An announcement from Kojima Productions on Twitter has confirmed that Death Stranding will be getting a PC release in early summer 2020. Presently set to launch for PlayStation 4 on November 8, the game was originally confirmed as an exclusive to Sony’s console.

The PC version will be be published by 505 Games, while the PS4 version is still being published by Sony. 505 Games said it would reveal more details on the PC version in the “near future,” presumably including its digital storefront. The publisher was also behind the release of Remedy Entertainment’s Control.

“We are extremely excited and honored to be working with the supremely talented team at Kojima Productions to bring Death Stranding to PC gamers around the world,” said 505 CEO Raffi Galante in the announcement.

Thanks to all of you who have been supporting #DEATHSTRANDING!

DEATH STRANDING release on PS4 is November 8, 2019!!

Furthermore, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is happy to announce that DEATH STRANDING will be coming to PC in early summer of 2020!!#kojimaproductions #deathstrandingpc pic.twitter.com/Sk4clWWY1X — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 28, 2019

As of now, it appears that Death Stranding will not be releasing on any other platforms. Though Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain did release on Xbox One, Kojima’s games have often been released exclusively to PlayStation. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater initially only launched on PS2, for instance, while Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots has remained a PS3 exclusive since its release over a decade ago.

Death Stranding remains one of the most-anticipated games of the year, both because of Hideo Kojima’s track record and the numerous stars set to appear in the story. Alongside protagonist Norman Reedus, the game features Léa Seydoux, Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, and even Conan O’Brien. Some of these actors will essentially be making cameo appearances, while Mikkelsen and Seydoux will play major roles in the story.

The bizarre narrative involving apparitions, powerful babies, package delivery, and reconnecting a fractured United States has bewildered us thus far, but that is something we’ve come to expect from Kojima over the year s– we look elsewhere for straightforward storytelling.

Death Stranding will release for PS4 on November 8. Alongside the standard version of the game, there is also a Digital Deluxe Edition, a Special Edition with a steelbook, and a Collector’s Edition with a baby statue. Given that the PlayStation 5 is due to release in just a year, it’s also possible that Sony will bring an enhanced version to its next-generation system, as well.

Editors' Recommendations