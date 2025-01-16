 Skip to main content
How to preorder the Nintendo Switch 2

The Switch 2 on a blue background.
Nintendo

Now that the Switch 2 has made its official debut, everyone is ready to put their money down to get their hands on this new console. The initial trailer showcased just a glimpse of the system but did put many minds at ease by confirming backwards compatibility. Sadly, the one major piece of information we were hoping for, the release date, was missing from the reveal. We know it is coming in 2025, and that there will be events held around the world to play it early, but most of us just want to preorder the system so we know we will have it when it does finally launch. You can’t technically preorder the Switch 2 quite yet, but we can show you how to be the first to know when you can.

How to preorder the Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer

As of the time of this writing, preorders for the Switch 2 are not open at any retailer. We suspect they will open once the full release date and price is shared, likely on April 2 during the next Direct. However, Best Buy is allowing customers to sign up for email notifications when preorders become available.

This is the only retailer we’ve found currently offering preorder notifications, but we will update this article if and when more sites begin offering them, as well as when preorders are officially available.

