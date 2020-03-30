The best single-player games (March 2020)

Even with an impressive field of cooperative game modes and a growing list of cross-platform-enabled titles, we are in the golden age of multiplayer gaming. But in-depth single-player adventures are still at the core of what makes gaming great. Whether you’re looking to dive into a new world alone or just need a title to hold you over until your friends are back online, we’ve put together list of the best solo games that will keep you locked in for a long adventure.

From demonic, space-age shooters to slower-paced fantasy RPGs, there are our favorite single-player games to check out right now.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The Witcher 3 drops players into the boots of Geralt of Rivia, a gruff monster bounty hunter on a mission to track down his companions and prepare for a battle against the Wild Hunt — a troop of wraiths on undead horses hell-bent on enslaving the human race. To make a bit of coin while exploring the world, Geralt can pick up bounties to take out less world-ending creatures, hunting down werewolves, griffins, ghouls, and other deadly foes terrorizing the common-folk.

With an arsenal of weapons, a growing collection of abilities and magic, and a trusted steed named Roach, this game offers an estimated 100-plus hours of gameplay with all side quests included. Whether you’re jumping into the Witcher universe after binging the Netflix series or have played previous installments in the franchise, it’s a stunning fantasy adventure that will draw you in from the jump.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U)

Hyrule’s iconic hero is back and Princess Zelda needs rescuing again in the latest installment of Nintendo’s long-running flagship. All the classic elements of a Legend of Zelda game are still here — challenging puzzles, rupee farming, and duels both small and massive — but Breath of the Wild introduces new elements that make it the best game in the series to date. The combat is more difficult than previous games, for instance, and Link must use a variety of weapons (that also degrade over time) to fend off foes in an environment that is often a detriment to the adventure. Needless to say, crafting potions and tools is a must.

Fans of prior installments will be excited to dive into Nintendo’s reimagined world, but, thankfully, newcomers to the series can jump aboard and learn the ropes in no time.

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man gives players the chance to explore New York City through the eyes of the world’s favorite web-slinging superhero. Swing through an incredibly detailed open-world take on NYC while on the lookout for muggers, storefront robbers, and high-speed car thefts, dropping down to save the day with some strategic webbing and acrobatic smackdowns. And don’t worry: There are a handful of bigger-tier villains to fight, meaning you won’t just be dealing with petty crime.

Fighting crime is only part of the game, however. There are also challenges that pop up throughout the city to help hone Spidey’s specific set of skills, and simply exploring Manhattan and taking photos of the sights is a blast when you need a break from playing police officer. There are rumors floating around that a sequel might be released for PS5 in late 2021, too, though nothing is set in stone quite yet.

Doom Eternal (Switch, Ps4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC)

In Doom Eternal, Earth is completely overrun by demons, and only the Doom Slayer can save the planet from complete, hellish destruction. The game offers a smooth, fast-paced demon-blasting experience with a heavy arsenal at hand — you can take out evil with rocket launchers, plasma rifles, advanced shotguns, and chainsaws, among other tools. Doom Eternal is a bigger, better version of the 2016 reboot, also from Id Software.

While Doom Eternal delivers the classic marathon carnage of past installments, it also includes some interesting exposition and background that users can dive into between brutal, end-0f-the world gunfights, giving you a chance to learn more about the Slayer and the creatures dead set on destroying humanity.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC)

Sharpshooter Arthur Morgan might not be a lone ranger, but Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best solitary games to be had right now. Whether you stick to story-driven quests as Arthur and the Van der Linde gang avoid the law, casually explore the massive open-world environment to hunt for rare animal pelts and fish, or go full-scoundrel and cause chaos shooting up local saloons, this immersive world will pull you into the Old West one way or another.

