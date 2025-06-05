How to transfer Switch data to Switch 2

Comparing the Switch 2 vs. Switch is no contest. Nintendo's latest console can do everything its predecessor can and more, with new mouse controls, improved graphics, and a ton of upcoming Switch 2 games that wouldn't be possible on the Switch. Once you pick up your new console you will probably want to dive right into Mario Kart World or one of the other launch games, but you shouldn't forget to transfer your data, especially if you plan on selling or giving away your old console. Here's our simple instructions on how to transfer your Switch data to the Switch 2 and everything that carries over.

Difficulty Easy Duration 20 minutes What You Need Switch

Switch 2

MicroSD card (Optional)

How to perform a data transfer from Switch to Switch 2

What you need to transfer your Switch data to your new Switch 2 will obviously be both systems but also a stable internet connection and to have them both plugged in.

We also suggest having a MicroSD card for your Switch 2 if you plan on transferring multiple games. The Switch 2 has a lot more internal storage than the Switch, but you can easily fill it up if you want to move over even a few big games.

Step 1: On your Switch, go to the System Settings Menu.

Step 2: Go down to System and then select System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2.

Step 3: With your Switch 2 on and also plugged in, first download the day-one system update.

Step 4: Once done, sign in to your Nintendo account.

Step 5: On your original Switch, hit Done.

Step 6: You will be shown a list of all the software on your Switch that will be moved -- not copied -- to your Switch 2.

Step 7: The transfer process will vary depending on how much data you're moving and how strong your internet speeds are, but it only took us around 10 minutes to transfer our account with no games.

You can transfer all your Switch profiles, digital games, save game data, screenshots, videos, and even parental controls via system transfer.