You can get NBA 2K23 and more with PS Plus this June

The three games that make up PlayStation Plus Essential’s June lineup have been revealed. There are any major console exclusives or no releases included; instead, there’s NBA 2K23, a Jurassic Park tie-in title, and an indie game inspired by classic samurai films.

NBA 2K23 needs little introduction, as it’s the latest entry in 2K’s long-running, annualized basketball video game series. This latest entry stands out from the ones that came before by deepening the controls an AI further, as well as adding a Jordan Challenge mode that chronicles Michael Jordan’s career. Beware of some pretty intrusive microtransactions, though.

Also available this month is Jurassic World Evolution 2, a theme park management game that swaps out roller coasters and other festivities for dinosaur-related attractions. The management genre is a surprisingly great fit for the Jurassic Park IP, and this game even provides a bit of story context to fill in the gap between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion.

Finally, there’s Trek to Yomi, a very cinematic indie game. It’s stylized like a classic black-and-white samurai action movie, which makes sense as it’s telling a revenge story about a pupil trying to avenge their dying master. If you didn’t play this game through Game Pass, it’s now available on a Sony subscription service as well.

This certainly isn’t the most exciting game lineup, but it still provides a wide variety of gaming experiences. NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi will be available through PlayStation Plus from June 6 until July 3. Make sure you download May’s PS Plus games before then too.

