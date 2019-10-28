Gaming

Death Stranding no longer a PS4 exclusive, will get a PC release in summer 2020

By
Death Stranding Norman Reedus

An announcement from Kojima Productions on Twitter has confirmed that Death Stranding will be getting a PC release in early summer 2020. Presently set to launch for PlayStation 4 on November 8, the game was originally confirmed as an exclusive to Sony’s console.

The PC version will be be published by 505 Games, while the PS4 version is still being published by Sony. 505 Games said it would reveal more details on the PC version in the “near future,” presumably including its digital storefront. The publisher was also behind the release of Remedy Entertainment’s Control.

“We are extremely excited and honored to be working with the supremely talented team at Kojima Productions to bring Death Stranding to PC gamers around the world,” said 505 CEO Raffi Galante in the announcement.

As of now, it appears that Death Stranding will not be releasing on any other platforms. Though Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain did release on Xbox One, Kojima’s games have often been released exclusively to PlayStation. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater initially only launched on PS2, for instance, while Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots has remained a PS3 exclusive since its release over a decade ago.

Death Stranding remains one of the most-anticipated games of the year, both because of Hideo Kojima’s track record and the numerous stars set to appear in the story. Alongside protagonist Norman Reedus, the game features Léa Seydoux, Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, and even Conan O’Brien. Some of these actors will essentially be making cameo appearances, while Mikkelsen and Seydoux will play major roles in the story.

The bizarre narrative involving apparitions, powerful babies, package delivery, and reconnecting a fractured United States has bewildered us thus far, but that is something we’ve come to expect from Kojima over the year s– we look elsewhere for straightforward storytelling.

Death Stranding will release for PS4 on November 8. Alongside the standard version of the game, there is also a Digital Deluxe Edition, a Special Edition with a steelbook, and a Collector’s Edition with a baby statue. Given that the PlayStation 5 is due to release in just a year, it’s also possible that Sony will bring an enhanced version to its next-generation system, as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Persona 5 Scramble will continue Phantom Thieves’ story into summer vacation

persona 5 scramble phantom thieves summer vacation

Electronic Arts hints at possible return to Steam, 8 years after Origin launch

e3 2019 star wars jedi fallen order preview

The Last of Us: Part 2 reportedly delayed weeks after release date announcement

the last of us part ii trailer release date playstation 4 state play tlou 2 joel featured

Conan O’Brien ascends from Clueless Gamer to cameo in Death Stranding video game

death stranding conan obrien cameo

Sony says PlayStation 5 will be world’s fastest console, then takes it back

episde 199 playstation 5 render 2 1200x940

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of October 25

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

The Outer Worlds character build guide: Attributes, skills, and aptitude

Marvel’s Avengers game: Everything we know, including playable heroes