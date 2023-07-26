 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PS Plus subscribers can get PS4’s most underrated exclusive for free next month

Tomas Franzese
By

Sony announced the three-game lineup that PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers can redeem for free throughout the month of August. It’s an odd batch of titles that includes a sports game, one of 2021’s best indies, and a user-generated, content-focused PS4 exclusive that never got the love it deserved.

Specifically, those three games are PGA Tour 2K23, Death’s Door, and Dreams.

Recommended Videos

PGA Tour 2K23 is the golf sister series of the NBA 2K franchise that also had a game on PS Plus earlier this year. It gives exactly the kind of experience you’d expect from a golf simulator and even comes with a Course Designer that lets players create and share golf courses.

If a sports game doesn’t interest you, Death’s Door might. It’s an indie game that first released as an Xbox exclusive in 2021 and is an isometric action game where you play as a crow attempting to get its soul back. It features intense, satisfying combat that rivals that of Hades, all while sporting a stark, macabre style.

Art fights a giant bird in Dreams.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

But the most intriguing game that’s part of the August PS Plus lineup is Dreams. This game from Media Molecule is an ambitious creation tool where players can devise entire games that players can share online. While there are plenty of neat games to try in Dreams, the game never quite got the attention from the public (or Sony) that it needed to be very successful. Media Molecule stopped actively updating Dreams earlier this year. This, along with a recent announcement that allows creators to monetize things they made in Dreams, appear to be part of the final sendoff the developers are giving this ambitious, but ultimately underrated PS4 exclusive. Even if you don’t plan on making anything, it’s worth downloading so you can try out a couple of player creations.

These three games will become available on August 1, so make sure you download July’s free PS Plus Essential games before then.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
New PS Plus game lineup includes PS5 hits and ’90s classics
Spike sneak attacking an ape in Ape Escape 2.

PlayStation finally unveiled its starting lineup for its revamped PlayStation Plus service coming to consoles starting June 13. This new tiered membership is more in the vein of Xbox Game Pass and offers players an extensive catalog of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and classic PlayStation titles depending on what plan is subscribed to.

This refurbishment of PlayStation Plus comes in the three tiers: Essential, extra, and premium/deluxe. These decide what add-ons and what titles one can access but each still comes with the standard Plus caveats such as playing online and getting the standard free monthly games.

Read more
PlayStation Plus Premium needs a stronger selling point
Miles drops his phone while swinging in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Sony finally revealed how it's combining PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, and the reworked service lines up with exactly what we had heard in leaks. So far, we know PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest tier, will offer access to around 700 games that come from almost every PlayStation platform, but Sony has only revealed a small, underwhelming number of titles for the service. On top of that, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan already declared that putting new first-party PlayStation titles on the service on day one is "not a road that we're going to go down with this new service."
Many fans and industry pundits (myself included) have previously compared PlayStation Plus Premium to Xbox Game Pass. While the services are definitely competing as subscription offerings from major console manufacturers, it's clear that Sony doesn't plan to match Microsoft's offerings one-to-one for the time being. With so many question marks around what games will be included, Sony has yet to give players a strong sales pitch for PlayStation Plus Premium.
Content is king
With game subscription services, content is king. Xbox Game Pass draws eyes because there are plenty of excellent AAA and indie titles available on the service, many of which are on there day one. Microsoft has managed to make Xbox Game Pass a compelling service that many gamers talk about because the games on it are diverse and intriguing. Currently, PlayStation Plus Premium doesn't elicit that same response.

While most of the games currently on PlayStation Now will presumably be part of PlayStation Plus Premium, the following titles are the only ones to be confirmed for the service so far: 

Read more
One of 2023’s most anticipated RPGs is coming to PS Plus on day one
The Solstice Warriors stand under a full moon in Sea of Stars' key art.

Sabotage Studio announced that its highly anticipated retro-style RPG Sea of Stars will be available as part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog when it releases on August 29.
Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by classic games like Chrono Trigger, where the main heroes' powers are based around the sun and moon. Sea of Stars' distinct visual style and polished-looking gameplay has allowed this indie game to stand out alongside the liks of Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield, other RPGs that will release around the same time. Clearly, Sabotage wants to get this game in front of as many people as possible during this busy period for games, so it makes sense to put Sea of Stars on game subscription services. 

It's in good company as a day one PS Plus Extra and Premium title, as it follows solid indies like Stray, Tchia, and Humanity. Sabotage also released a demo for Sea of Stars on PS4 and PS5 today so people can try a bit of the game early. 
PS Plus Extra and Premium actually aren't the only subscription services that Sea of Stars will be on at launch. Previously, Sabotage had confirmed that the Xbox and PC versions of the game are launching on Xbox Game Pass on day one as well. So, if you have either of the major video game subscription services, you'll have ample opportunity to play the game across three platforms without having to pay for it. It will launch on Nintendo Switch, though, and you'll have to pay the full $35 price for it there.
Sea of Stars launches across Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, and Nintendo Switch on August 29. 

Read more