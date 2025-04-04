Despite The Duskbloods’ multiplayer pivot, FromSoftware is not ditching single player

The Duskbloods might be FromSoftware’s latest game, but its multiplayer focus isn’t indicative of a larger trend, according to creator Hidetaka Miyazaki. In today’s Creator’s Voice blog from Nintendo, Miyazaki detailed the behind-the-scenes discussions that led up to the announcement of the game, as well as how FromSoftware decided on its design.

However, Miyazaki was quick to say that despite The Duskbloods’ heavier focus on multiplayer, it “doesn’t mean that we as a company have decided to shift to a more multiplayer-focused direction with titles going forward. The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Elden Ring was also announced, and we still intend to actively develop single player focused games such as this that embrace our more traditional style.”

Recommended Videos

The announcement of a new title was met with excitement, but some fans had also expressed concern that FromSoftware’s single-player focus was drifting. Between The Duskbloods and the upcoming multiplayer-focused Elden Ring: Nightreign, some players worried that the more challenging aspects of the games — the reason the term Souls-like exists — was slipping away. Miyazaki assures fans that isn’t the case.

The Duskbloods is a separate project that began as a title for the original Nintendo Switch. FromSoftware initially dedicated a small team to work on the game, until Nintendo approached the company with news of the Switch 2. That led the team to revise their approach, while the Switch 2’s increased focus on online features let them stay faithful to the original vision of the title.

“In terms of structure, we consider a PvPvE title,” Miyazaki said. “At its core, it’s an online multiplayer-focused game, with both player vs player and player vs enemy gameplay.” That isn’t an entirely new development for FromSoftware. Previous games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring also had PvPvE elements in the form of player Invasions and summoning other players for assistance in bringing down a difficult enemy or boss.

It seems like this element will have a heavier focus in The Duskbloods, as much of the game’s lore and worldbuilding elements will be revealed through the character creation process itself. Miyazaki illustrates this further in his discussion of the “roles” feature.

“For example, if a player possesses the “Destined Rivals” role, another player is designated as their rival, and they are tasked with finding and defeating that player. Doing so counts as achieving a personal goal, separate from the overall victory conditions,” he says.

“Another example is “Destined Companion,” where one player is required to seek out another designated as their companion, which results in a special reward if they form a bond with one another. Roles can be assigned to any character via blood customization, allowing players to enjoy role-playing in a literal sense and hopefully adding to the drama of these engagements.”

He ends the interview by saying, “From superhuman player actions, a free-form combat approach, and gameplay that’s dynamic and dramatic to the romanticized aesthetic of the Bloodsworn, deep character customization and fragmentary storytelling, I think there’s a lot to appreciate and enjoy in this title and I sincerely hope players look forward to it.”