How to get a Cybertruck in Fortnite

Cybertruck in Fortnite.
Fortnite is well-known for crossing over with some of the biggest IPs in gaming and beyond, and it’s continuing that trend with car manufacturer Tesla. You can now earn an in-game Tesla Cybertruck for use in Rocket Racing, but it’ll take a bit of work on your part — unless you’re willing to wait and pay for it in the shop later, that is. Here’s everything you need to know about getting a Cybertruck in Fortnite.

How to get a Cybertruck in Fortnite

If you want to get your hands on a Cybertruck in Fortnite, you’ll need to log on and complete each daily Summer Road Trip quest. There are nine in total, with each one earning you a smaller reward on the way to the ninth and final reward: the Tesla Cybertruck Bundle. These quests require  youto complete tasks like earning a specific amount of XP in creator-made islands, Battle Royale, Rocket Racing, or other popular modes.

Completing all of the Summer Road Trip quests will net you the Tesla Cybertruck Bundle. Here’s everything that comes in it:

  • Tesla Cybertruck Car Body (SUV)
  • CyberCamo Cybertruck Decal
  • Matte Black Cybertruck Decal
  • Stainless Steel Cybertruck Decal
  • OMG Cybertruck Decal
  • Cyber Wheels

If you don’t manage to complete all of the Summer Road Trip quests in time to unlock the Cybertruck, don’t fret too much, as all hope is not lost! Starting August 6, you can purchase the Tesla Cybertruck Bundle from the Fortnite Shop using V-Bucks. It’s not quite as nice as getting it for just playing the game, but for those desperate to own the bundle, but lacking the time to earn it in-game, this is the only alternative.

