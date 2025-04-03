 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Nintendo designed its own Switch emulator for the Switch 2

By
nintendo switch deals
Nintendo

Backward compatibility has been one of the Nintendo Switch 2‘s major talking points, but Nintendo has revealed the console doesn’t natively run Switch games. Instead, Nintendo designed its own emulator to run original Switch games on the new console, as it shares no hardware with its predecessor.

In Ask the Developer Vol. 16: Nintendo Switch 2: Part 4, three Nintendo execs — Takuhiro Dohta, Kouichi Kawamoto, and Tetsuya Sasaki — explained how the decision came to be. Kawamoto said, “Right from the beginning, we wanted the new system to be able to play Switch games, but back then, we were told there’d be technical challenges.”

Recommended Videos

The team went on to explain that the Switch and Switch 2 aren’t compatible on a hardware level, but at the same time, it’s not full emulation, either. Dohta says, “If we tried to use technology like software emulators, we’d have to run Switch 2 at full capacity, but that would mean the battery wouldn’t last so long, so we did something that’s somewhere in between a software emulator and hardware compatibility.”

A detailed explanation would be too technical and outside the scope of this story, but to put it simply, the Nintendo Switch 2 “translates” the data from the Switch game in real time. However, the same hardware boosts that enable the Switch 2 to perform at a higher level than the original also pose obstacles for some Switch games.

Related

Nintendo cautions that not all Switch games will be compatible with Switch 2, especially if those games were designed with the physical dimensions of the Nintendo Switch in mind. In reference to the Switch library, Sasaki said, “We’re checking them all, one by one. More than 10,000 games in total.”

Kawamoto added, “Even with all those checks, it might not be that all Switch games run perfectly in time for the launch of Switch 2, but we will continue our efforts so that we can support as many Switch games as possible. Of course, it’s not physically possible to support certain games like the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04 VR Kit, which was designed to fit the dimensions of the Switch hardware, as the sizes don’t match.”

The full interview is an interesting read and goes into much more depth on Nintendo’s behind-the-scenes decision-making. While many Switch games will be compatible with the Switch 2 at launch, not all will — although Nintendo is striving to make as much of its library accessible as possible.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: Our reaction to everything Nintendo showed off
The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct reveal just happened, and we recapped everything announced at the show live.

The Nintendo Direct had some baffling omissions, like the Switch 2's $450 price tag, but was a generally entertaining showcase that gave us an idea of what to expect from Nintendo's new system throughout its first year on the market. That includes Mario Kart World at launch and a new Donkey Kong 3D platformer in July. Read on for expert analysis and insight into everything Nintendo showed... and didn't show.
Watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025
The biggest announcements from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct:

Read more
Every Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game trailer from the latest Nintendo Direct
Donkey Kong in Donkey Kong Bananza.

Nintendo's beefy hour-long Direct dedicated to Nintendo Switch 2 was entertaining to watch, but it was packed to the brim with information. Some Switch 2 games were shown off, but their announcements were surrounded by hardware overviews, third-party port sizzle reels, Nintendo Switch 1 port announcements, and more. To get the best idea of what Nintendo's new system is capable of, though, you'll want to see the Switch 2 exclusive games in action. To help with that, I've rounded up every trailer for a Switch 2 exclusive game that was shown off during the latest Nintendo Direct, and will be sharing my thoughts on each.
Mario Kart World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pE23YTYEZM

Mario Kart World's trailer is nearly five minutes long and gives an extremely thorough overview of the new kart racer. The first half of the trailer is an exciting sizzle reel of gameplay, showing off many of the beautiful tracks, helpful power-ups, and iconic characters players can experience while playing the game. It also confirms some odd kart racers, like the cow from Moo Moo Meadows and Biddybud from Super Mario 3D World. While its $80 price tag stings a bit, this trailer suggests that it'll be worth that price as it's packed to the brim with content.

Read more
Kirby Air Riders for Nintendo Switch 2 gives a GameCube classic a sequel
Kirby riding on a flying star looking back towards the camera

Mario Kart World wasn't the only racing game announced for Switch 2 during today. Near the end of the lengthy Direct, Nintendo also revealed Kirby Air Riders. The sequel to the 2003 GameCube cult classic won't be a launch title for the Switch 2, but it is still set to release before the end of the year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJVsNMp_nAU

Read more