Got a PS5? Here’s how to get 6 free months of Apple Music

Trevor Mogg
By
Apple Music on a PS5.
Sony

Apple is offering PlayStation 5 (PS5) owners six free months of its Apple Music streaming service.

In a deal with PlayStation maker Sony, Apple is letting PS5 owners enjoy all the benefits of the music streaming service, which offers around 100 million tracks for ad-free listening.

The offer is available in 68 countries and sign-up is available through November 15, 2024.

After activating the free trial on a PS5 device, you can use Apple Music not only on the console but also on a smartphone, PC, tablet, or any other device that offers Apple Music.

Here’s what you need to do:
– Find the Apple Music app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home.
– Download and open the Apple Music app and follow the on-screen instructions.
– Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.

Folks happy to stick with the service at the end of the free trial will be charged $11 a month for the individual plan, $17 a month for a family plan with unlimited access for up to six people, or $6 a month if you’re a student.

Don’t have a PS5 but want to try Apple Music for free? There are several other ways you can take the service for a spin without handing over any cash. For example, the company is currently offering a one-month free trial that can be launched via a simple sign-up process.

Six months of free Apple Music is also available when you purchase AirPods Pro or AirPods buds, AirPods Max headphones, the HomePod or HomePod Mini smart speaker, or various Beats audio devices.

A one-month free trial of Apple One includes not only Apple Music but also Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, News+, and more. An individual plan for Apple One starts at $20 a month.

For even more ways to try Apple Music for free, check out this handy Digital Trends guide.

