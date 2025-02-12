Metal Gear Solid: Delta won’t keep you waiting much longer

After a small snafu where the trailer leaked early, we got the official reveal of the Metal Gear Solid: Delta release date trailer during the February State of Play event. We can revisit the earliest entry in the MGS timeline on August 28, 2025.

Metal Gear Solid: Delta is a remake of the 2004 title Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater which is the earliest game in the MGS timeline. The trailer shows more gameplay of Naked Snake infiltrating and sneaking through environments, and cutscenes with iconic characters like Ocelot, The Boss, and The End, all rendered in beautiful Unreal Engine 5 graphics. The trailer ends with a tease of an optional mode from Snake Eater called Snake Vs. Monkey where Snake would need to track down a group of monkeys from Ape Escape in the jungle. It is unclear if this mode will be available in all versions of the game or if it will be exclusive to PlayStation since it uses one of Sony’s IPs.

Besides the graphical facelift, Delta is staying true to the original in every other way possible. All the original voice lines are being used for this entry, so fans will be able to hear David Hater, Josh Keaton, Lori Alan, and the rest of the original cast exactly as it was in 2004. There are also two control and visual options available to make the game look and play more like the original or include more modern conveniences.

Delta was revealed during a 2023 PlayStation showcase alongside the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 which included the original Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid games up through MGS 3. It was heavily suggested that the game was targeting a release window of 2024, however, it was never explicitly stated and we now know the game will arrive this August.

Metal Gear Solid: Delta will arrive on August 28, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.