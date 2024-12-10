 Skip to main content
We might have accidentally gotten our first look at the Switch 2

Person holding Satisfye grip.
Satisfye

The announcement of the much-anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch still hasn’t happened, despite fans’ best efforts to eke out even the slightest nugget of information. Now, we might have gotten our first — admittedly blurry — look at the console thanks to a quickly deleted video from peripheral manufacturer Satisfye.

The news broke on X when @1DaP_PaD1 (DP19) shared a post saying the company uploaded a trailer for a peripheral called the Zengrip 2, only to rapidly take it down once it realized its mistake. The trailer in question has been deleted, but screen captures give an idea of what Nintendo’s next console might look like. It looks shockingly similar to a normal Nintendo Switch.

Satisfye accidentally put a trailer for their upcoming product the Zengrip 2 for the Nintendo Next Gen Console and in it

They just show the Nintendo Switch 2 in it like straight up just show it it&#39;s blurred a bit but not much that is our first official Switch 2 look pic.twitter.com/S0zPNewla6

&mdash; DP19 (@1DaP_PaD1) December 10, 2024

Some eagle-eyed fans say they see an “extra button” on the Joy-Cons that lines up with previous leaks, but the image is so blurry that firm details are impossible to make out. With Nintendo keeping mum on any details about its upcoming console, it’s impossible to say anything definitive about the device’s appearance. Even this image is supposedly taken with a third-party accessory on it, so details are obscured.

Satisfye’s website lists the ZenGrip 2 and says to “anticipate shipping in spring 2025.” Of course, that doesn’t mean the Nintendo Switch 2 will be out by then — but we do know the console should, in theory, be announced by the end of Nintendo’s current fiscal year, which is at the end of March 2025. Nintendo has always been tight-lipped when it comes to hardware, but the excitement around the Nintendo Switch 2 is building, and fans want more details.

