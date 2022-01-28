The Nintendo Switch has continued to dominate the video game world thanks to its portable design, along with its ability to be played on a TV. On top of that, the Switch is home to one of the best game lineups in history, ranging from multiplayer experiences to those that can be played solo, and some in between. While multiplayer and online titles have huge audiences, single-player games have been a staple of video games since the medium began — leading to some unforgettable experiences.
With that in mind, we’ve decided to take a look at the best single-player games on Nintendo Switch. This list is made up of games that can be played offline, even if some have a multiplayer component or online functionality. We’ll cover lots of different genres — from RPGs to platformers and puzzle games — so hopefully there will be a little something for everyone.
These are the best single-player Nintendo Switch games.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Switch
Super Mario Odyssey
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield Double Pack
Luigi's Mansion 3
Octopath Traveler
Dark Souls: Remastered
Hollow Knight
Celeste
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Bayonetta 2
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Shin Megami Tensei V
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
