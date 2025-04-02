Switch 2 vs. Switch: should you make the switch?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Switch 2 vs. Switch Specs Switch 2 vs. Switch design and features Switch 2 vs. Switch controllers Switch 2 vs. Switch games Switch 2 vs. Switch price

In what may go down in gaming history as the worst-kept secret of all time, we finally have concrete information about the Nintendo Switch 2. This is the latest Nintendo console that succeeds the Switch as the premier system. However, not everyone is convinced that this new system is worth the price, somewhat like the PS5 vs. PS5 Pro. Unlike comparing the Switch vs. Switch OLED, the Switch 2 is a full generational leap with better specs, a new design, updated controllers, and, of course, games. Let’s compare every aspect of these two systems so you can make a fully informed decision on whether or not the Switch 2 is for you.

Switch 2 vs. Switch Specs

Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch 2 Size Approximately 4 inches high, 9.4 inches long, and .55 inches deep (with Joy-Con attached) 3.9mm thick Weight .66 pounds (.88 pounds with Joy-Con controllers attached) TBD Screen Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 6.2-inch LCD Screen / 1280 x 720 7.9-inches, 1080p HDR, 120Hz. CPU/GPU NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor TBD Storage 32 GB of internal storage (microSD card expandable) 256GB Wireless Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Yes Video output Up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode and up to 720p via built-in screen in tabletop mode and handheld mode 4K docked via HDMI, 1080p handheld Audio output Compatible with 5.1ch Linear PCM output with output via HDMI 3D audio Speakers Stereo Stereo USB connector USB Type-C 2 USB Type-C ports Headphone/mic jack 3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard) Built-in mic with noise-cancelling tech, but an audio jack is included in the new Pro Controller Game card slot Nintendo Switch game cards Nintendo Switch game cards microSD card slot Compatible with microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC memory cards Supports microSD Express Internal battery Lithium-ion battery/4310mAh TBD Battery life Approximately 4.5 to 9 hours TBD Charging time Approximately 3 hours TBD Availability Available now Launching on June 5

Switch 2 vs. Switch design and features

Nintendo didn’t want to reinvent the wheel with the Switch 2. In most ways, it is almost identical to the original Switch in terms of design. The handheld mode has the same ergonomics of two Joy-cons flanking the screen in the middle, with the option to detach them. The big difference here is the size of the entire device. The screen is now a 7.9-inch LCD display that supports HDR and 4K output while docked, or 1080p HDR in handheld. The screen can run at 120Hz, meaning it can support 120fps on games that allow it.

Storage is another huge improvement for the Switch 2. Now with 256GB of internal storage, it has 8 times more space than the standard Switch.

While the Joy-Cons are slightly larger and connect magnetically.

The dock also appears very similar, although a bit larger to accommodate the bigger unit.

Because it is essentially a larger version of the Switch, the Switch 2 easily comes out on top in terms of design. The only place it lags, for now, is in its color options, but there’s a good chance Nintendo will offer more Joy-Con and console designs as the generation goes on.

Switch 2 vs. Switch controllers

The Switch 2 brings back a new and upgraded version of the Joy-Cons that has all the same functionality as the original. That includes the HD rumble and the ability to slide them on and off the screen for handheld play, though now the controllers attach via magnets. The big upgrade to them for the new console is the ability to use them similar to a computer mouse. We don’t know how many games will take advantage of this functionality, but it does open the doors to a ton of new games that could work on the Switch 2, or even alternate control schemes for future games that could benefit from the more precise control scheme.

Switch 2 vs. Switch games

At this point in its life, the list of the best Switch games is almost endless, so that should give it a natural edge over the Switch 2. But, thanks to nearly full backwards compatibility, the Switch 2 isn’t forcing you to leave those titles behind. On top of all those older games, the Switch 2 launches with a lineup of games you won’t be able to play on the old console. These include Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.



In short, the few games you won’t be able to carry forward onto the Switch 2 are so small that there is nearly no reason why you shouldn’t upgrade since most people’s entire libraries will carry over. However, to take full advantage of the new hardware you will need to either purchase the Switch 2 Edition of supported Switch games or buy the upgrade.

Switch 2 vs. Switch price

Despite launching in 2017, there has never been a permanent price drop for the Switch. You can get the base unit for $300, the Switch Lite for $200, or the OLED for $350.

The Switch 2 currently only has one model available and costs $450, but you can also get a bundle that includes Mario Kart World for $500.