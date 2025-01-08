 Skip to main content
The mother of all Nintendo Switch 2 leaks just dropped

A Switch 2 mock-up sits in a Genki case.
Genki
Genki posted our most plausible and extensive look at the Nintendo Switch 2 yet. The accessory manufacturer quietly launched a new page on its website, hyping up its Switch 2 products, which shows what Nintendo’s next console supposedly looks like via a convincing mockup.

Nintendo Switch 2 news has heated up in recent weeks as bits and pieces of it have supposedly leaked via production line photos and accessory manufacturers. We’ve gotten glimpses of its possible dock and redesigned Joy-cons, but we’ve still only seen blurry images of the console itself. Genki may have just spilled the beans, giving players a fairly full rundown of what the system might be.

According to Numerama, reporting from CES 2025, Genki is showing off a mockup of the Switch 2 on the trade show floor. While it’s not the official console, it’s a realistic replica that just looks like a bigger Switch. There are a few differences, like a mysterious new button underneath the Home button, but the main change shown off is the console’s rumored magnetic Joy-cons. In a video, we see someone easily popping a Joy-con off by pressing a release trigger.

Shortly after that began spreading, users discovered a Nintendo Switch 2 page on Genki’s website. While it currently just acts as a notification sign-up page, it includes a video of its accessories in action on the device. We get a closer look at the Joy-con release triggers, dock (which features a Switch 2 logo), and more. Notably, some text on the page did change overnight. Originally, it included direct references to the “Switch 2” and Nintendo. It has since been changed to scrub both, now just vaguely calling the system “the next handheld.”

The clips shown match up with previous leaks. The biggest match is its Joy-cons, which appear to feature optical sensors like one would find in a PC mouse. They also have a splash of color, with their inner rails matching the colors of the original Switch Joy-cons.

According to Numerama, Genki claims that the console will launch in April.

How credible is all this? Any leak of this kind should always leave you skeptical (this wouldn’t be the first time a hardware company faked a Switch 2 leak at CES), but the disparate pieces are starting to add up at this point. Features like the magnetic Joy-cons, optical sensor, and extra face button have all been shown off by separate sources at this point. Still, this would only be a mockup of the console, not the actual thing. Even if it’s realistic, we still won’t know exactly what the final design looks like until Nintendo shows it. Expect that to happen soon, considering how fast leaks are coming.

