022

You can use Discord on Xbox consoles starting today

Xbox and Discord's logos.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chip is coming this November

1290537 autosave v1 2 qualcomm snapdragon 845

How to stop streaming buffering and upgrade your network

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

HDMI or digital optical: What’s the difference, and which is best for you?

IVANKY optical cable.

Mobvoi to use Qualcomm’s new chip to make its most powerful smartwatch yet

mobvoi ticwatch 3 pro review white face

How to add external games to your Steam library

Steam library.

M2 MacBook Air struggles with heat, and we now know why

The torn-down M2 MacBook Air rests on a wooden floor.