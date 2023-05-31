 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You can get NBA 2K23 and more with PS Plus this June

Tomas Franzese
By

The three games that make up PlayStation Plus Essential’s June lineup have been revealed. There are any major console exclusives or no releases included; instead, there’s NBA 2K23, a Jurassic Park tie-in title, and an indie game inspired by classic samurai films.

Key art for June's PS Plus titles
Sony Interactive Entertainment

NBA 2K23 needs little introduction, as it’s the latest entry in 2K’s long-running, annualized basketball video game series. This latest entry stands out from the ones that came before by deepening the controls an AI further, as well as adding a Jordan Challenge mode that chronicles Michael Jordan’s career. Beware of some pretty intrusive microtransactions, though. 

Recommended Videos

Also available this month is Jurassic World Evolution 2, a theme park management game that swaps out roller coasters and other festivities for dinosaur-related attractions. The management genre is a surprisingly great fit for the Jurassic Park IP, and this game even provides a bit of story context to fill in the gap between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion.

Finally, there’s Trek to Yomi, a very cinematic indie game. It’s stylized like a classic black-and-white samurai action movie, which makes sense as it’s telling a revenge story about a pupil trying to avenge their dying master. If you didn’t play this game through Game Pass, it’s now available on a Sony subscription service as well.

This certainly isn’t the most exciting game lineup, but it still provides a wide variety of gaming experiences. NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi will be available through PlayStation Plus from June 6 until July 3. Make sure you download May’s PS Plus games before then too. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
How to pre-order NBA 2K23: retailers, editions, and bonuses
michael jordan crowned cover athlete for nba 2k23 edition

It's that time of the year again. Basketball games have had their ups and downs, but NBA 2K23 is shaping up to be a return to form for the beloved sports franchise. Set to release on September 9, 2022, this is going to be the premier choice for those wanting to dive deep into the most robust basketball sim on the market. This edition brings a host of new features such as the Jordan Challenge, a new MyCareer adventure, and creating your own character in The City.

As always, NBA 2K23 is giving you a lot of options for how you want to invest in the game. Not only do they offer different rewards, but they also have unique covers that might further entice you to go for one over another. If you already know you're going to be investing in this game come launch, it can save you some time and money to check out these different editions first so you can pre-order the version best for you.

Read more
NBA 2K23’s cover star is #23 himself, Michael Jordan
michael jordan crowned cover athlete for nba 2k23 edition

Legendary NBA player Michael Jordan has been crowned as the cover star for NBA 2K23 by 2K Sports. Specifically, the face of His Royal Airness will grace the cover of NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition, while his iconic #23 Chicago Bulls jersey will be on the cover of the premium NBA 2K23: Championship Edition.

NBA 2K23 | Michael Jordan Edition Trailer | 2K

Read more
PS Plus expands its lineup in July with Crash Bandicoot 4 and more
Crash Bandicoot 4 stylized gameplay screen.

After a week or so of rumors and leaks, Sony has finally announced July's PlayStation Plus lineup, and it includes high-profile titles Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan alongside a brand new cooperative shooter called Arcadeggedon.

Crash Bandicoot 4 is no doubt the month's biggest and most recognizable game, bringing challenging platforming to subscribers who haven't had a chance to dive into the 2020 revival of the beloved franchise. Despite retaining the series' trademark difficulty and precision requirements, this newest release comes packed with plenty of improvements to the established formula and a handful of appreciated options that allow players to reduce the punishment for failure.

Read more