RDR2 remains one of the best open-world experience on the market, so it’s worth diving into even if the 1899 cops-and-robbers setting isn’t usually up your alley. Although fans are still waiting for DLC content while the game’s online multiplayer mode gets attention — and the PC release was a bit shaky — it’s still hard to beat.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

While Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order doesn’t offer much in terms of a fresh take on the Star Wars universe, fans of the ongoing laser-fueled battle between the dark side and the light will be happy with this action-adventure journey. Fallen Order takes place between the prequel and original Star Wars film trilogies, aka after the mass execution of Jedi but before Luke Skywalker ever picks up a lightsaber. You play as Cal Kestis, a force-sensitive scrapper in hiding who picks up his Jedi training once the Sith start hunting force-sensitive children.

The game combines elements from many previous Star Wars titles and does so well. Don’t expect anything outside of the norm, but hey, hacking and slashing through Empirical troops with a lightsaber and throwing baddies around with Force abilities never gets old. There’s even reportedly a sequel in the works.

The Outer Worlds (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

A Fallout-Borderlands hybrid, Obsidian’s space-age RPG was in the running for plenty of best-of awards in 2019. The Outer Worlds is a light-hearted, choose-your-own-path adventure full of oddball creatures to battle, futuristic quests that force players into moral quandaries, and, like any RPG, a ragtag group of misfit companions to choose from. While combat is a big component of the game, the story is plot-heavy, requiring you to scavenge supplies and chat with NPCs instead of always gunning down challenging adversaries.

Your companions have their own stories that are fun to get into, too, and the environment and creature design will leave you ignoring side quests to gaze at the planetary landscapes. This is a perfect RPG for someone who wants to get into some space adventures but doesn’t want tackle Deathclaws or gun down waves of enemies, a la Borderlands. It’s a simple game to get started in, with a story-driven DLC set to be released sometime in 2020.

Death Stranding (PS4, PC)

Death Stranding is the latest game from Hideo Kojima, the visionary behind the Metal Gear Solid franchise. The game is set in the United States during the aftermath of a cataclysmic event known as, well, “the Death Stranding,” which allowed destructive creatures from a realm between life and death to begin roaming the Earth. You play as Sam Porter Bridges, a courier tasked with delivering supplies to and connecting the scattered human colonies that remain.

While the gameplay maybe be slow for some — Bridges does a lot of trudging around beautiful but repetitive terrain to make deliveries, making the game an advanced hiking simulator — it remains a narrative masterpiece that has been lauded for its commentary on America’s political divide and the way it handles a post-environmental disaster.

The title is PS4 exclusive for now, but is set to be released for PC gamers this summer.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Sekiro may look like a hack-and-slash samurai thriller on the outside, but its absolutely brutal combat system makes it one the most challenging single-player adventures out there. Set in Sengoku-era Japan, Sekiro puts you in control of the One-armed Wolf, a fallen warrior resurrected by a supernatural force and dead set on vengeance. While powerful bosses like the Guardian Ape and the Demon of Hatred certainly put players through the wringer and will take multiple attempts to take down, no enemy in the game can be taken lightly. A simple miscalculation and taking an extra blow can mean sudden death for the Wold, even from common creatures.

Not for the easily frustrated gamer, this is a tough game to get through and doesn’t have a difficulty slider to help any0ne out — that’s actually sparked a lot of debate concerning accessibility for the game. But armed with some serious strategy and with enough practice, all the big fights in the game feel so much sweeter to win once you finally finish them.

Fallout 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

If Fallout 4 wasn’t packed with content when it launched in 2015, a handful of DLCs, numerous add-on packages, and an abundance of third-party mods have fleshed out the experience since, making for some serious gameplay and multiple playthroughs. After the protagonist escapes from a cryogenic sleep following a nuclear blast, they explore the post-apocalyptic Commonwealth in search of their infant son, fighting super mutants, deathclaws, raiders, and all sorts of other edgy dangers along the way. The game’s DLCs have you explore the dark and stormy island of Far Harbor, a Nuka-Cola-themed amusement park, and give you the means to create your own robot combat companion. You can also hole up with your own band of survivors and work on building a settlement for your people.

Fallout 4 still makes for a phenomenal, in-depth playthrough, one that pairs nicely alongside Bethesda’s newer online offering, Fallout 76.

