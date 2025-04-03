 Skip to main content
All Switch 2 launch games

Daisy rides a jetski in Mario Kart World.
Nintendo

No matter how powerful or sleek a new video game console is, it doesn’t matter if there are no good games to play on it. When the Switch 2 was revealed, we learned that it would feature backwards compatibility with the best Switch games to automatically give the library a head start. However, most of us have already played those games and are looking for a shiny new title to make the purchase feel justified. We know of a ton of upcoming Switch 2 games for the rest of 2025 and beyond, but what are the hot new games you have to pick from at launch? Nintendo launch titles are traditionally very good, so let’s take a look at every launch title you can play on the Switch 2 and see how it compares.

Each game is sold separately, but you can preorder the Switch 2 in a bundle with Mario Kart World to save a little bit of money.

Every Switch 2 launch title

Mario kart running on a Switch 2.
Nintendo

The Switch 2 launch lineup is quite impressive, featuring both Nintendo first-party games, third-party titles, and some older ports or remasters never seen on a Nintendo console before. There are also some Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games of existing Switch games that improve the visuals, frame rates, and sometimes even add more content.

These are all the games launching with the Switch 2 on June 5, in alphabetical order

  • Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer
  • Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
  • Deltarune
  • Fast Fusion
  • Fortnite
  • Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Mario Kart World
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
  • Nobunaga’s Ambition Awakening Complete Edition
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
  • Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
  • Civilization 7
  • Split Fiction
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Survival Kids
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch 2 Edition
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Switch 2 Edition
  • Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut

Donkey Kong Bananza is the first 3D DK game in decades
Donkey Kong salivating over bananas in Donkey Kong Bananza.

Nintendo saved a big reveal for its final trailer in its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Donkey Kong is getting his first new 3D game since Donkey Kong 64 on the N64 in a new adventure titled Donkey Kong Bananza, coming on July 17, 2025 for the Nintendo Switch 2.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIddsPkdX9U&pp=ygUHYmFuYW56YQ%3D%3D

Read more
Nintendo Switch Online adding GameCube games exclusively for Switch 2
Nintendo GameCube controller on red background

The Switch 2 direct wasn't just about all the shiny new games you'll play, there was also a much requested update to Nintendo Switch Online focused on some great old ones too! Yes, GameCube games are finally coming to Nintendo's online games service. The major caveat being that this is exclusive for Nintendo Switch 2.

This update is part of the Nintendo Switch 2 Online + Expansion Pack service, which to date already lets you play games from past consoles from the NES to Nintendo 64. The first game that will be included is The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, the classic cartoon looking entry that sees Link setting sail in a world of islands. That itself is pretty exciting, but does mean that the constant rumors of a remake or port of the title are probably dead in the water.

Read more
The Duskbloods is FromSoftware’s darkly gothic Switch 2 exclusive
the duskbloods nintendo switch 2 exclusive

 

From Software has announced The Duskbloods, a new game from Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer From Software. It's set to arrive in 2026 and it's exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2.

Read more