 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Metal Gear Solid: Delta won’t keep you waiting much longer

By

After a small snafu where the trailer leaked early, we got the official reveal of the Metal Gear Solid: Delta release date trailer during the February State of Play event. We can revisit the earliest entry in the MGS timeline on August 28, 2025.

Recommended Videos

Metal Gear Solid: Delta is a remake of the 2004 title Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater which is the earliest game in the MGS timeline. The trailer shows more gameplay of Naked Snake infiltrating and sneaking through environments, and cutscenes with iconic characters like Ocelot, The Boss, and The End, all rendered in beautiful Unreal Engine 5 graphics. The trailer ends with a tease of an optional mode from Snake Eater called Snake Vs. Monkey where Snake would need to track down a group of monkeys from Ape Escape in the jungle. It is unclear if this mode will be available in all versions of the game or if it will be exclusive to PlayStation since it uses one of Sony’s IPs.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Besides the graphical facelift, Delta is staying true to the original in every other way possible. All the original voice lines are being used for this entry, so fans will be able to hear David Hater, Josh Keaton, Lori Alan, and the rest of the original cast exactly as it was in 2004. There are also two control and visual options available to make the game look and play more like the original or include more modern conveniences.

Delta was revealed during a 2023 PlayStation showcase alongside the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 which included the original Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid games up through MGS 3. It was heavily suggested that the game was targeting a release window of 2024, however, it was never explicitly stated and we now know the game will arrive this August.

Metal Gear Solid: Delta will arrive on August 28, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Your PlayStation Portal is about to get a much-requested feature
PlayStation Portal bundle home screen while turned on.

Sony is about to introduce more ways to use your PlayStation Portal. The company announced that it's releasing a cloud streaming feature in beta that will let users stream certain games to the device without needing a console.

This is part of a larger PS Portal update that will also bring along audio fixes and be available starting Wednesday. PlayStation hasn't noted how long cloud streaming will be in testing for, but it's looking for user feedback and is expected to change features over time.

Read more
One of the best games of the year is coming to PlayStation
A man holds a gun in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

If you're a sicko for challenging puzzle games with a striking art style and a dreamlike setting, you'll like Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. Players just got a new opportunity to play it too, as The Game Awards-nominated title is set to launch on PlayStation.

Publisher Annapurna Interactive announced Tuesday that the game will be releasing on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on December 3, so you'll only have to wait a couple of weeks to play it. It's already available on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Read more
I own a PlayStation 5 Pro. It still hasn’t replaced my regular old PS5
A PS5 slim, PS5 Pro, and base PS5 all stand next to each other.

When I first got my PlayStation 5 Pro, I had a whirlwind first week with it. I spent days on end testing as many games as I could to determine how much of an upgrade it really was over my base PS5. I looked at five-minute chunks of games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for hours, comparing every graphics mode on both systems. At the end of my PS5 vs. PS5 Pro testing, the result was clear: The PS5 Pro was indeed the more powerful console and, frankly, the most capable gaming device I had in my entire home.

So why, just two weeks later, am I still using my regular old PS5 so much?

Read more