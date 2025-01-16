 Skip to main content
The Nintendo Switch 2 gets its official reveal, but no release date

The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.
Nintendo
The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.
Nintendo

Following weeks of leaks and rumors, Nintendo officially revealed its next console: the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo unveiled the system in a brief, two minute long video this morning, which focused on the Switch successor’s hardware. Anyone who has been closely following recent leaks, like those out of CES 2025, won’t be too surprised by any of the information: It exactly matches the rumored design we’ve seen recently.

Like its predecessor, the Switch 2 is a handheld console that can be hooked up to a TV via a new dock with rounded edges. It features a redesigned kickstand for tabletop play, one that features the flexibility of that of the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer

The system’s design is nearly identical to the original Switch. It features detachable Joy-con controllers that have the same basic button layout and design. The main difference is that they attach to the central display via magnetic rails. They can be easily popped off with release buttons near each Joy-con’s triggers.

The newly redesigned controllers come with a few extra tricks. The clip shows the controllers sliding on a flat surface. That seemingly confirms that each controller has an optical sensor, allowing players to use them like a PC mouse. The right Joy-con also has a new button underneath its Home button, but Nintendo did not reveal its purpose.

The system will be backwards compatible with both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games, though Nintendo notes that some games won’t be fully compatible. While there wasn’t a focus on software here, we did see a brief clip of what appears to be Mario Kart 9 in action.

No release date or price was revealed, but it doesn’t seem like the Switch 2 is coming too soon. For now, Nintendo is just saying “20205.” It will hold a Nintendo Switch Direct on April 2, which will give more details on the system and its games. A website is also live now which shows off the system.

