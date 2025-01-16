 Skip to main content
Where and when you can play the Switch 2 before release

By
Mario Kart running on a Switch 2.
Nintendo

Nothing is more exciting than a new console, and the Switch 2 might be the most highly anticipated system yet. Nintendo finally made an official announcement on January 16 with a glimpse at the new hardware and promised to deliver more information in April. While it didn’t give us that all-important release date as we hoped, it did fill us in on some important details like if it is backwards compatible. But what is most exciting is that Nintendo is letting consumers go hands-on with the new system long before release. You have to be in the right place at the right time to be one of the first to play a Switch 2. These are all the locations and dates for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience.

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience dates and locations

The Switch 2 on a blue background.
Nintendo

Nintendo will be visiting multiple major cities around the world to give players a chance to play the Switch 2 before launch. While we don’t know what games will be playable just yet, we are confident they will be worth the trip for anyone able to make it. Here is a full list of the announced cities and dates for the Nintendo Switch Experience. The only details we don’t know are specific hours, but we will update this article as soon as we learn more.

Recommended Videos

Note that you will need to have a Nintendo Account to participate in the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, as well as a ticket. Registration for tickets will begin on January 17 at 12 pm P.T and is completely free, but drawn randomly. Visit this site once tickets become available to enter.

North America:

  • New York, April 4-6, 2025
  • Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025
  • Dallas, April 25-27, 2025
  • Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

  • Paris, April 4-6, 2025
  • London, April 11-13, 2025
  • Milan, April 25-27, 2025
  • Berlin, April 25-27, 2025
  • Madrid, May 9-11, 2025
  • Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

  • Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

  • Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025
  • Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025
  • Hong Kong, To be announced
  • Taipei, To be announced

